Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 06, 2024 5:49 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.03K Followers

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 6, 2024 3:35 PM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Wilson - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Cost - Morgan Stanley

Matt Cost

Hello, everyone. Thanks for being here. My name is Matt Cost from Morgan Stanley U.S. Internet team. Thrilled to be joined by Andrew Wilson, the CEO of EA. Thank you so much for being here.

Andrew Wilson

Thanks for having me.

Matt Cost

I have to quickly go through the disclosures. Please note that, all important disclosures, including personal holding disclosures and MS disclosures appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures, or at the registration desk. And with that out of the way.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matt Cost

Let's talk about the gaming market and environment right now. I mean, media and entertainment and gaming specifically, it's been changing a lot over the past couple of years, so things seem to be picking up pace a little bit in 2024, especially on the mobile side. And we'll get to that later, but maybe zoom out.

Walk us through what you are seeing in terms of trends of consumer spending and behavior engagement in the game industry and how you think EAs positioned to take advantage of that this year.

Andrew Wilson

Yes, I think it's a great question. Let me start by saying, it's an incredible time to be in the entertainment business. Entertainment is a fundamental human need. It's been kind of central to human existence, as we sat around in caves throwing, bones into circles, and as we've gone through a disruptions over the course of time where that's a disruption in the nature of content itself, the disruption in the distribution of content or the business model or the consumption of that content, almost every one of those disruptions has landed

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About EA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.