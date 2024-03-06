Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • BIZD is a great option to gain exposure to the BDC sector while avoiding the individual holding risk.
  • The current dividend yield is over 10% and has been sustainable throughout different interest rate environments. The ETF has a reliable history of paying out and growing the dividend.
  • Interest rates serve as a potential price catalyst over the course of 2024.
  • The top holdings of BIZD have all performed strongly and this has resulted in growing their Net Investment Income.

Overview

VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) is a great fund to gain some BDC exposure as well as a sustainable source of high yielding income. The dividend yield of BIZD is over 10% and contains plenty of high quality business

Financial analyst by day and a seasoned investor by passion, I've been involved in the world of investing for over 10 years and honed my skills in analyzing lucrative opportunities within the market.I specialize in uncovering strategies to utilize various investment vehicles - seeking out high quality dividend stocks, and other assets that offer potential for long term-growth that pack a serious punch for bill-paying potential. I use myself as an example that with a solid base of classic dividend growth stocks, sprinkling in some Business Development Companies, REITs, and Closed End Funds can be a highly efficient way to boost your investment income while still capturing a total return that follows traditional index funds. I create a hybrid system between growth and income and manage to still capture a total return that is on par with the S&P.After humble beginnings sharing my knowledge on Instagram (@thegamingdividend), I have decided to further expand my passion sharing insights here on SA.My money will always be where my mouth is; I am a strong proponent in the FIRE movement and have been perfecting this craft so that I can inspire the average 9-5'er like myself, that early retirement is within reach without compromising the safety of your portfolio. The Gaming Dividend is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BIZD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Article Update Today, 5:30 PM
Comments (745)
Thanks for stopping by and taking the time to read! I'd love to know what you think the outlook for BDCs will look like once rates come down? Interested in hearing your perspective and thoughts!
Pinderella profile picture
Pinderella
Today, 6:36 PM
Comments (10)
I've stopped adding to my BIZD holdings, which is about halfway to where I had intended to allocate to, to start a position in PBDC. ARCC is already my biggest individual BDC holding, and I like that PBDC has a smaller position in it than BIZD.
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 6:37 PM
Comments (745)
@Pinderella I think that's a solid strategy. Thanks for stopping by!
Pinderella profile picture
Pinderella
Today, 6:47 PM
Comments (10)
@The Gaming Dividend Thanks for the nice article, which I should have led with, haha. I'm glad to see more attention to PBDC, and I hope you and other analysts continue to follow and update us on this fund. Cheers!
d
dean3084
Today, 5:55 PM
Comments (1.56K)
That's the 64K question concerning when rates come downnd where BDC's will go. Your guess is probably better than mine. Concerning the stocks in BIZD, I own ARCC and OBDC. Very happy. I've been in and out of HTGC and would like to re-enter in the $16's if it get down there. I know many will say I'm not a very astute investor which is true, but I bought PSEC in September 2017 when the dividend was slashed. I've collected $4.68 per share with a cost basis of $5.81. At 79 YO and being in the preservation mode with growth and dividends I've collected over $3500 which is fine with me. Yes, there are many investments that have outpaced PSEC and I'm happy for those investors. :-)
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 6:35 PM
Comments (745)
@dean3084 admittedly, I picked on PSEC but I did put out a piece where I recommended a Buy on PSEC down in the low 5s. I do think that entering at such an extreme discount was a big opportunity. Congrats to you for holding! Thanks for reading
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 5:47 PM
Comments (5.04K)
Great article and congratulations on the Editor’s pick. Looked at PBDC briefly to do an analysis on them.
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 6:35 PM
Comments (745)
@The Dividend Collectuh appreciate that friend!
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 5:31 PM
Comments (8.25K)
I abhor ETFs because, as you readily admit, you get the lesser quality names with the better ones. Why not just buy each of the three top holdings that you identify?
doggz109 profile picture
doggz109
Today, 5:43 PM
Comments (139)
@ndardick Agree. I like ETFs in some ways but for sectors like BDCs or REITs I prefer to learn and pick the best performing individual companies. The ETFs always throw some rotten ones in the bunch.
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 6:32 PM
Comments (745)
@ndardick for the people who are new to the sector, maybe they aren't familiar with which ones are the top tier ones perhaps. Or don't care to take the time to research each one. Either way, I do own most of the top holdings individually. Maybe a bit too heavy in BDCs right now
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 6:32 PM
Comments (745)
@doggz109 yep! That's why i mentioned the actively managed fund OBDC. Thanks for reading
