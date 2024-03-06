Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 6, 2024 4:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Hofmann - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Cost - Morgan Stanley

Matt Cost

All right. Thank you so much everyone for being here. My name is Matt Cost from Morgan Stanley US Internet team thrilled to be joined by Jeremy Hofmann, CFO of Zillow. Thank you so much for being here.

Jeremy Hofmann

Yeah. Thanks for having me.

Matt Cost

For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.

Jeremy Hofmann

Will do.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matt Cost

And with that out of the way to start things off maybe let's talk about customer and agent pain points. Talk to us about some of the biggest ones that you run into in conversations with your customers and how Zillow is working to address those?

Jeremy Hofmann

Yeah. Moving is tough. I think anybody that has gone through a move whether it's a rental, you're trying to buy a home, you're trying to sell a home it's pretty complicated. The mover often plays the project manager. And we're trying to solve a lot of pain points for the mover-consumer. So that's through a variety of ways that come together in a -- what we call the housing super app. And that's effectively our evolution from being a company that's known for streaming and shopping to trying to be known for buying, selling, renting, financing.

And we look at each of those customer experiences and look to go at pain points along the way. So it shows up in financing, in touring a home in getting

