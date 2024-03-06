Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Elia Group SA (ELIAF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 06, 2024 4:47 PM ETElia Group SA/NV (ELIAF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.03K Followers

Elia Group SA (OTCPK:ELIAF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marleen Vanhecke - Head, Group Communication & Reputation

Catherine Vandenborre - Interim CEO, CFO

Yannick Dekoninck - Head, Capital Markets

Marco Nix - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mafalda Pombeiro - Goldman Sachs Group

Wim Lewi - KBC Securities

Juan Rodriguez - Kepler-Chevreux

Olly Jeffery - Deutsche Bank

Piotr Dzieciolowski - Citigroup

Thijs Berkelder - ABN AMRO Oddo

Kris Kippers - Degroof Petercam

Marleen Vanhecke

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for this livestreamed event, which we are filming from our Brussels studio. Over the course of the next hour or so, we will cover the full-year results of Elia Group. For this, the Group's Interim CEO and CFO, have joined us, Catherine Vandenborre and Marco Nix. Welcome.

What's on the agenda? We will first look back at our most important achievements from 2023. Our activities in Belgium and Germany are clearly accelerating. We will provide you with an update regarding our most important projects. And of course, we will also revisit our first acquisition in the United States. So we have many topics lined up for an interesting discussion with Catherine Vandenborre. Marco Nix will then take us through the results of 2023 and the outlook for the rest of the year.

First, let's take a look at the least interesting but nevertheless important slide of this presentation, the disclaimer. Before we can continue, you must take note of the information which is on screen now. And later today, both the presentation slides and the script will be made available on our website.

Let's start off with some exclusive images of the construction yard in Vlissingen in the Netherlands. Along with our partners, we have started building the caissons or the foundations

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ELIAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ELIAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.