Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BRP: Betting On Market Recovery

Mar. 06, 2024 5:06 PM ETBRP Inc. (DOO:CA) Stock, DOOO Stock
Bill Phung, CFA profile picture
Bill Phung, CFA
143 Followers

Summary

  • BRP Inc. is an industry leader in powersports vehicles with a track record of market share growth.
  • At US $66, the current market price has already priced in short-term risks. Valuation suggests a 12-month upside of more than 30%.
  • The company's M25 focus will allow it to expand its marine market share and diversify its customer base.
In deep powder snowdrift snowmobile rider driving fast.

Bicho_raro

Investment Thesis

With January's 12-month PCE reading coming in at 2.4% and 2.8% Core, it can be seen that inflation has been decelerating from the 7% high in 2022. With that, there have been discussions of rate cuts in 2024 as the Fed

This article was written by

Bill Phung, CFA profile picture
Bill Phung, CFA
143 Followers
With experience in commodity research, macro analysis and public/private equity valuation, I periodically write articles here to offer investors insights about great companies. My investment picks focus on companies with strong fundamentals, good value and compelling growth stories from across various sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DOO:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DOO:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DOOO
--
DOO:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.