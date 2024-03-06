Sean Gallup

I consider Infineon stock (OTCQX:IFNNY) (OTCQX:IFNNF) worth buying at the present valuation and worth holding over the long term, based on its strong future operational strategies, market forecasts, and my competitive analysis, which considers it a worthwhile portfolio consideration alongside TSMC (TSM), ON Semiconductor (ON), and STMicroelectronics (STM).

Company Overview

Infineon is a global leader in semiconductors and system solutions, and its products are used in automotive, industrial power control, power management, chip card and security, and other markets. The company is particularly positioned for long-term growth with its exposure to automotive and industrial applications.

The company has high geographic diversification with almost 60% of its operating revenue from Asia, around 14.5% from EMEA, 12.5% from Germany and 12% from the US.

Infineon's operating revenue by business segment can be outlined as follows:

Automotive : 50.5% of operating revenue

: 50.5% of operating revenue Power & Sensor Systems : 23.3% of operating revenue

: 23.3% of operating revenue Green Industrial Power : 13.5% of operating revenue

: 13.5% of operating revenue Connected Secure Systems : 12.5% of operating revenue

: 12.5% of operating revenue Other: 0.1% of operating revenue

Key Current Operations

Infineon's growth will be significantly secured from 2025 through to 2030 from its collaboration with GlobalFoundries (GFS), which dates back to 2013. Their agreement centers on high-reliability embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) technology, which is crucial for automotive applications that are under high regulatory requirements. Infineon's AURIX microcontrollers are integral to this partnership, and these are crucial in the transition toward autonomous and electrified vehicles.

Infineon announced its plan to make investments of approximately €3.3 billion in fiscal 2024 to enhance manufacturing capabilities, with a focus on the expansion of facilities in Malaysia and Germany for compound semiconductors, analog/mixed-signal components, and power semiconductors. As of Q1, outlined below, it has reduced the amount of its planned investments to €2.9 billion. The allocation strategy is in line with its dedication to enhancing silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride technologies (GaN). These materials are key to developing more efficient and powerful semiconductors, outperforming pure silicon-based components.

Its automotive operations are arguably the most well-positioned of its divisions for long-term growth. To further strengthen its strategic position in the sector recently, Infineon has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Its focus from this partnership includes power semiconductors, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and new architecture for competitive and advanced vehicles. Infineon has also partnered with Aurora Labs to provide "a new set of AI-based solutions to improve the long-term reliability and safety of critical automotive components, including steering, braking, and airbags."

I believe that the company's exposure to all four of its key operating segments positions it exceptionally well for the future, considering the high growth in the adoption of digital technologies, the growing trend in the global adoption of renewable energy, particularly solar, and the crucial need for security and data protection in technology.

Q1 Earnings Results

Infineon had its latest quarterly earnings on 2/7/24, and it beat EPS GAAP actual estimates by $0.01. Its results indicated a 6% YoY loss in revenue and a 17% YoY loss in adjusted earnings per share.

Infineon Q1 Press Release

It mentioned that its negative results could largely be attributed to the fact that the "market environment outside automotive remains weak." While these results indicate short-to-medium-term weakness, with a further expected 47.57% normalized actual EPS contraction in Q2 and a 27.98% normalized actual EPS contraction in Q3, its fiscal 2025 results should provide the growth more typical for the firm:

Seeking Alpha

Market Outlook & Financial Analysis

There are various SiC and GaN semiconductor market growth forecasts, but all indicate high growth:

Infineon is recognized as one of the top companies developing SiC and GaN chips. Other notable peers include ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics. TSMC is also involved in the development of these new chips.

McKinsey estimates a 7% CAGR for the global semiconductor market from 2021-2030, driven largely by automotive, data storage, and wireless industries. It estimates a $1 trillion industry by the end of the decade. It attributes such high growth as a result of "megatrends that include remote working, the growth of AI, and soaring demand for electric vehicles."

McKinsey & Company

It is my estimation that Infineon is an extremely strong company to invest in. Particularly, its profitability shines through as excellent, with a net margin at this time of 18.66%, a 629.65% difference from the sector median of 2.56%.

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

Infineon's growth is also strong on an earnings basis, with YoY EPS GAAP growth of 51.61%, a 5,814% difference from the sector median of 0.87%. Its forward EPS GAAP growth is still good, at 15.69%, a 130.88% difference from the sector median of 6.79%. But, revenue growth is only marginally better than the sector median, 7% compared to 4.33%.

