SoundHound AI: Too Many Inconsistencies To Consider Buying

Rafa F. Oliver, CFA
Summary

  • SoundHound specializes in voice-activated solutions and it got excessive hype due to Nvidia investment and Generative AI.
  • The company faces competition from big tech companies like Amazon and Google in the voice AI space and its software is replicable.
  • High cash burn and reliance on stock issuance to finance it raise concerns about the company's future prospects.

Overview

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) specializes in voice-activated solutions. This is a nascent industry that is based on artificial intelligence and voice, enabling a wide range of applications such as interpreting human voice in order to manage car controls, home

Rafa F. Oliver, CFA
Investing in high-growth opportunities across industries, employing a value investing approach that prioritizes robust business models and strategic foresight. Focusing on companies with the potential to profoundly influence the global landscape in the years ahead. Educational background: MBA IESE Business School, University of Navarra and chartered financial analyst with CFA Institute

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Natturner1966
Yesterday, 6:58 PM
Turning away clients. The only problem with this company is that they don’t have enough resources. Strong buy.
Limon22
Yesterday, 6:54 PM
Still holding 2,500 shares. I sold my initial investing and letting these shares ride!
gageft42
Yesterday, 6:36 PM
