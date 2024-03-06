Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A (ZONNF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 06, 2024 5:13 PM ETNOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. (ZONNF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.03K Followers

NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A (OTCPK:ZONNF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 6, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Maria João Moura Landau - IR

José Pedro - CFO

Miguel Almeida - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Mollie Witcombe - Citi

Nuno Vaz - Societe Generale

António Seladas - AS Independent Research

Fernando Cordero - Banco Santander

Roshan Ranjit - Deutsche Bank

José Pedro

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the call today. I'd like to start by highlighting 3 fundamental messages that will guide our presentation today. Firstly, NOS continues to be a pool of profitable growth, cash generation and strong returns. Our strategic choices and investments either in 5G and FTTH are key drivers for our commercial, operational and financial resilience.

And finally, we continue to focus our capital allocation on ensuring competitive advantage, balance sheet quality and solid shareholder returns. And within that, let's jump into some of the figures for the full year.

In terms of the results on Page 4, I think these numbers reflect a bit the messages I've just conveyed, and I'd like to highlight some of them. Firstly, in terms of consolidated revenue growth, we had 5% for the full year '23 and 4.2% for the fourth quarter, driven primarily by the strength of our telco operation. In terms of consolidated EBITDA after leases growth, we had 10.1% for the fiscal year -- for the full year '23 of around €603 million and 12.3% for the fourth quarter of around €135 million.

In terms of EBITDA after leases minus CapEx, we increased it to €216 million in the full year, an increase of roughly €164 million year-on-year and with an underlying free cash flow growth of roughly €120 million to €148.5 million. In terms of dividends per share, our proposal of €0.35 represents a roughly 99% payout of net income and a 10.6% dividend yield. In

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ZONNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZONNF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.