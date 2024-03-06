Gary Yeowell

Introduction

Solar energy may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but given its compelling LCOE (Levelized Cost of Electricity), which is a good 29% lower than other low-cost fossil fuel alternatives, it’s hard to look away for too long.

If you’re optimistic about the long-term prospects of solar energy, then Shoals Technology (NASDAQ:SHLS), a key intermediary in this space, is one of those names that ought to be on your watchlist.

SHLS is primarily noted for providing electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions, which is essentially a mixture of cost-efficient, but critical products (includes items such as cable assemblies, combiners, disconnects, inline fuses, splice boxes) that help in ensuring a fluent transmission of electricity from solar panels to inverters and the power grid. These solutions are seen as increasingly pivotal to the balance and smooth functioning of solar energy projects.

Forward Valuations Look Attractive On Paper, But Be Mindful Of The Weak Outlook

Note that SHLS is not an expensive stock to own either. On a forward EV/EBITDA basis, it is currently priced at a massive 56% discount relative to its historical average.

YCharts

YCharts

Now, despite, the long-term promise of solar, things haven’t been too resplendent in the utility scale segment, which is SHLS’s core market. As a result, over the past six months, the SHLS stock has been a massive source of wealth destruction, losing almost 40% of its value, even as the broader markets have generated returns within the early teens threshold.

The higher for longer rate environment, coupled with long lead times for electric equipment, and long interconnection queues have all put a spanner in the works of project progression. According to the EIA, the proportion of delayed projects here which stood at 36% in Q1-22 has now grown and stood at 62% as of Q4-23!

As a result, SHLS’s order backlog appears to be turning for the worse; for context, the backlog, which had grown by 47% as of the first nine months of the year (to hit $633m), recently dropped off by -0.3% for the final quarter of the year to stand at $631m. What’s key to note is that only a third of this backlog figure consists of signed purchase orders.

All in all, SHLS, outlook in the near-term doesn’t look too great. It’s worth considering that this is a business that has seen an expansion of the topline by roughly 50% p.a., two years on the trot, but as per management’s recent guidance for the FY, you could be looking at a drop-off in the runrate to just 2.5% next year (based on the mid-point of management’s guidance). Even under management’s most optimistic stance, revenue growth will likely only come in at an underwhelming rate of 6%.

On, the operating front, the pressures are likely to be more significant, with management pointing to an Adjusted EBITDA range of just $150-$170m for FY24. At the mid-point of that range, you’re looking at an -8% decline, and even at the high end of that range, you’re still looking at a YoY decline of -2%.

Also consider that EBITDA margins are likely to fall by 370bps YoY this year, and consensus doesn’t believe that even next year’s margin improvement (of around 70bps to 32.5%) will be sufficient to hit the margin levels seen last year (35.5%).

YCharts

So yes, forward EV/EBITDA valuations may indeed look very tasty relative to the historical average, but given the meaningful shift in the outlook, one can understand why this is the case.

Burgeoning FCF Profile Is An Underappreciated Facet Of This Story

Amidst the transitory industry headwinds that are currently weighing on Shoals Technology, don’t forget that you also have quite an impressive cash flow sub-plot with SHLS.

Firstly, from a working capital angle, there are quite a few things to appreciate. Given the inherently customized nature of SHLS’s system solutions, this is not a business that has to deal with a lot of standardized finished goods inventory on its books. For context, SHLS’s finished goods only account for around 1% of its total net inventory balance, with raw materials accounting for the lion’s share of inventory.

Now last year, the overall inventory management (or raw material management) was quite tip-top, so much so that inventory, which has always been a drag on cash flow (typically -9m p.a.), was actually a positive contributor to cash generation (+15m).

YCharts

That coupled with strong EBITDA progression (adjusted EBITDA margins improved by 700bps YoY) meant that the firm’s operating cash flow surged by 2.3x on a YoY basis to hit $92m.

What’s crucial to note is that this is unlikely to be a one-off, and even for FY24, management is guiding for another 8-30% improvement in the operating cash flow (OCF) position this year. These potential cash flow improvements are quite telling, when you consider that SHLS will also likely have to set aside around $31m of cash that will go towards the remediation activities linked with the Prysmian Cables fiasco.

YCharts

On an FCF yield basis, do consider that the Shoals Tech stock is already yielding a figure that is nearly 300bps higher than its long-term average. Expect further improvements here, as SHLS is now pointing to further FCF improvements of around 14% (based on the mid-point of the guided range), relative to what was seen last year ($81.4m).

FY24 looks like it will be a slow, defensive year for the company and the industry as a whole, so this gives SHLS a good opportunity to build a useful warchest of cash which can then be used to pay down the massive pool of maturity which will come due in FY26 (nearly around $180m).

10K

Technical Considerations

Relative to other stocks that are well-entrenched in the solar technology space, Shoals Technology's stock doesn’t look too overextended now. For instance, earlier this year, the relative strength of SHLS versus other solar offerings stood at a good 25% above the mean (and thus would not have appealed to those looking for suitable rotational opportunities in that space, back then). Now that ratio has more than mean-reverted, dropping around 6% lower than its mean.

YCharts

However, before you jump the gun, also take a look at SHLS’s own price developments.

If one reviews SHLS’s weekly price imprints since it got listed over three years ago, it looks like we’re dealing with something similar to a triangle pattern.

Investing

Within this triangle pattern, it first appeared as though SHLS was doing well to build something of a base near the lower boundary of the triangle. Note the presence of a congestion zone for 22 weeks from October 2023 until last week (area highlighted in yellow).

However, after the market got wind of the disappointing forward guidance provided at last week’s earnings event, we’ve seen the price drop below the congestion zone and the triangle boundary as well.

These catalysts may well embolden the bears to go for the jugular, and that’s why we think it wouldn’t be too wise to stand in the way, until we see a flattening out of the price action again, or if this week’s breakdown proves to be a false breakdown (still another three days to go).

Closing Thoughts - Is Shoals A Good Buy Now?

To conclude, in light of the long-term narrative surrounding solar, SHLS no doubt, looks quite attractively priced (the FCF sub-plot is another bonus), but given the likelihood of limited constructive catalysts in H1, we don’t see the urgency to buy into this weakness as yet. The stock is a HOLD for now.