Shares of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) surfaced on my radar after the blood player announced another bolt-on acquisition early in March 2024, at a time when its shares have continued to lag.

The company has finally seen some improvements as of recent after a few tough years following the pandemic. This, in combination with a lagging share price, improves appeal as I am hoping for a slightly lower valuation before getting involved here.

A Bolt-On Deal

Haemonetics has reached a deal to acquire Chicago-based Attune Medical in a $160 million cash deal, although that contingency payments might drive up the price further over time, dependent on achieving certain milestones as well as future sales results. The potential amount of these earn-outs has not been quantified.

Attune is a manufacturer of the so-called ensoETM proactive esophageal cooling device. The company generated $22 million in revenues in 2023, a number which more than doubled from the year before.

ensoETM has applied in the treatment of atrial fibrillation, a condition which affects 3 to 6 million people in the U.S., in which it can reduce the likelihood of esophageal injury during RF cardiac ablations.

Based on the upfront deal tag and the 2023 revenue numbers, Haemonetics paid a near 7.3 times sales multiple for the activities, a higher multiple, yet triple-digit revenue growth looks very compelling. No margin details have been announced, other than the comment that the business is profitable, with accretion to earnings growth expected as a result of the deal.

Adding To A Blood Business - Which Has Seen Blood

Haemonetics is a business which focuses on blood, being active in various segments. Pre-pandemic, Haemonetics generated nearly a billion dollars in sales, with the plasma business being the largest segment, responsible for nearly half of sales which were derived from disposables, collection devices and donor management services.

The second business line is the so-called blood center segment, a segment which is less well positioned, as continued achievements in science and surgical performance reduce the need for blood transfusion activities, as blood management simply becomes better. The third was a smaller hospital segment, which has grown over time and provides interventional and blood management technologies to hospitals.

In the fiscal year 2020, this was a $988 million business which posted solid adjusted earnings of $171 million, equal to just over $3 per share. Revenues fell during the fiscal year 2021, mostly corresponding to the calendar year 2020, following the outbreak of the pandemic. Revenues recovered in the fiscal year 2022, amidst a retreat of the pandemic and contribution from M&A activity.

Forwarding to spring of 2023, the company posted an 18% increase in fiscal 2023 sales to $1.17 billion, yet adjusted earnings of $3.03 per share were actually still coming in below fiscal 2020 levels.

Not that stagnation had cast a shadow on the share price as a $130 stock in 2019, and it fell to lows around the $50 mark in 2022, and even today is stuck at just $77 per share.

2024 - More Improvements

After a difficult period during the pandemic, Haemonetics saw a stronger fiscal 2023, as the company guided for another 4-7% increase in 2024 sales, with earnings expected to see a much more impressive recovery to $3.45-$3.75 per share (adjusted earnings those are).

The sluggish share price performance during the calendar year came despite the fact that Haemonetics received FDA clearance for its enhanced Nexsys Plasma Collection System, designed to reduce donor time while boosting yields. In August, the company posted a convincing 19% increase in first quarter sales, with quarterly earnings reported at $1.05 per share (adjusted).

In October, Haemonetics announced a $253 million deal for OpSens, a Canadian medical device cardiology focused company. This was followed by a 7% increase in sales reported for the second quarter, as released in November. Adjusted earnings were reported at $0.99 per share, but these metrics were quite adjusted. With the OpSens deal pushing up net debt to pro forma $660 million, leverage ratios came in around 2 times, based on a $3.80 adjusted earnings per share guidance for the year (after earnings totaled $2.05 per share in the first half already).

Amidst some moving parts induced by earnings adjustments, an implicit softer guidance for the second half of the year, and potential impact of G1P drugs on the business, I was performing a balancing act. While valuations had compressed with the passage of time, they were still not compelling enough for me to jump into the shares.

Appeal Increases

With shares down from the eighties in November to $77 at the moment of writing, it is fair to say that shares have not participated in the recent market rally. In December, the company closed on the purchase of OpSens, as the tiny contribution to the fiscal 2024 results made that the full year sales guidance as hiked by a point to 8-10%.

For the fiscal year 2025, the company guided for OpSens to contribute $55 to $65 million in sales and contribute about $0.10-$0.15 per share to adjusted earnings per share.

In February, Haemonetics announced third quarter sales up 10% to $336 million, with adjusted earnings reported at $1.04 per share, up from $0.85 per share in the year before. The company ended the quarter with a net debt load of $676 million, more or less in line with expectations, although this has increased to $836 million following the purchase of Attune. Growth has been driven by the core plasma segment, and notably a >20% revenue growth rate in the hospital segment, offset by modest declines in the so-called blood center.

Following the release of the results, the company upped the full year (organic) revenue growth guidance by two points to 10-12%, with adjusted earnings seen at $3.95 per share, although the free cash flow guidance was cut in a smaller way. Net debt will increase a bit, but I peg leverage ratios near 3 times here.

And Now?

The reality is that Haemonetics seems to have found some operating momentum recently, while its shares are trading down, as resulting adjusted earnings multiples have fallen below 20 times here. This comes amidst heavy adjustments to earnings and slightly higher leverage, yet compared to the historical valuations, shares look a lot more reasonably priced here.

The 51 million shares of Haemonetics now have fallen to $77 per share, for a $3.9 billion equity valuation, and about $4.7 billion pro forma net debt load. With sales seen around $1.3 billion per annum here, Haemonetics is valued at around 3.6 times sales and a reasonable earnings multiple near 20 times.

While these earnings are quite adjusted, the reality is that the company has seen better organic growth as of late, complemented by the contribution from recent dealmaking. This creates a real opportunity for growth in the fiscal year 2025.

Amidst all this, appeal for Haemonetics Corporation seems to be on the increase, but the adjustments make me still somewhat cautious to get very upbeat on the business, as some parts of the business have a suboptimal growth positioning as well.

While appeal is increasing, I am only willing to gradually initiate Haemonetics Corporation in the lower seventies, as I watch the story continue to unfold with great interest here.