Author, Using Seeking Alpha Author, Using Seeking Alpha

Let's also look at the balance sheet because I believe Infineon's is well managed, with an equity-to-asset ratio of 0.61. Compare this to the peers I have used in my competitive analysis:

ON Semiconductor: equity-to-asset ratio of 0.59

STMicroelectronics: equity-to-asset ratio of 0.68

TSMC: equity-to-asset ratio of 0.63

On its balance sheet, of its total liabilities of $12,297.4 million, its greatest contributors are

Long-term debt: $4,781.4 million Accounts payable: $2,384.6 million Current portion of long-term debt: $1,178 million

The most notable cash acquisition cost recently was $8,716 million in 2020. This was for the acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, a strategic move aimed at expanding Infineon's portfolio in automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, among other areas. It helped Infineon to widen its range of silicon-based products. According to the press release, the acquisition notably put Infineon among the "world's top 10 semiconductor manufacturers" and helped it become the "number one semiconductor supplier to the automotive industry."

We can also see on the cash flow statement that for the year of the acquisition, Infineon issued $11,509.1 million in debt, but it also repaid $6,373.1 million that same year. This is indicative of how seriously the firm takes its balance sheet, as it prioritizes the reduction of liabilities to share buybacks. Repurchase of common stock has been minimal in the last decade. Personally, I like a capital structure managed this way, as I believe over the long term, it contributes to more stability in the growth in share price, strengthening the fundamentals rather than bolstering shareholder value at the expense of business obligations.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation

Infineon stock performs particularly well in my discounted cash flow analysis, which adds a traditional margin of safety to the investment that makes me confident in becoming a shareholder. Considering a historical 10-year annual average diluted EPS growth rate of 21.94%, which goes up to 98.2% on a three-year basis, I have opted for a conservative 20% EPS growth rate forecasted as an annual average over the next decade for my growth stage. Following this, I reverted to a simple 4% EPS growth rate more in line with inflation for my 10-year terminal stage. I also incorporated a 9% discount rate. My fair value estimate from the DCF method is $95.4, which is a 61.6% margin of safety on the present stock price of $36.7.

Additionally, I consider its P/E multiples favorable, with a forward P/E GAAP ratio of 18.7, which is a 34.49% difference from the sector median of 28.54, and a TTM P/E GAAP ratio of 14.63, which is a -51.09% difference from the sector median of 29.92. Let's compare the firm on TTM P/E GAAP ratio with On Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, and TSMC:

Author, Using Seeking Alpha

The largest weakness of Infineon's valuation is its PEG ratio, which on a forward and non-GAAP basis is 2.99, a 45.04% difference from the sector median of 2.06. Some earnings growth estimates for fiscal 2024 are negative, with growth expected to continue in 2025. Therefore, I think now is actually an excellent time to buy Infineon stock, as I predict that as typical earnings growth resumes in 2025, the valuation will rise considerably with it. Markets always tend to move more aggressively in real time with earnings news, and I believe acting outside of this framework with a long-term vantage point provides me with an excellent strategy to buy at lower valuations.

Risks To Thesis

I consider Infineon undervalued based on my DCF model; however, there are specific competitive threats that I believe could inhibit the 20% 10-year EPS growth rate needed for my large margin of safety estimate. Here is a breakdown of the key areas that Infineon could be outmaneuvered in:

ON Semiconductor : High competition in automotive and power management, with a high focus on energy efficiency and innovation.

: High competition in automotive and power management, with a high focus on energy efficiency and innovation. STMicroelectronics : High competition in microelectronics, including sensors and microcontrollers, which could contest Infineon's market share in IoT and automotive.

: High competition in microelectronics, including sensors and microcontrollers, which could contest Infineon's market share in IoT and automotive. TSMC: High threat in terms of advanced, cutting-edge capabilities that could drive Infineon out of the market in specific areas where it cannot produce demanded performance.

Infineon has also had 22 revenue estimate down revisions in the last three months and no up revisions. While its EPS estimates have had only one down revision, I believe this further illustrates the growth concern I outlined above and evidences some long-term risk in owning Infineon stock.

Seeking Alpha

There is also a growing uncertainty in geopolitics right now, particularly between China and the US as it relates to economic power. I have taken Ray Dalio's advice to be careful in not allocating too heavily to the technology sector at this time as a precaution against significant disruptions to the semiconductor supply chain that could happen if Taiwan becomes a locus of escalated dispute. While any ramifications of a hot war between the two world powers would affect all industries, I believe that the technology industry, including Infineon, would be most directly impacted. As such, my rating for Infineon stock cannot be a Strong Buy due to the related long-term potential risks from international relations.

Conclusion

I believe Infineon is well-positioned to capitalize on growing technology trends and the high-levels of digitalization under way in our global society. I consider the stock significantly undervalued, and I believe the risks are relatively moderate. However, I am personally not going to invest aggressively, and I am being prudent enough to protect myself from the unexpected consequences of a global hot war if one manifests by geographically and industrially diversifying. While my investment focus still remains on technological advancement, I am looking for sectors and locations that may offer some risk mitigation to present tensions.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.