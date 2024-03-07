Cebas

We've never made a secret of our heavy investments or what we view as the best players in triple-net RE investments, the biggest and/or the most qualitative players in the sector.

Two names are especially relevant, and one of those - Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) - is what we'll look at here.

For this article, the focus will be on Realty Income and why this stalwart real estate investment trust, or REIT, is among the largest positions in our portfolio.

Why, in fact, this company, after rotating some key large positions, is among the largest positions and why we may be adding more if the company drops below the key level of $52/share.

When the company dropped below $60/share, we backed up the truck a bit. Even today, the company is pretty attractive in terms of valuation.

Our last couple of articles have looked at this company at various valuations ranging from $54-$65 or so. We believe we've taken advantage of the drop and loaded up at what in 1-3 years will be considered superb valuations.

Here, we will provide further clarity and context, but also quickly go through the other side of the argument - the perceived risks. We're not saying that there are no risks - every investment has risk - but we view those as minor compared to what the company has in its bullish "bag."

Realty Income - Despite appearances, still one of the best triple-net REITs on the entire planet

At $60B worth of enterprise value and a market cap of over $37B, this is one of the largest businesses in the space.

It's heavily U.S.-weighted, with only slight exposure to Europe, though that is growing as well.

We've gone on record saying that we view Agree Realty (ADC) as the more "qualitative" play, and this is true - however, Realty Income has the scale that the former lacks, and in this business, scale matters.

Providing clarity, we accept a less perfect process and portfolio which we view ADC as having, in exchange for this scale - though we invest very heavily in both.

So, first off - most of you view the triple-net lease sector as far too U.S.-based. Realty Income does not. That's its strength. It's international - and we like that.

Realty Income IR

We will not argue with you that Realty Income does not have a few "bad apples" in its mix - it does.

Our argument is instead that its quality and growth, even in these times, is more than enough to offset the consequences of these "bad apples."

As you can see above, the company has one of the best credit ratings out there, and their tenancy is very good - not flawless or nigh-on perfect like with ADC. Just good.

With 644 monthly dividends and 105 consecutive monthly increases, the company is also very true to its name and mission.

Realty Income IR

We have Q4 2023 highlights, and these trends more or less confirm the continued growth of Realty Income.

The company deployed almost $3B worth of capital at a cash yield of 7.6%, among this over $850m worth of investments at a cash yield of 8.7%, such as preferred equity in several projects and loans, which the company (and we as well) views as attractive.

This brings the annual investment for this company to almost $10B for the year, with investments across 8 different countries and over 270 transactions.

Those writing on Realty Income often miss the scope of this company, which is really beyond most analysts' belief. It also, obviously, closed its Spirit Realty M&A in early January, and this was a REIT we owned, and also wrote about here on Seeking Alpha quite a few times.

Realty Income has also provided guidance.

The company expects a 2024E growth of 4.3% for the year, with less M&A activity and no required moves in the public equity market. In short, the company seems likely to "digest" some of its moves here.

In fact, the company goes on to say very clearly:

With cap rates adjusting more slowly to recent interest rate changes than our cost of capital, we are being very selective in pursuing new investment opportunities. (Source: Realty Income IR.)

The company expects to be able to grow going forward into fields like freestanding retail, industrial, data centers, and centric medical in the U.S., with gaming and data center development as emerging investment verticals with an addressable market of over $5T in the U.S. alone.

The size in Europe is more complex but even larger than in the U.S., and the company has already begun consolidating in nations of the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, Portugal, France, and others.

Realty Income IR

With the ongoing need for capital and higher rates, this company's easy access to comparatively cheap funding, Realty Income is still an attractive potential for many corporate sale-leaseback transactions.

The case studies here are very compelling, regardless of what the client uses the funds for - though we would consider the use of capital for buybacks to be nonsensical in most cases.

Realty Income IR

To those that believe that Realty Income cannot maintain its spreads or that there will be a compression - simply put, as things look now, you're simply wrong.

The company has managed to retain its investment spreads even in the reversal in interest rates that we've seen, and while we fully expect to see lower activity going forward, this company is still "the best of the best."

The single largest and most common argument we see against Realty Income as an investment, aside from the addition of Spirit Realty which might not turn out as much of a profit add as initially expected, is that the shares appear overvalued relative to bonds or risk-free rates.

