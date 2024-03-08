3 Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy In March 2024

PM Images

All major US stock averages, including the S&P 500 (SP500), Nasdaq (COMP:IND), and Dow Jones Industrial (DJI), are currently at or very close to all-time highs.

Investors who are focused primarily on total returns and invested in a broad-based index or in the specific technology stocks that have soared over the last few years are enjoying fantastic returns.

But for investors who are focused on generating maximal passive income, allocating capital into the major stock indices is even less appealing than usual.

For example, SPY's dividend yield currently sits at 1.3%, while QQQ yields 0.6%.

Data by YCharts

There are plenty of bond and dividend stock ETFs that offer higher yields, but even options typically aren't all that inspiring.

For example, one of the most popular and best performing dividend ETFs is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), which manages to generate above-average yield and above-average dividend growth while concentrating primarily in defensive sectors like healthcare (17%), industrials (17%), and consumer staples (12%).

Despite its quality construction and undeniable status as a strong core holding, SCHD's dividend yield is still only 3.4%. Most income-seeking investors, then, will probably need to find higher yielding investments to supplement SCHD.

Of course, not just any high-yielding stock or bond will do. Anyone who has been a dividend investor for a while is well aware of the possibility of buying "yield traps" or "sucker yields" that look enticing but ultimately prove illusory because of a dividend cut (for stocks) or bankruptcy (for bonds and stocks).

It is vital to remember that all publicly traded investments, whether stocks or bonds, have real businesses backing them. Therefore, the quality of the business model, balance sheet, and cash flows are always vital.

With that said, here are three high-quality, higher yielding dividend stocks that look like great buys in March.

1. Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

BHB is a top-tier regional bank in Northern New England with an over 130-year history, a loyal depositor base, a low-risk credit culture, a 4.5% dividend yield, a 20-year dividend growth streak, and a low payout ratio of about 40%. Also, the bank has established a very consistent track record of growing its dividend at a 6-7% annual pace.

Right now, BHB trades at around its lowest P/E and price/book value ratios since the depths of the Great Financial Crisis.

Data by YCharts

Does BHB deserve this valuation? Are things going poorly for BHB, or is it simply a victim of negative sentiment about regional banks more broadly?

In our view, BHB is mostly just a victim of negative sentiment about its sector right now.

It is true that BHB's EPS was down 18% YoY in Q4 2023, from $0.83 last year to $0.68 this year. This is mostly due to the fact that BHB's cost of deposits have risen faster than its loan yields. But a bank's cost of deposits is based off of the Federal Funds Rate, set by the Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to start cutting rates later this year, which will ease BHB's deposit cost pressures.

The good news for BHB on the deposit side is that the bank did not see net deposit outflows like many other regional banks did. Rather, in Q4 2023, BHB enjoyed 3.2% YoY total deposit growth!

Investors may also be worried about BHB's $3 billion loan book, especially the 52% of total loans that are backed by commercial real estate. But here are some points that should soothe investors' worries:

BHB has zero owned real estate and has not had any owned real estate in the last five quarters.

Total non-performing loans declined by a little over 15% YoY in Q4.

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans declined from 0.23% in Q4 2022 to 0.18% in Q4 2023.

Commercial real estate made up 11% of non-performing loans in Q4 2023, down sharply from 19% in Q4 2022.

Office CRE loans make up only about 8% of total loans.

97% of office loans are for properties located in BHB's Northern New England markets (Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont) rather than big, coastal markets.

Only 15% of office loans are less than pass-rated, which means these loans could plausibly have trouble in the future. So far, though, the vast majority of loans remain performing, and debt maturities are steadily and favorably being addressed.

BHB's primary headwind right now is not weakness in its loan book or deposit outflows but rather the level of the Fed Funds Rate. That headwind will likely ease later this year.

In the meantime, BHB's dividend growth profile combining a 4.5% yield and 6-7% dividend growth represents a rare buying opportunity.

CWEN is a leading owner-operator of utility-scale clean energy that is invested in wind, solar, battery storage, and natural gas plants.

