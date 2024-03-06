da-kuk

The last several weeks have been an incredibly volatile time for shareholders and market watchers of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB). The latest example of the volatility seen by the company can be demonstrated just by looking at share price fluctuations on March 6th. At one point during the day, the stock was down as much as 47.2% compared to the prior day's closing price. This move lower was driven by concerns that the institution was seeking outside the capital and that the failure to lock something in could result in a complete collapse of the bank. And at one point, shares were up 36.6%. This subsequent move higher, which ultimately eased up to end with shares up 7.5% for the day, was driven by news that the firm had locked in a $1.05 billion investment from outside parties.

This development on its own is incredibly positive in the sense that it gives the institution a great deal of additional liquidity, liquidity that it likely needs in order to survive. But on the other hand, it comes at a tremendous cost to existing investors. This cost comes in the form of a material amount of dilution that will leave investors with a far smaller piece of the overall pie. But at the end of the day, it's better to have a piece of something that has value than to have a large chunk that's worth nothing.

A costly decision by New York Community Bancorp

With almost any company on the planet, it's easy to tell, absent some scenario like fraud, whether or not it's likely to collapse in a short window of time. Banks, on the other hand, are the exception. Public perception and investor perception plays a larger role, often, than even fundamentals. And this is because fundamentals can be materially and rapidly impacted by the actions of those parties. As an example, if you have a bank that appears to be sturdy but that has a high level of uninsured deposits, a run on the institution can develop as depositors at the institution come to fear a potential collapse, even if the fundamentals don't suggest such a development to be likely. This creates essentially a self-fulfilling prophecy the likes of which can cause tremendous economic pain.

Early last year, a number of regional banks ended up collapsing this way. Eventually, regulators stepped up to the plate and put an end to the matter, but not before a great deal of carnage had already been inflicted. This caused many of the other banks out there to trade at meaningful discounts to what should have been their intrinsic value. And toward the end of last year, most of these institutions that survived experienced nice rallies alongside the broader market to achieve returns that, in most cases that I have seen, far exceeded the market. Unfortunately, New York Community Bancorp has continued to struggle.

It's important to note that the market is not just picking on New York Community Bancorp without any reason. It has a very good reason in fact. That has to do with the fact that, during the banking collapse, the institution acquired $38.4 billion worth of assets from the now defunct Signature Bank that collapsed at that time. This was a massive transaction given the size of New York Community Bancorp that resulted in deposits expanding from $58.7 billion to $92.7 billion. As part of the deal, the company even locked in a $2.7 billion discount on said assets.

Unfortunately, things do not go according to plan. At the beginning of February of this year, I wrote a bullish article wherein I discussed some important updates regarding the institution. One of the first things that management did that scared investors was cut the distribution from $0.17 per share to only $0.05 per share. The firm then reported a $260 million net loss for the final quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. Add on top of this a $2.4 billion impairment charge on goodwill and the fact that deposits at the institution fell from a high of $88.50 billion in the second quarter of 2023 to $81.37 billion by the end of the year, and I can understand the market’s consternation.

Since then, the stock has continued to decline. And now, it is down a whopping 75.7% from its 52 week high point. Some of the most recent downside for shareholders came about as a result of a pair of ratings downgrades for the institution. After the close of business last Friday, Fitch Ratings downgraded New York Community Bancorp’s issuer default ratings and its Flagstar Bank subsidiary’s ratings to BBB- from BBB. That is the lowest investment grade rating the agency offers. Meanwhile, Moody's ended up downgrading the company's long term issuer rating to B3 from the Ba2 that it was out previously, while Flagstar Bank was downgraded when it came to long term deposits from Baa2 to Ba3. Just like Fitch, Moody's stressed that a further downgrade could be coming. The same day that management reported that its CEO had been replaced, the company also announced that it had detected ‘material weaknesses’ associated with internal controls that were related to a loan review. This doesn't necessarily mean that there is anything fundamentally wrong with the numbers reported by management. In fact, the firm later stipulated that they don't expect any changes to their 2023 fiscal results because of these weaknesses. However, internal control issues are serious and show that there is improper oversight within the organization. And that improper oversight can, in turn, lead to fundamental problems down the road.

Fast forward to the morning of March 6th, and shares of the company had cratered, trading down as much as 47.2%, after news broke that management was seeking a cash infusion in the form of equity capital so as to restore confidence at the institution. This plunge can really be chalked up to worry is that management might not raise any capital, only to see the firm then collapse, or that they may have to give up essentially all of the business in order to raise something large enough to quell concerns. Shortly after that news story broke, management announced that they had struck an agreement with a group of firms to inject $1.05 billion into the company.

At the head of the list of investors is a company called Liberty Strategic Capital, which is currently led by Steven Mnuchin. If that name is familiar to you, it's because he served as the 77th Secretary of the Treasury. His firm has elected to put in $450 million into this deal. Other parties involved include Hudson Bay Capital and Reverence Capital Partners, which will put in $250 million and $200 million, respectively. That brings us up to $900 million. Citadel Global Equities and a collection of other institutional investors, combined with some of the management team at New York Community Bancorp, will make up the remaining $150 million.

