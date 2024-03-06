ngkaki

Overview

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) specializes in voice-activated solutions. This is a nascent industry that is based on artificial intelligence and voice, enabling a wide range of applications such as interpreting human voice in order to manage car controls, home assistants, place orders in a restaurant automatically…

This industry has been around for a while, especially with home assistants (Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant) but the industry hasn't reached its full potential. I expect Generative AI and LLM (large language models) to help grow this sector, and companies will develop better products that will engage clients more effectively, leading to a high-flying sector.

SoundHound is one of those companies that is going to benefit from the AI trend. Founded in 2005, SoundHound has extensive expertise in voice and music recognition technology. In 2023, with the Generative AI boom, they changed the strategic direction of the company and have focused on automotive industry and food chain retail industry.

I like its business model based on a software platform with network effects and high scalability. Clearly if they get traction, it will be a high return business model.

The company receives high praise from Wall Street analysts, but Seeking Alpha community is skeptical, as you can see in Figure 1. I stand with SA contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira and I recommend strongly to sell this stock. The reasons for this recommendation are: I think there is an excessive hype due to Nvidia investment and Generative AI; Voice AI solutions are easy to replicate, and the company is burning cash aggressively.

Figure 1: Seeking Alpha

An Excessive Hype For A Company That Has To Earn Its Merit

The stock price surged by 26% following news of Nvidia's investment and expectations surrounding the next earnings release. SoundHound's focus on AI at the beginning of 2023 coupled with Nvidia news gives a push to the stock. But if you look further about this investment, you can observe interesting things. Nvidia investment is just $3M, as you can see in Figure 2, that is an insignificant amount for Nvidia, a one trillion company. If Nvidia loses all the investment it won’t have any impact on its financials but think about if you lose your investment in SoundHound AI. For Nvidia, this investment is nothing.

Figure 2: 13F Form NVIDIA

Another important issue to consider is the insider sales that have occurred, which, for me, this presents a concerning indication of the company's prospects. On February 26th, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 550k shares for a market value of $2.2M. Recently he sold 108k shares on February 15th. This selling is just before the high spike after earnings release (Figure 4). I think this is a clear sign that this run up is a clear speculative situation and not a sign of improved economic prospects for the company.

Figure 4: Seeking Alpha

Voice AI: Easy To Replicate

The main risk is that some Big Tech companies replicate or improve the functionality with Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant. They are competitive software companies with great specialists, huge tons of cash and high influence over other businesses. Why would SoundHound succeed over those companies? As an example, Andrew Jassy, Amazon CEO, has stated in its last earning call: “And you kind of think about Alexa, where we're building a very large -- expansive large language model is going to make Alexa even more productive and helpful for customer.”

In the same line, Sundar Pichai says in its last earnings call: “And over time, we think Assistant will be very complementary. And we will again use generative AI there, particularly with our most advanced models and Bard, and allows us to act more like an agent over time, if I were to think about the future and maybe go beyond answers and follow through for users even more. So that is the -- directionally, what the opportunity set is. Obviously, a lot of execution ahead. But it's an area where I think we have a deep sense of what to do. And all the work we have taken so far, the feedback has been super positive.”

So my main point here is that SoundHound has bigger, and I would say, better competitors that are facing the same market. They have more expertise in the AI field, and I don’t have any evidence that the Voice AI solutions from SoundHound have a competitive advantage over those competitors. I wouldn’t bet in a face to face battle between them.

Besides, I don’t think Voice AI algorithms are so unique that cannot be commoditized. For me, it is another AI algorithm that can be replicated by any company with a minimum of expertise and cash. Its value proposition as a modular solution to be implemented in a service software application makes it easy for the client to exchange partners for Voice AI.

Poor Financials

If we observe revenues by quarters in Figure 5, I see an upward trend that is promising. It is something that we cannot deny, but I consider it carefully because there has been some comments from the CEO that make me cautious about the growth generation of the company.

Figure 5: Author

Talking about the automotive industry, the CEO states: “We went from zero to over 20 automotive brands in just a few years. These brands represent over 25% of the automotive industry and we've added several brands just in the last few months”. The first time I read it, it seemed impressive, but I think it may be overselling. Generating only $17 million in revenue in a quarter feels like you're not profiting much from the car companies.

Another interesting statement from Mohajer that, in my opinion, exaggerates over its position in the market is: “We are in millions of devices and process billions of queries from cars, TVs and other forms of IoT devices”

But one of the most concerning things in its financials is the cash burn that the company is doing as you can see in Figure 6. Management talks about a strong cash position: “Our cash position at year-end was approximately $109 million, of which $95 million was in cash and equivalents. Given additional actions we have taken in early 2024, our current total cash balance is in excess of $200 million”. From 2022, the business has burnt $148M, a huge amount of money and the tendency doesn’t show us a clear path to end up this cash burn. That's one of the main signals I look for when considering investing in a company. To me, it's a red flag, regardless of how special the company may seem.

Figure 6: Author

How can the company say that its cash position is so strong? You can see in Figure 7 that they primarily finance themselves by issuing stock. That means that the investor had to pay for its lack of liquidity. From 2022, the company has issued $98M (In 2021, the company issued its Initial Public Offering, raising $140 million from investors). I wouldn't want to invest in this company and pay for something that hasn't been proven in the market.

Figure 7: Author

Finally, I observe that its debt load is pretty high about 60%-70% that is another risk the company is facing and support my view.

Valuation

In my model, Figure 8, I suppose a high growth rate beginning with 50% and ending up at 20%. For me, it is a very conservative stand, as I doubt they will get those rates as I have explained in the article. Conservatively too, I project a rapid turn to positive and fast growth to 20% as the model has economies of scale. I suppose a 20% cost of equity but its WACC stands at 7% due to its high debt. I assume that the company is able to finance its large free cash flows by stock issuance.

As you can see, the value I assign is $1.2/share much lower than actual price of $6/share. Besides, the stock issuance financing is going to hurt the investor. So the stock is much more expensive than the intrinsic value I determine in my valuation.

There are two main risks in this short thesis. The first is a potential backing from Nvidia, with a second round of financing with a greater amount. It could boost the stock even further. The second risk is that SoundHound may exceed growth expectations and customer acquisition. In my model, that would mean revenue growth rates greater than 50%. With 80% revenue growth in the first 5 years and 30% until year 10, the stock price would rise to $7.7/share

Figure 8: Author

Conclusion

Voice AI space is one that attracts me. I am eager to find companies that will lead this industry. However, I don't think SoundHound will be one of those companies. Lately there has been a lot of hype around the company but, in my opinion, too exaggerated. Voice AI solutions by themselves are going to be replicated by Big Tech companies, and I will seek companies that provide a more complete solution.

Lastly, in my opinion, its financial situation is unclear, and cash burn has been the primary driver of the business, financed through stock issuance, which is detrimental to investors. Therefore, I strongly recommend selling the stock.