Currently, 38% of CWEN's cash available for distribution ("CAFD") is generated by solar, while 33% comes from conventional (natural gas) plants and another 29% derives from wind. However, once already announced acquisitions from CWEN's parent/sponsor are completed, the solar segment's share will increase to 40%, while wind will jump to 35% and conventional will shrink to 25%.

CWEN Q4 2023 Presentation

While growth opportunities are abundant in renewable energy, the inclusion of the natural gas plants in CWEN's portfolio is positive, in our view because natural gas acts as a strong diversifier away from the intermittency of renewables.

Despite strong tailwinds for renewable energy, the biggest headwind to the sector -- and the biggest reason CWEN has severely underperformed the market over the last few years -- is the fact that capital costs have risen.

While renewable energy sources have lower operating costs than fossil fuel sources of power, they require large upfront investments and therefore higher financing costs over the life of the asset.

Nat Bullard

Renewables are more sensitive to changes in interest rates. Thus, higher interest rates, especially the 10-year Treasury rate (US10Y), almost automatically result in lower stock prices for renewable power producers like CWEN.

Nevertheless, CWEN is in an enviable position in that it likely won't need to raise more external equity or debt capital for growth purposes until 2026. Moreover, the vast majority of its debt is self-amortizing, non-recourse, asset-level debt with fixed interest rates and automatic principal paydown over the life of the asset. No corporate debt matures until 2028.

And as new projects come online and begin generating cash flow, CWEN's CAFD per share is expected to gap up. In 2024, management expects CAFD per share of around $1.95, up 15-16% from 2023's $1.69. That should allow the dividend payout ratio to drop from 91% in 2023 to a more comfortable ~85% in 2024.

CWEN now trades at a price/CAFD ratio of 12.8x, while its smaller Class A shares (CWEN.A) trade at 12x CAFD. That is based on 2023's CAFD. Based on 2024 CAFD guidance, CWEN trades at an 11.1x multiple while CWEN.A trades at a dirt cheap 10.4x.

Astonishingly, despite growing its dividend at 7-8% over the past several years and guiding for another 7% dividend growth in 2024, CWEN.A offers a nearly 8% dividend yield.

3. Enbridge Inc. (ENB)

ENB is one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America with a particular focus on natural gas transportation, storage, and exportation. The stock is a conservative income growth investor's dream come true.

ENB has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years.

It has a relatively conservative balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating and 4.1x net debt to EBITDA, below its target range of 4.5-5x.

A low payout ratio of about 65% of distributable cash flow ("DCF")

Around 80% of assets by EBITDA enjoy inflation protection.

The vast majority of cash flows are contracted.

Over 95% of customers are investment grade rated counterparties.

ENB has a significant growth pipeline via its LNG export facilities, onshore and offshore wind projects, and renewable natural gas portfolio.

ENB Q4 2023 Presentation

Having a strong, already operational position in LNG exports is a particular strength for as long as the U.S. government continues to block new licenses for LNG export facilities.

ENB's DCF per share growth of ~1% in 2023 would have been 2-3% if not for the equity issuance needed to pre-fund the acquisition of U.S. gas utility assets, which is expected to close in 2024.

Based on a DCF per share of $5.48 in Canadian dollars, or $4.06 in USD, ENB is currently valued at a price/DCF of 8.5x, which represents over 15% upside to its long-term average DCF multiple of around 10x.

Like the previous two stock picks, we think ENB's stock price is being suppressed by "high for longer" interest rates. We think ENB's upside will be realized once interest rates normalize.

Bottom Line

Right now, there is certainly a wide disparity in performance between the high-tech, AI-related stocks like NVIDIA (NVDA) and bond-proxy dividend-paying stocks that have more modest and frankly normal growth rates.

But we think that normalizing interest rates will change this situation, reviving the appeal of income stocks like the three above.

March may not be the month that the Fed starts to cut rates, but it looks overwhelmingly likely that the Fed will eventually begin easing monetary policy later this year. Thus, the opportunity to buy these dividend stocks at lower valuations and higher yields is an attractive one that likely won't last for long.