AIQ: The Stronger AI Play For The Silicon Showdown

mesh cube

We have previously reviewed other Autonomous ETF, like ARKQ. Given the broad performances, and public interest, that these thematic funds exhibited, a detailed analysis of their compositions offers interesting insights. We decided to start with the First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT). This a fund intends to replicate the performance of the Nasdaq CTA Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Index. The investment mandate is to invest over 90% of its net assets in stocks, and like ARKQ it targets companies developing lines of business in autonomous technologies.

Investment mandate for ROBT

The following is the description of the fund mandate. More details can be found here. The ETF mimics the performance of an underlying Index that serves as a benchmark for the performance of companies involved in autonomous technologies. In order to be considered for inclusion in the index, companies must meet a set of requirements. First, they must be listed on a global stock exchange approved by the index. Additionally, their businesses must fall into one of three categories: engaging, enabling, or enhancing autonomous technologies. The terms are defined by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), and the framework reflects a quantitative method to make sure that the ETF is exposed to AI and robotics, capturing the growth potential within the sector.

The companies need to fulfill several criteria in order to enter the index. Namely, they must have a market capitalization of at least $250 million, their shares must have been traded in volumes of more than $3 million over the past three months on average, and they must have a minimum of 20% of their shares available to the public. Following this, companies are classified into three categories: engagers, enablers, or enhancers. The top 30 companies in each category are selected for inclusion. The Index assigns weightings to each group differently, with engagers receiving the largest share at 60%, enablers at 25%, and enhancers at 15%. This allocation aims to ensure that the Index maintains a balanced representation, giving each category an equal weighting within its segment.

Investment mandate for AIQ

In this comparison, we will be using AIQ as our benchmark. In the following paragraphs, it becomes clear that AIQ stands out from its peers and therefore it will be our primary reference point. In a similar way to ROBT, AIQ uses an autonomous technology index as a reference, in this case, the Indxx Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Index. Like the Nasdaq CTA Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Index, it tracks companies with business models highly exposed to autonomous technologies.

The index provider uses a proprietary method to select companies within categories of the sector. These categories include AI developers, AI as a Service (AIaaS), and hardware for AI and big data analytics, among others. Companies are then assessed and ranked based on the methodology in order to reflect their involvement in autonomous technologies sectors.

Unlike ROBT, this index does not assign fixed weights to each category, allowing for a more adaptable holdings selection. This flexibility makes us believe that the index has a preference for companies with greater exposure, rather than attempting to meet specific quotas for each category. Although the index does not set predetermined weights for the categories, the allocation of weights across companies and categories is something that the fund does not neglect in order to achieve diversified exposure. At its core, it's not a world away from ROBT, but it allows for different fund compositions while keeping a high degree of diversification.

ROBT versus Peers

When we examine the performance indicators of ROBT in comparison to the other peers, it becomes clear that ROBT's returns, both in the short and long term, show a disappointing performance. Within the past year, ROBT's returns were positioned on the lower end of the spectrum among its competitors, whereas, over a five-year timeframe, the fund found itself occupying a median stance. In contrast, the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) emerged as the leading performer across both temporal benchmarks.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Both ROBT and AIQ exhibit a decentralized investment strategy, with less than a third of their assets concentrated in the top 10 holdings—22% for ROBT.

Seeking Alpha

Whereas AIQ has less than 33%.

Seeking Alpha

This similarity, however, fades when we look into the portfolio composition. A divergence becomes evident when scrutinizing the top holdings of each fund. A note is necessary here. For ROBT, the primary holding is PKSHA Technology Inc, a Japanese entity absent from the US markets and YCharts, we have addressed this shortcoming by incorporating its sixth and seventh holdings to add further diversity to the analysis.

When compared against the S&P 500's performance, only two of ROBT's adjusted top holdings managed to outperform the index over the past year.

Ycharts

This contrasts starkly with AIQ, whose top five holdings not only surpassed the market but did so significantly. Notably, Nvidia (NVDA) and Meta (META), integral components of the "magnificent 7," have substantially buoyed broader market indices. ROBT's exclusion of such high-performing stocks from the top holdings has detrimentally impacted its performance metrics.

Ycharts

Outlook

The forward-looking analysis of the ROBT and the AIQ reveals different growth trajectories based on their holdings' future revenue estimates. For AIQ, the growth momentum is significantly propelled by Nvidia, with Meta playing a secondary role. Nvidia's dominance in driving AIQ's prospects is very evident in its exceptional growth estimates for the upcoming fiscal year.

Ycharts

On the other hand, ROBT's top holdings lack a counterpart with Nvidia's explosive growth potential. The absence of forward-looking revenue estimates for key holdings such as QinetiQ Group (OTCPK:QNTQY) and Ciena Corp (CIEN) on YCharts complicates this analysis, but the remaining stocks give us an underwhelming picture.

Ycharts

An examination of gross margin evolution over the past year paints a mixed performance picture for ROBT, with some companies within the fund showing improvements, while others experience declines. This dispersion in gross margin performance reflects a certain inability to capture the current momentum in AI in the operating metrics of these companies.

Ycharts

In contrast, AIQ benefits from the substantial gross margin improvements of Nvidia and Amazon, which are significant contributors to the fund's overall performance. These improvements, particularly driven by the current momentum in the AI sector, help explain the AIQ overperformance vis-à-vis the other sector ETFs.

Ycharts

A review of the balance sheets of companies within both ETFs indicates a generally healthy financial standing, characterized by adequate current ratios and manageable debt levels. That means that the top holdings in both ETFs have adequate balance sheets. The performance divergence is clearly due to business execution in growth and operations.

Ycharts Ycharts Ycharts

Valuation and Risks

Wrapping up our analysis, the comparison between ROBT and AIQ evidences a significant disparity in performance, driven largely by the operating success and stock market appreciation of AIQ's top holdings. AIQ's top holdings have superior operating performance and revenue growth that translates into stock market appreciation. This highlights a fundamental investment dilemma: the necessity to include broader market top-performing companies in industry-specific ETFs versus the desire for thematic investments to offer returns uncorrelated with the broader market.

The valuation metrics, like the P/S ratio, are higher for the AIQ's top holdings, than for those in ROBT. A possible cause for this is the higher growth and operating performance of AIQ's top holdings. Clearly, the way the fund is structured seems to produce a better performance than ROBT's structure. One good example is the weight that AIQ attributes to Nvidia, which is 3 times more than ROBT’s position in the company and ends up contributing to the outperformance. Our analysis of the differences in the top 5 holdings composition for both funds highlight that.

Ycharts Ychart

Bearing in mind the assessment in the previous paragraphs, we tend to reject ROBT in favor of AIQ. Since both funds maintain similar expense ratios, we obviously prefer the fund exhibiting the track record for higher returns both in the long and short term. This disparity is further accentuated by the fund's structural composition, where AIQ's allocation to high-performing stocks like Nvidia and Meta that significantly exceeds that of ROBT, contributing to its superior performance.

Seeking Alpha

Choosing between ROBT and AIQ boils down to what the investor aims to achieve. If the goal is to diversify and find returns that don't mimic the wider market, ROBT might have something to offer. Its top holdings are less represented in major market indices, which could provide an uncorrelated return profile appealing to investors seeking to diversify away from broader market trends. On the other hand, AIQ is more suited for investors chasing growth, thanks to its well-structured underlying index.