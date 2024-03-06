MicroStockHub

Gold is the world’s oldest means of exchange. The value of the rare metal dates back thousands of years. Today, central banks, governments, and monetary authorities validate gold’s role as a financial asset as they hold the metal as an integral part of foreign currency reserves. Over the past few years, the world’s central banks have increased their gold holding through net purchases.

Bitcoin is the world’s youngest means of exchange. The leading cryptocurrency began trading in 2010 and has experienced boom-and-bust price action.

This past week, gold and Bitcoin reached new record highs. Gold traded over $2,150 per ounce, eclipsing the late 2023 peak. Bitcoin rose to nearly $69,000 per token, moving above the November 2021 high.

Gold and Bitcoin are in bullish mode. In 2004, ETFs that own physical bullion burst on the scene. In early 2024, spot Bitcoin ETFs began trading. The ETFs that track the leading precious metal and cryptocurrency increased the addressable markets for investors and traders, contributing to the bullish price action.

New highs in gold and Bitcoin

This week, the world’s oldest and newest means of exchange rose to new record peaks.

Long-Term COMEX Gold Futures Chart (Barchart)

The chart, dating back to the 1970s, shows gold’s rise to a new high at more than $2,150 per ounce in early March 2024. Gold’s rally began 25 years ago at the 1999 $252.50 per ounce bottom.

Long-Term Spot Bitcoin Chart (Barchart)

Meanwhile, Bitcoin moved to a new record high of $68,969.70 per token in early March 2024. Bitcoin has been highly volatile since bursting on the scene and trading at a 5 cents-per-token low in 2010.

Gold and Bitcoin waited for interest rates to stabilize

Gold has a long history as a currency that tends to move contrary to U.S. interest rates. The decline in the long bond futures from the 2020 high to the 2023 low was a warning sign for gold’s multi-decade bull market.

Long-Term Chart of the U.S. 30-year Treasury Bond Futures (Barchart)

The long-term chart of the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond futures shows gold’s rally occurred as the bonds rallied from the early 2000 low to the March 2020 pandemic-inspired high. While gold corrected as the bonds fell, the precious metal held most of the gains earned since 1999. Meanwhile, after reaching the lowest level since 2007 in October 2023, bond prices stabilized as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled that declining inflation would eventually lead to interest rate cuts. After rising from zero percent in March 2022 to 5.375% over the past months, the central bank’s shift to a more dovish monetary policy approach stabilized rates, allowing gold to move to new highs. At the same time, stable rates put Bitcoin in a position to move higher and eclipse its November 2021 peak.

The dollar index is stuck in neutral and geopolitics favor alternative means of exchange

The U.S. dollar index tends to move higher and lower with interest rate differentials in normal markets. However, turmoil tends to lead the dollar index higher as the world’s reserve currency has been a safe haven for capital when volatility grips markets across all asset classes.

Long-Term Chart of the U.S. Dollar Index Futures Contract (Barchart)

The long-term chart of the U.S. dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against the euro, yen, pound, Swedish krona, Canadian dollar, and Swiss Franc rose, has been in a primarily bullish trend since the 2008 low. However, gold has divorced itself from the historical relationship with the dollar as the precious metal has made higher lows and higher highs even as the dollar index rallied over the past 16 years. In 2023 and 2024, the dollar index has been in a mostly sideways range, and gold has made new highs. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has exploded higher from the November 2022 low despite the rally in the dollar index. At the same time, the world has changed since Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022. Geopolitical turmoil has supported gold. Sanctions on Russia have led to a move towards de-dollarization to avoid sanctions. Central banks have increased their gold holdings as the BRICS countries move toward a competitive currency instrument that challenges the dollar’s dominant role in the global financial system. Cross-border transactions in non-dollar currencies have increased, adding to the dollar’s declining role. Meanwhile, finance technology through Blockchain has supported Bitcoin’s role despite government’s desire to control the money supply. Since 2010, Bitcoin has experienced boom-and-bust price action. The leading cryptocurrency’s price action vs. gold is nothing short of astonishing.

Chart of Nearby Gold Futures Divided by Spot Bitcoin Prices since 2010 (Barchart)

The chart highlights the 2010 low of 5 cents per Bitcoin and $1045.20 for nearby gold futures, where one ounce of gold purchased 23,404 Bitcoins. At the most recent highs of $2,150.30 and $68,969.70, one Bitcoin purchased 32.07 ounces of gold. Put another way, in 2010, a Bitcoin purchased 0.00004784 of an ounce of gold. Today, it can buy a kilo bar.

ETFs play a role - they expand the addressable markets

Successful marketing depends on attracting a significant market share. More mature products and markets require increasing the addressable market for continued success and profits.

In November 2004, the Gold SPDR (NYSEARCA:GLD) burst onto the scene and was the first commodity-based ETF. Before GLD, gold investors and traders could only achieve exposure to the metal via the physical market for bars and coins or through the leveraged and margined futures arena. Mining shares were an option, but they do not track gold prices with a 100% correlation. The GLD ETF allowed investors and traders to own gold exposure in standard equity accounts, increasing gold’s addressable market.

In November 2004, gold prices traded from $420 to $454.80 per ounce. They were around five times higher at the most recent $2,150 high. Moreover, gold’s bull market has continued over the past two decades, with the price never falling below the $410 level.

In January 2024, the SEC approved spot Bitcoin ETF products. Before the approval, investors and traders could only access pure exposure through purchases stored in computer wallets or digital currency exchanges fraught with hacking, liquidity, and fraud issues. Spot Bitcoin ETF products began trading on Jan. 11, when the Bitcoin price opened at $45,962.62 per token. Bitcoin had rallied 50% in under two months at the most recent high.

The bottom line is ETF products that expanded gold’s addressable market have contributed to the bull market over the past 20 years. Spot Bitcoin ETFs have done the same in two short months for the leading cryptocurrency.

The trends are your best friends: Be careful, as buying rallies can be frustrating

Yogi Berra, the Hall of Fame New York Yankee catcher and iconic armchair philosopher, once said, “You can observe a lot by watching.” Any observer of the international gold market knows that downside corrections have followed new record highs over the past years.

Explosive rallies in the boom-and-bust Bitcoin arena tend to run out of upside steam, leading to ugly implosive price action. While the trends in gold and Bitcoin are bullish, and trends are always our best friends in markets, buying rallies can lead to more than a bit of frustration. The frustration can be annoying in gold as they can give even the most committed bull indigestion. Bitcoins’ penchant for volatility can make corrections devastating. Moreover, the higher Bitcoin’s market cap rises, the odds of legislative and regulatory intervention that could derail prices increase.

Long-Term COMEX Gold Futures Chart with Historical Volatility (Barchart)

The long-term monthly gold futures chart displays a 13.07% historical volatility reading, making gold a hybrid of a low-volatility currency and a high-volatility commodity. The highest reading was in the early 1980s when historical volatility did not reach the 50% level.

Long-Term Spot Bitcoin Chart with Historical Volatility (Barchart)

Gold and Bitcoin are making significant statements about the faith and credit of governments that issue fiat currencies and geopolitical stability in early 2024. However, these markets require substantial caution. In the crypto arena, only invest capital you are willing to lose. In gold, pullbacks have been the optimal investing approach for a quarter of a century, and that trend will likely continue.

ETFs have increased the addressable markets for gold and Bitcoin, validating the importance of liquidity and availability in high-profile assets.