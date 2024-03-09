Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CPI Print, Retail Sales Report, Investor Conferences, And Triple-Witching Day

Wall Street Week Ahead
The consumer price index report for February will be closely watched next week. Economists expect headline CPI to rise 0.4% month-over-month for February and be up 0.3% once the food and energy categories are stripped out. Inflation is expected to show a 3.1% year-over-year increase for the month. Other economic reports that are due to be released include the producer price index report, the retail sales report, and the latest reading from the University of Michigan on consumer sentiment. After adding it all up, investors may walk away with new interest rate expectations. Currently, Goldman Sachs thinks the first rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of England, and Bank of Canada will be in June. However, there is less clarity around the forecast with central bankers reluctant to provide guidance too far in advance. Sizing up the FOMC tea leaves, Seeking Alpha Investing Group Leader Lawrence Fuller expects to see softer payroll data and a continuation of the disinflationary trend that would then allow the Federal Reserve to reduce rates sooner, with the economy on track for a soft landing.

The earnings calendar for the week ahead is headlined by Oracle (ORCL) (analysis) and consumer-facing companies such as Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), Kohl's (KSS), and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS). Meanwhile, the conference calendar is very active during the week, including the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference and Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference. Investors will also have their eyes on the Starbucks' (

This article was written by

Wall Street Week Ahead
Our news team's weekend preview of upcoming IPOs, earnings reports, conference presentations, investor days, IPO lockup expirations, FDA decisions, Barron's mentions, and other key events that could impact stocks.

