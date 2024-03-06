Boy Wirat

I upgraded AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to a “Buy” rating back in June on the premise that with the Fed tightening cycle likely coming to an end that it was the time to start accumulating shares. Including dividends, the stock has generated an over 5% return since then. More recently in January I wrote that the outlook for the firm looked brighter now that it appeared the Fed would start to cut rates this.

AGNC was recently at two investment conferences in late February, so I wanted to catch up on the name. Note that the firm rarely goes to investment conferences, with its last prior appearances being one in February 2023 and before that attending one in September of 2022.

Company Profile

As a reminder, AGNC is mortgage REIT that principally invests in agency mortgage-backed securities (”MBS”). The firm generates its profits from the spread between the interest it earns on the MBS it holds and its borrowing costs. The firm uses leverage to further bolster its return.

AGNC mainly invests in MBS backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. These investments are backed by these government sponsored entities, and thus essentially have no credit risk. It also has some holdings of non-agency residential mortgage backed securities ("RMBS"), commercial mortgage backed securities ("CMBS"), and credit risk transfer ("CRT") securities.

At the end of Q4 2023, AGNC's investment portfolio was valued at $60.2 billion, with $53.8 billion of that in Agency MBS securities, $5.4 billion in TBA mortgage securities, and $1.1 billion in CRT and non-agency securities. About 94.6% of its portfolio was in 30-year fixed rate MBS at year end.

Mortgage Market Insights

Speaking at the Bank of America Financial Services Conference, AGNC CEO Peter Federico discussed how during its earlier quantitative easing cycles that the Federal Reserve was aggressively buying agency-back mortgage backed securities. After QE4, the Fed had expanded its balance sheet and owned $2.7 trillion in MBS, which was 30% of the entire market. This led to the spreads between mortgages and 10-year Treasuries to be the tightest in history.

When the Fed started to reverse course, not only did it increase interest rates by 525 basis points over the past two years, but the spread between mortgages and the 10-year Treasury also blew out from 40 basis points to close to 200 basis points, which was around all-time wide levels.

It's not surprising against this backdrop why AGNC has performed so poorly in 2022 and 2023. Not only was the stock’s portfolio hurt by rising interest rates, but it was also negatively impacted by spreads going from being historically tight to historically high. This saw the value to AGNC’s portfolio, as reflected by its tangible book value (“TBV”) drop -49% from the start of 2022 until the end of Q3 2023, before the market finally saw some relief when the Fed indicated it would likely start to raise rates in 2024.

Given that the agency mortgage REITs are valued off their TBV, not surprisingly the stock followed the value of its portfolio down.

While the combination of the Fed lowering rates and spreads narrowing would be an ideal situation for AGNC, the firm is not counting on the latter. It thinks that mortgage spreads between 150-190 basis points, which is where they have traded the past five quarters, could be the new normal. However, this spread makes investing in agency MBS attractive versus other credit assets, including Treasuries and corporate debt, and less volatility should be good for its business.

Now the spread of MBS to Treasuries isn’t the only spread risk that AGNC faces, as the spread between mortgage rates and short term funding can also be a risk. Federico was asked about the current inverted yield curve and how AGNC handles this. He said:

“The shape of the yield curve and the inversion of the yield curve would be challenging for the business model if we bought long-term mortgages, which we do, and funded them with short-term debt and had no hedges. In which case, we would have a huge exposure to our short-term funding costs going up 525 basis points, and there would be massive compression. So that would be in the very negative environment. But that's not the way we hedge our portfolio. We do fund our portfolio with essentially 30-day or even less than 30-day repo. There's no question about that. But we also operate, particularly in the most recent environment, with a hedge ratio of over 100%. What that means is we've taken all of our short-term debt, and we've essentially put hedges against it so that we synthetically converted our short-term debt to longer-term debt that matches the duration of our asset portfolio. So even though, for example, that the yield curve has inverted and short-term rates have gone up our cost of funds over the last 2 years has remained relatively stable. ... And as of last quarter, that spread was still 308 basis points. It was actually the widest spread, we close to the widest spread we've ever [printed].”

This is a great explanation of how AGNC helps greatly mitigate this risk, and why the company has been able to generate such strong net interest income in a market where short term rates are higher than long-term rates. In essence, the way it hedges it’s getting a leveraged return off the spread between mortgages and the yield curve, so with mortgage and Treasury spreads settling in at 150 basis points and above, it can generate some strong net investment income, which it will then use to pay out its dividend.

At this point, it appears the company is in a win-win type of situation. If spreads tighten, its book value will go up. If spreads stay relatively steady, it will continue to generate strong NII and pay out a very nice dividend. I highly doubt spreads will widen above already historically high levels.

At a UBS Financial Services Conference later in February, Federico said that spreads were currently around 175 basis points, and that at these levels it was getting a 14-18% ROE at 7-7.5x leverage. It said this is one of the best investment return environments it has seen.

He noted that firm has been a bit underleveraged at 7x at year-end 2023, as it continues to take a more defensive posture. He said there will be a lot more information coming out over the next 3 months that should help give more clarity to what actions the Fed will take, not just with rates, but also with the composition of the Fed’s balance sheet.

If you go back and look at the end of 2018, AGNC was 9.0x leveraged and it was 9.4x leveraged at the end of 2019. So if conditions improve, the firm still has opportunities to leverage up and generate even stronger investment returns, as the company has been willing to take its leverage up to 10x in the past.

Conclusion

Investing in mortgage REITs is very much about the environment, but also about the management team. AGNC has always been very well managed. Federico has only been CEO less than 3 years, but he has been with the firm since 2011 and prior to that was with the Treasurer of Freddie Mac. You can also get some great insights when seasoned agency mortgage REIT execs talk about their businesses and the state of the current market. AGNC management hasn't had a lot to talk up its stock the last few years, but it's good to see them hit the investment conference circuit this year and promote their stock.

At the end of the day for investors, AGNC is not a hold and forget about its stock. But there are certain environments where you want to own it, and we are currently heading into one. Mortgage rates should begin to come down as the Fed starts to look to lower rates later this year, which will help its book value. Meanwhile, a wide but stable spread and the ability to leverage up from here will lead to continued solid NII and dividend.

After being in a terrible environment for agency MBS investors the past two year, ANGC is now just entering what should be a very attractive environment over the next few years.

I don’t think book value getting back to $11 is out of the question with three Fed cuts. However, the biggest risk at this point looks like it would be if expected rate cuts get pushed back and extended over a longer period of time. Prepayment risk looks pretty low, as do a rate hikes or a continued widening of Treasury spreads.

Right now the last Fed dot plot chart is expecting rate to move lower by 2.5% by the end on 2026. That would be very good for AGNC over the next few years, but those expectations can change.

FOMC

With risks minimized and a shift to a more favorable environment for agency MBS, I continue to rate AGNC a “Buy.” My target price remains $12.