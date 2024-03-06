Bicho_raro

Investment Thesis

With January's 12-month PCE reading coming in at 2.4% and 2.8% Core, it can be seen that inflation has been decelerating from the 7% high in 2022. With that, there have been discussions of rate cuts in 2024 as the Fed seeks to achieve a soft landing. This would present an opportunity for consumer discretionary names such as BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) (TSX:DOO:CA). In addition to the macro play, investors should consider BRP for its industry leadership in high-performance recreational vehicles and attractive valuation range.

Detailed Analysis

Industry Landscape

BRP's main rival in the North American market is Polaris (PII). Polaris, with its diverse product line including the ever-popular RZR and Ranger models, offers a robust combination of utility and recreation. Meanwhile, BRP, known for its innovative approach and iconic brands like Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, and Can-Am, has carved out a market for itself with high-performance vehicles tailored to adrenaline enthusiasts.

Over the years, BRP has steadily grown its market share to >37% in its powersports segment. This number, however, does not entirely convey the company's market dominance. For its snowmobile line that includes the iconic Ski-Doo, the company has more than 50% market share. An advantage that BRP will continue to benefit from as Yamaha Motor will withdraw from the North American snowmobile market by 2025. Regarding the withdrawal, Yamaha Motor commented that it would focus its resources into growing markets where the company has a better competitive advantage.

Hence, in an unfavorable market, BRP's dominant market share and demand would enable it to weather uncertainties and come out in a more consolidated position. In the company's Q3 FY24 Earnings Call, the company's CEO, Jose Boisjoli, also mentioned that when faced with a demand headwind, retailers would need to make a decision to carry smaller competitors' lines or not.

New Market - M25

Additionally, future growth from the marine segment would add diversification to the company’s revenue mix. Recently, the company announced its M25 plan to grow this segment into a C$ 1B business, which would boost its contribution from 5.2% to ~10%, based on LTM revenue (as of Q3-FY24). Although management has been more conservative on the timing guidance to realize this goal due to overall market weakness, DOOO’s brand legacy and existing presence would assist it in further establishing its presence in this market.

Inventory Stocking

Lastly, BRP has been strategically stocking its raw material inventory. As observed above, the company's DIO has been increasing since the end of 2023. A similar trend could be observed with Polaris as well. Approximately 41% of BRP's C$ 2.6B inventory balance is carried as raw materials and WIP (Q3-FY24). Management previously commented that this raw material inventory investment was intended to buffer the company's operations from supply chain turbulence. As the condition improves in the future, if inventory reverts to its pre-pandemic trend at ~90 days, it could free up C$ 230M from its working capital, based on its LTM COGS.

Valuation

Compared to its peer group of recreational vehicle manufacturers, BRP’s valuation seems to already reflect its current market’s risks. Using a USD/CAD of 1.35, in the charts below, we can see that the fair valuation range is between C$ 91-138 (US$ 67-102) with a median price target of C$ 117 (US$ 87). At the current price of US$ 66, BRP is trading at the low end of its valuation range. Below is the Comps Table that I compiled to arrive at my valuation. For each multiple method, I used a combination of historical LTM and forward-looking multiples to derive a valuation range. For the P/E method, medians were used to adjust for outlier data. As the last step, I also compared my results with analysts' consensus reported by Capital IQ and the 52W trading range to realistically anchor my valuation zone.

Risks and Conclusion

For a balanced discussion, we also need to consider risks that BRP is facing.

In the foreseeable future, the most relevant headwind would be from the current macroeconomic environment. (DOOO) may not be able to realize significant consumer demand in the near term as discretionary demand is usually lagging after rate cuts. This would affect the company's execution of its plan to expand its marine segment. However, a mitigating factor would be consumer segment diversification. BRP currently caters to consumers with an average household income of US$ 140,000. A shift toward higher MSRP products would allow the company to cater more toward the higher-income segment, whose demand is more resilient to economic headwinds. For reference, the highest MSRP for BRP's Skidoos is US$ 18,000 while Manitou Pontoons' MSRPs are between US$ 47,000 - 140,000. Therefore, given the current valuation range, I see a high likelihood of (DOOO) realizing a higher upside valuation as the economy recovers given the company's market leadership in recreational vehicles.

Aside from the company's fundamentals, there is a potential downside pressure on DOOO from its shareholders' transactions. Bain Capital Integral Investors II, L.P. and BRP entered into a bought deal agreement in January with RBC Capital Markets to reduce Bain's holding in BRP. The transaction reduced Bain's holding of BRP's outstanding shares from 20.8% to 18.3% and voting rights from 33% to 29.9%. However, this transaction should not come as a surprise, as it has long been known that Bain was seeking to cash out from its ownership in BRP. Moreover, I believe that Bain will strategically time their exit/exits to realize the highest value from their investment.