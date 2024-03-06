Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Investment overview

I wrote about LegalZoom (NASDAQ:LZ) previously with a buy rating as I believed the business had plenty of growth opportunities, and as it scales, its competitive advantage will scale alongside it, making it a stronger competitor against subscale players. I originally had a price target of $12.93 by FY24, and since my post, the LZ share price has surged sharply to $12.79. I am reiterating my buy rating for LZ as the 4Q23 performance was really strong, especially on the EBITDA front. I expect the growth strength to continue with LZ expanding its product portfolio and margins to continue to improve from investments in automation. That said, because FY24 subscription revenue is going to be more volatile and macro pressures could be more severe than I initially thought, I recommend investors hold a small position.

4Q23 earnings

LZ reported total 4Q23 revenue of $159 million, representing 8% y/y growth, which beat consensus estimates of $157 million. This strong 4Q23 growth also led to an outperformance against my FY23 estimates on a full-year basis. FY23 revenue grew 6.6% to $660.7 million, beating my estimate by ~60 bps. Driving the positive growth was LZ’s subscription segment, which grew 17% in the quarter to $107 million. LZ not only beat revenue expectations, but EBITDA also came in way better than consensus expected, coming in at $33 million (21% EBITDA margin) vs. consensus of $29 million and 19% margin expectation. On its balance sheet, LZ continues to hold a comfortable position with a net cash of ~$217 million.

More products to continue growth momentum

I believe one of the best ways for LZ to grow its business is by expanding its product portfolio and cross-selling them to its large customer base (recall the points I discussed previously about LZ’s strong position at the top of the-funnel which puts them in a sweet spot to recommend the most relevant services). Positively, management emphasized that, in FY24, their top priority will be to increase the lifetime value of customers and to capitalize on their journey after formation. This dollar opportunity is huge here, considering that the post-formation product is generating negligible revenue for LZ today. So far, early signs are positive, and I would think that improvements to the products could lead to even more adoption. To give a better view of the adoption so far, it is worth noting that out of the tax customers who have started the filing process for this season, more than 10% are using the LZ Books product. Management also discussed their efforts to merge LZ Books with LZ Tax during the quarter. Despite LZ Books only being part of the formation flows for about four months, it has already amassed 7,500 paid subscribers. One additional strategic move that got me excited is that the management team positively addressed a significant opportunity by discussing the cross-selling of expert services. It is expected that the expert platform will eventually be expanded to provide attorney collaboration for customers with legal plans. In other words, more cross-selling opportunities.

Margin to continue expanding

LZ margin performance was much more spectacular than I expected, and this momentum appears to be continuing into FY24 as management guided for FY24 adj EBITDA of $135 to $145 million (implying ~20% margin at the midpoint), which means the drivers for the 4Q23 margin performance are structural. I believe that investments in automation will continue to fuel profit growth in the years to come. An excellent example of this is the 20% reduction in variable costs per SMB order that resulted from enhanced efficiency in automatic filing and integrated chat support. Also, as per management comments, the company's investment in the fulfillment experience is only halfway through, which means that margins could continue to expand in the coming years.

Today, we are only halfway through our roadmap of investments in technology and automation, which we expect will support continued margin enhancement in the years ahead. Next, our product delivery. Company 4Q23 earnings

Near-term weakness in subscription

Although the increase in 4Q23 subscription revenue from 14% in 3Q23 to 17% in 4Q23 was strong, management now anticipates a slowdown in subscription revenue in FY24 due to LZ's anticipated 400bps headwind from changes to the LZ Tax commercialization strategy (which will be most noticeable in 1H24) and the roll off of 100,000 subscription units (equivalent to approximately 6.5% of total units) from the closing of certain partner channel relationships (which will also be most noticeable in 1H24). As such, the stock price in 1H24 might face elevated volatility due to poor headline figures reported by LZ.

I might have underestimated the macro pressure

In my previous post, I noted that the macro conditions might not be as bad as they seem given the business formation growth in the US, and LZ’s freemium business model should help it capture share easily. However, it seems that I might be underestimating this impact. 2023 saw a 23% increase in LZ new business formations, which contributed to 14% share growth for the year. A 14% increase in shares is still fantastic, but it fell just short of the target of 15% growth. In addition, as I indicated earlier about the Freemium model, LZ share gains in early 2023 were probably more of a one-time benefit because of the Freemium transition, so their like-for-like share gain performance is much weaker. A small warning sign to keep an eye out for is management's forecast of flat market share based on US census data for FY24, which means macro pressure is, in fact, mounting up on its targeted customer base.

The macro remained healthy throughout the year, with census formations up 8% year-over-year. In 2023, our business formations grew 23%, driving 14% share growth for the year. Company 4Q23 earnings

Valuation

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for LZ is $14.80.

Revenue should grow 8% in FY24 and 10% in FY25. The downward revision in FY24 growth by 200 bps is to reflect management guidance and also my revised view on the macro-impact on LZ business.

EBITDA should reach $140 million (20% margin) in FY24 and $172 million (22% margin) in FY25. Unlike my revenue growth downward revision, I have become more optimistic about LZ margin expansion potential given the beat in 4Q23 and management's growing focus on expanding its product portfolio.

The stock should trade at a 15x forward EBITDA multiple as the business EBITDA growth profile has improved since the last time I wrote about it (largely due to expanding margins). Note that 15x is where LZ is currently trading, and I am not assuming any further expansion in multiples. If LZ continues to outperform like it did in 4Q23, there is a possibility for further multiple expansion, like what happened post-the 4Q23 results: multiples surged from 12x to ~15x.

Risk

LZ announced the departure of its COO, Richard Preece, who has been with the company for the past 4 years. I would think that Richard Preece has done a pretty good job in executing the strategies of the company, and without him, it increases the uncertainty of the business in terms of execution.

Conclusion

I'm reiterating my buy rating for LZ despite acknowledging some near-term headwinds. On the positive end, 4Q23 results exceeded expectations, with impressive revenue and EBITDA growth; and LZ is actively adding new products and cross-selling them to its large customer base, creating significant growth potential. Investments in automation are also driving margin improvement, and this trend is expected to continue. However, there are some areas to be concern about. Firstly, management anticipates slower subscription growth in FY24 due to changes in the LZ Tax strategy and the loss of certain partner channel relationships. This could lead to stock price volatility in the first half of FY24. My initial optimism on the macro environment has been tempered as share gains are expected to flatten in FY24 due to macro pressure on LZ's target customer base. The recent departure of the COO also increases uncertainty regarding future execution.