BlackJack3D

After the close yesterday, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) reported solid fiscal Q4 (period ending January 28th) numbers, sending the cybersecurity stock soaring higher. The results followed less than stellar numbers from a peer, providing an unwarranted relief rally. My investment thesis remains Bearish on CrowdStrike, with the market fully pricing in the opportunity ahead and not correctly accounting for the competitive risks with the stock surging 24% in after-hours trading.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Decelerating Revenue

CrowdStrike reported a strong quarter for FQ4'24, with revenues growing 32.6% YoY. The cybersecurity company beat analysts' estimates by $5.3 million to reach $845.3 million.

While the company reported strong growth, revenue growth dipped from 47.9% in the prior FQ4. Revenue growth even slipped sequentially from 35.3% in the prior quarter to continue a trend of decelerating revenue growth.

The market usually doesn't reward decelerating revenue growth, but investors have latched onto higher growth in annual recurring revenue, or ARR, for the quarter. ARR was up 34% to $3.44 billion for FY25, but the FQ4 ARR only grew 27% to $282 million.

The market is definitely placing a lot of emphasis on the QoQ change rates in the ARR. CrowdStrike grew ARR 9.2% QoQ, up from a trough rate of 6.6% in FQ1'24.

Source: Seeking Alpha

CrowdStrike is growing at an impressive clip for a company pushing towards $4 billion in FY25 revenues. At the same, the stock more than covers the projected growth rates for FY25.

While one can squabble over decelerating growth trends, CrowdStrike is highly profitable already. The company reported FQ4 net income of $213 million for an EPS of $0.95 while generating an impressive $283 million in quarterly free cash flow.

As with a lot of related businesses, executives are throwing out massive total addressable market ("TAM") numbers due to AI sending stocks soaring. CrowdStrike now forecasts a CY24 TAM of $100 billion will grow to $225 billion in CY28 due to AI-related demand.

The company only captured 3% of the CY24 TAM, and a similar amount in CY28 would lead to sales of $6.75 billion. CrowdStrike will need to gain substantial market share to reach the consensus analyst targets for FY29 (CY28) revenues of $10.2 billion.

Guidance Questions

CrowdStrike guided to solid FQ1 '25 (the current quarter) numbers with revenues of ~$904 million, but the numbers aren't as impressive as the year progresses. The company guided to FY25 revenues of $3.957 billion at the midpoint versus consensus estimates of $3.94 billion.

Source: FQ4'24 presentation

The concern here is the growth rate dips to 29%, as revenue growth continues to decelerate. Not to mention, CrowdStrike wasn't able to guide up to higher numbers despite a FQ4 beat and a guide up for FQ1'25 along with the accelerating ARR growth rates.

One has to question whether some concern exists with Palo Alto Networks (PANW) pushing customers towards a cybersecurity platform with free services to move away from existing customers. The fear is CrowdStrike facing additional pressure due to the competitive pricing pressures in the sector.

On the FQ4 '24 earnings call, CEO George Kurtz definitely had an answer regarding the competitive treat of the platformization concept promoted by Palo Alto Networks as follows:

As you might imagine, I heard a lot about platformization over the last week. To me it's kind of a made-up-so-gazey term, but what I believe our competitors are talking about is bundling, discounting, and giving products away for free, which is nothing new in software and security software. It's been done for the last 30 years. So when we think about what we've seen in the past with other competitors, we know free isn't free. And what customers are saying is more consoles, more point products masquerading as platforms create fatigue in their environment. And one of the things again that we've been focused on is that, single agent architecture, single platform, single console that allows us to stop the breach, but more importantly, drive down the operational cost and supply many use cases or solve many use cases that are out there.

The stock soared nearly 25% in after-hours trading due to the positive sentiment from the quarterly beat and the above positive commentary from management on the earnings calls. The market cap soared by ~$19 billion in the process, but the cybersecurity company only guided to FY25 revenues up ~$17 million above estimates coming into the quarter, suggesting the market is reading far too much into the quarterly earnings.

The stock already trades at 18x forward sales, and the 25% gain only elevates the forward P/S multiple to absurd levels. CrowdStrike didn't materially alter the financial outlook for the company and even suggested results wouldn't improve as the year goes on in a sign Palo Alto could become a problem.

Data by YCharts

CrowdStrike hasn't definitely run far beyond our original expectations. The financial results haven't vastly exceeded expectations and the results from Palo Alto Networks highlights the risk of paying up for a business in a competitive environment like cybersecurity.

CrowdStrike stock trades at 95x FY25 EPS targets of $3.87, and the company already generates large income margins offering limited margin expansion going forward.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CrowdStrike is priced for perfection requiring AI acceleration to warrant a stock price anywhere close to above $300. Instead, the cybersecurity company likely faces pricing pressure in the sector with a peer giving away product and the FY25 guidance hints at slowing growth rates.

Investors should use the rally as another gift allowing for the exit of a position at an extreme premium.