Author

This is not a standard equity investment. It includes a combination of common and preferred stock. The common stock is being issued at a price of $2.00 per share, while the preferred stock, which is convertible into common shares, also has a $2.00 price on an as-converted basis. In addition to this, the firms making the investment will have what is known as warrant coverage that will cover 60% of their investment. What this means is that, if their warrants are exercised, they will be able to purchase up to 60% of the value of their initial investment in New York Community Bancorp worth of additional units. This would be at a price of $2.50 per share. Considering the units were at only $3.22 the day prior to the announcement, this is a steep discount. And when combined with the size of the investment, it will lead to a material amount of dilution for existing shareholders.

Based on the data provided, the initial $1.05 billion investment translates to 525 million common shares at the end of the day. That's inclusive of the convertible preferred units. If only those are issued and the warrants are never exercised, this would give the incoming investors a 42.1% ownership stake of the bank. The warrants, meanwhile, are worth another $630 million to the institution if exercised and would increase share count by another 252 million. That would increase the ownership stake of the incoming investors to 51.8%. For a bank that had $8.37 billion worth of shareholders’ equity at the end of the 2023 fiscal year, this is a massive amount of value that the incoming investors will receive if everything goes according to plan.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

It doesn't take much, however, for these plans to turn into disaster. In the event that the institution has to start selling off assets at a discount in order to meet deposit outflows, that discount will eat away at any equity the institution has. As of early last month, management reported that, from the $83 billion in deposits on the bank’s books, $22.9 billion was uninsured. The good news is that the institution has a tremendous amount of liquidity at its disposal alright that it can tap into in order to avoid rapid asset sales. On February 6th, management announced that, as of February 5th, the firm had $37.3 billion worth of liquidity at its disposal. This included $17 billion of cash and unencumbered securities that had a lendable value of $6.1 billion. The firm had the ability to borrow up to $14.2 billion from the Federal Reserve. And in addition to this, it has $10 billion of reciprocal deposit capacity so as to expand Deposit Insurance.

This last item does justify a bit of explanation. Typically speaking, Deposit Insurance applies up to a certain maximum. That maximum is $250,000 per account. Anything above this is typically classified as uninsured. This means that if the bank were to ever collapse, the excess could be lost. Historically speaking, about 99% of deposit accounts out of the $16 trillion of total bank deposits in circulation fall under that $250,000 maximum threshold. However, the 1% of accounts that goes above that have a total of $7 trillion of deposits. These are largely associated with the wealthy and with companies of all shapes and sizes. However, subject to a limit approved by the FDIC, banks can receive the ability to offer guarantees above the typical maximum threshold. The goal here is to reduce the risk of a run on the bank from those holding the accounts with uninsured deposits in them. I can't find more recent data. But as of the end of the second quarter of 2023, reciprocal deposits had grown to about $300 billion. That compares to the $157 billion across the system that was estimated for the end of 2022. The fact that management has $10 billion in reciprocal deposit capacity means that it can materially reduce the risk of a run.

FDIC and Federal Reserve

It's also a positive sign that, as of February 5th, deposits had grown to $83 billion. Despite concerns about the stability of the institution, deposit growth can be viewed as a vote of confidence from depositors. This number reported by management represents an increase compared to the $81.37 billion of deposits that the bank had at the end of 2023.

One concern that I do have is that, even though New York Community Bancorp has a lot of liquidity and its disposal, that liquidity does not come cheap. This is not free money in most cases. At the end of the 2023 fiscal year, the institution had $11.49 billion of cash and $9.16 billion of securities. But it also had $21.27 billion of debt. The interest rate on that debt, combined with any other that it might need to tap into, will eat away at profitability. At some point, selling off assets, if deposit outflows become an issue, could necessitate asset sales. And depending on the timing of those sales and the general market conditions that the company has to contend with, losses could still be problematic and could still sink shareholders equity. So because of this, investors can't rest on their laurels. Instead, they need to continue to watch this situation carefully.

Takeaway

At this point in time, New York Community Bancorp remains an interesting prospect to me. Having said that, it's also a highly risky one. The fact of the matter is that management made a deal that will bring in a nice chunk of capital. But this comes at the cost of nearly half of the ownership of the company and it comes at the cost of potentially more than half if the warrants are exercised. In regards to whether or not this makes for an appealing prospect, I believe that the risk to reward ratio at this time does favor investors. However, it is clearly a very risky opportunity that should not be pursued lightly. Only those who invest capital that they can afford to lose should be willing to dip their toes in this particular prospect. And it's with that mindset that I believe a ‘buy’ rating is appropriate. But for those who can't handle that kind of risk, it's best not to pick up any shares.