We wouldn't even call them bearish theses, because they're not - usually it's just the argument that the returns offered at this time are not attractive next to risk-free rates, even with the potential for premiumization or "normal" capital appreciation.

To find a bearish view on this company at least on Seeking Alpha, we have to go back quite far, and the arguments there are credit risks (typical spread), the valuation given that Realty Income might be moving, or has moved into a sort of "mature" stage and overall a slowing growth.

Another risk worth noting here is Realty Income's exposure to drugstore giant, Walgreens (WBA).

Keep in mind that the drug store space is undergoing change as it tilts toward a more service-oriented model.

In our view, the footprints of Realty Income's largest clients CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens are well positioned to capitalize on this trend given their proximity to major population centers.

As summarized below, 85% of the U.S. population lives within 3 miles of a Walgreens and CVS. While store closures have been announced, location pruning is a normal course, natural and healthy activity for these chains.

And ~200 store closings should be taken in context of Walgreen’s over 8,500 stores in which Realty Income's exposure to these closings is low given the weighted average lease term remaining with Walgreens.

Also, keep in mind that Walgreens is on the hook to pay rent until the end of the lease term, whether or not a store is open.

As it relates to Amazon (AMZN), they have been in the pharmacy space for a while now after the acquisition of PillPack in 2018. They acquired One Medical in 2022 and while they represent increased competition, market share is immaterial today.

Realty Income IR

In the end, very few arguments exist for this company to go into a downturn spiral or to really "crash."

The dividend coverage on the basis of AFFO is at a P/O of less than 75% for the 2024E, and that's assuming the company's growth numbers.

We will clearly state that we do expect the company to grow less on a forward basis, as do most analysts.

Let's look at what this means for the valuation and why we're still so positive about the company as a "main" sort of investment in a conservative portfolio.

Realty Income Valuation - Upside exists, though it's moderate

The main investment reason for Realty Income remains the comparative safety of this investment coupled with the attractive, 5.8%+ income yield, and the potential for double-digit appreciation over time.

We do not argue that the company is worth over 19x P/AFFO conservatively.

We've never made that argument for this investment. What we're saying is that you should not be surprised if based on AFFO, the company manages 15-16x.

That does not sound like much, when the 5-year average is over 19x, and the 20-year average is 17.5x, right? (Source: F.A.S.T Graphs).

Let's take the most bearish sort of reversals where, over the long term, Realty Income does in fact not even meet my price targets and comes only to a 15.3x P/AFFO.

Realty Income Upside (FAST Graphs)

You're still beating the market with the current estimated 15%+ annualized RoR based on this, where valuation is a huge part.

That's why we're saying that the $52/share is such a "magical" level for us.

Because below that, the company would, based on a very conservative sub-4% annual AFFO growth rate, manage over a 15% annualized rate of return.

We know these numbers because these sorts of investments are a numbers game.

We're also not going to say that Realty Income is better than ADC.

The two companies have their respective fundamentals and upsides.

ADC might technically have a higher upside, but it's also based on a higher premium.

Realty Income will outperform on an AFFO basis of 15x - ADC will not currently do that.

So for any income-seeking investor with capital to spare, we would say that either of these triple-nets is worth a second look.

We will of course keep a close eye on Realty Income and where it goes next, but in the end, we maintain what we view as conservative price targets and expectations for Realty Income with our following thesis.

Thesis

Our conservative target for O is a least $70/share, and even this is a very conservative target, according to our views. Analysts have normalized their targets somewhat since our last piece and are at this time very close to our target, as opposed to $5-$10 above it. 16 analysts follow O, and 9 of them consider the REIT a "BUY" or equivalent with a range of $64 low and $78 high, coming to a $70 average.

We would consider the high targets somewhat conservative. If we look at the sensitivity tables for our own calculations, we can easily see bullish scenarios where the fair value would go above $80/share for this company - potentially even higher. But given that we're exactly what we say - conservative, we tend towards the lower end of those ranges to stay on the safe side.

For now, we're not shifting our PT of $70/share. We're still at a "BUY" here for O, and the current price/valuation for O is a "gift" from above, as we see it. Those investors not yet fully exposed to O by their risk weighting should consider whether an investment in O might not be beneficial to them.

Remember, we're all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, we harvest gains and rotate our position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, we buy more as time allows.

4. We reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are our criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

We would characterize O as currently fulfilling every single one of my investment requirements and would therefore rate it a "BUY" here.

