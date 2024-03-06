Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Power Of The ETF: GLD And Now GBTC

Mar. 06, 2024 7:59 PM ETSPDR® Gold Shares ETF (GLD)GBTC2 Comments
Andrew Hecht profile picture
Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gold and Bitcoin both reached new record highs this week, with gold trading over $2,150 per ounce and Bitcoin rising to nearly $69,000 per token.
  • The stability of interest rates and the weakening of the U.S. dollar have contributed to the bullish price action of both gold and Bitcoin.
  • ETFs that track gold and Bitcoin have expanded the addressable markets for investors and traders, playing a significant role in the bull market of both assets.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hecht Commodity Report. Learn More »
Gold Colored Bitcoin Symbol On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Black Background

MicroStockHub

Gold is the world’s oldest means of exchange. The value of the rare metal dates back thousands of years. Today, central banks, governments, and monetary authorities validate gold’s role as a financial asset as they hold the metal as an integral part of foreign currency

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 29 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders and investors. I am offering a free trial and discount to new subscribers for a limited time.

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht profile picture
Andrew Hecht
28.93K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis. The author is long physical gold.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

P
Phil Dumfee
Yesterday, 8:12 PM
Comments (14.25K)
All crypto goes up together... and by about the same percentage. Real price discovery. Litecoin is going up because bitcoin is halving. Right.
Jim Kimmelman profile picture
Jim Kimmelman
Yesterday, 8:12 PM
Comments (2.39K)
Bitcoin hit all time highs in Rubles, Yuan, and Ruppes well before the USD. BRICS is a joke. China and India dont like each other, China tolerates Russia for cheap energy.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.