Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 6, 2024

Company Participants

Jennifer Witz - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cameron Mansson-Perrone - Morgan Stanley

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Cameron Mansson-Perrone, Morgan Stanley, music, live events analysts.

With that, please welcome Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer of SiriusXM. Jennifer, welcome. Thanks for coming.

Jennifer Witz

Thank you, Cameron. Happy to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Cameron Mansson-Perrone

I want to start, I guess, I want to get into the 2024 outlook, but maybe we start, you outlined three goals on the call, which I thought would be a good place to kick things off. The first one, enhancing subscription value. Is that a reference to what you've done in terms of refreshing and improving the streaming application, and what will soon be the improvements to the in-dash experience? Or is there an added content or packaging element to that as well?

Jennifer Witz

Yes. So key to enhancing subscription value really is ensuring that our trialers and our customers have broader exposure to the great content we have. So it really touches on every aspect, product, marketing, and content. You've heard us talk a lot about what we're doing on the product side.

In December, we launched our new apps off the new platform. And what we're really focused on is making sure that we have enhanced recommendations, better discovery and control features in our products, both outside the car and in the car, to enable customers to better find the content that they love.

And in streaming, we started that in December, and it's continuing to roll through, as consumers adopt the new app. In the car, that will take place over time. We have 360L in market, obviously, but everything we're doing to rebuild the platform for streaming will help in 360L as well. And that allows us to improve search and recommendations in the car. So on the product side, it's all about enhancing discovery and control.

On marketing, we're also leveraging improved MarTech in streaming and then to come later this year in the call as well to provide more personalized recommendations through things like Salesforce Einstein, using the AI features to really scale personalized marketing across all the life cycles -- all the life cycle moments and the journeys for trialers and subscribers.

And so we have some interesting things we're seeing already as we start to roll that out. I mean, just one small example is, we took a segment of low listening trialers and sent a series of messages with content-related recommendations, and we're able to move up the listening levels as a result.

So this kind of full life cycle, true personalization, end-to-end responsive marketing is all really new to us. And if you could just give us a sense as to how we're going to be able to scale it over time, as we continue roll this out.

So, and you mentioned content, we've added some new content over the last few months with John Mayer channel, which has been a big success. He has a really interesting way of programming his playlist, whether it's the time of day or the day of week. We also recently launched James Corden, and he's quickly risen to the top of our talk hosts on SiriusXM with his or celebrity interviews and things. So we'll continue to add content to the service. And it really is about how do we use all of these tools to make sure that consumers can find that more easily.

And that's all about adding value from the product side and what's in the service. But, of course, the value equation includes price as well. I'm sure we'll talk more about that. But price and the things that we want to do on packaging, I believe will allow us to reach broader set of audiences.

And then on top of all that, we're working through a brand refresh which really is about this concept of bringing customers closer to the content that they love. That will launch next week. If you turn into the Oscars, you might see one of our spots. And I think, it's going to really help with resetting impression of who we are, really emotional campaign and really plays to our strength and differentiation. And so that's about kind of the top of the funnel and shifting perceptions about who we are. And we've got the new brand campaign out. We are hoping to launch some content sampling later this year, which will allow us to leverage that brand marketing, content marketing, to bring consumers into our products to sample some of the content that we have in front of the paywall. So, it will be great to be able to do that on platform.

But again, all of these components across product, marketing and content, play to our ability to enhance the overall subscription value, which ultimately drives improvement in subscriber metrics and revenue, it's just going to take time. So really encouraged about what we're seeing right now, but there are a lot of steps along the way and we all want to see it, roll through our results subscriber metrics and financials, but it's going to take time as we rebuild this tech platform and build out all the capabilities that come with it.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Great. Watching the Oscar is kind of a requirement of being part of the media and entertainment team. So we keep an eye on.

Jennifer Witz

It will be fun.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

The second goal that you outlined was getting as much growth out of the ad business as you can, recognizing that the ad market is something that's out of your control. What operationally can you do to try to execute deliver on that?

Jennifer Witz

Yes. I mean just a minute on the ad market, I think, we're all hoping for a broader recovery this year, across multiple category space. But what we're seeing so far seems relatively positive. And it has a lot to do with the extent of the portfolio that we have. So, just starting with streaming -- music streaming, we've seen a lot of positive indicators on the Pandora side. Even though the user base has been declining then last year we spend declines a bit, both MAUs and ad hours were down less than 4%. And we've really been able to -- the science team has done tremendous work and using ML to really improve not only ad capacity, but also the user retention. So, sometimes hard those are often competing goals, but they've found ways to really personalize ad loads like that to be able to enhance flows. And that really plays to our ability to continue to improve monetization on Pandora, which of course is the core asset in our ad portfolio. We also have a great portfolio in podcasting. And I'm really pleased where we are. We -- hopefully we'll talk more about Startless and it's going to be a great addition to the set of podcasts that we have. And there's a lot of tailwinds in the podcast business.

Programmatic is a place where we really do have an industry-leading set of tools and particularly this time in the quarter, there's a lot of demand for Programmatic. It's very self-serve and a lot of advertisers come into the space. So, we've got great tools there. And then, we do have lots of new solutions for brands and in particular we launched recently synthetic voices which is an AI-based tool, that will allow small businesses to come in and really use artificial voices to create campaigns, iterate, edit and scale them much more easily in self-serve mode. So we'll have more to talk about on the AI front as it relates to advertiser tools over the course of the year. But I just -- I like the portfolio we have across streaming, broadcast and podcasting and other off-platform. So, I think we're really positioned well here as hopefully the market recovers.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Yes definitely. The last goal you outlined was I think optimizing the organization's focus and cost structure. You obviously spoke on the earnings call about the $200 million kind of optimization opportunity. And I want to focus on the focus element of that. Where is the organization focused right now? And what do you mean when you say that part of the priority is kind of focused?

Jennifer Witz

Yes. The $200 million is an ambitious number and we have a path to get there, but especially on top of everything we put into place last year and it's going to touch every line item of the cost structure clearly.

But the -- look you end up when you do these programs, you focus on the easy stuff first. But now it's about leveraging technology and building improved workflows and organizational structures to not only improve efficiency and drive cost savings, but really benefit from opportunities to increase organizational effectiveness and the customer experience.

So, just a couple of examples. I mean on the marketing side, we've brought the marketing teams together so that we can really have an agnostic approach as to how we're approaching the consumer no matter where they listen to our product. So, that result ultimately in efficiencies in how we spend marketing.

And then on the customer service side, we are using some more automation and tools and we'll talk hopefully more about that, to drive improved customer service experiences, but also at a lower cost to serve.

So, I think those are interesting areas where we can actually drive goals in multiple places. And all of this is in order for us to continue to reinvest to support the first two priorities we talked about, enhancing subscription value and building our ad business and still maintain our industry-leading margins.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Great. Let's move on to the outlook for the year. Your guidance called for some revenue pressure this year. Maybe could you talk a bit about those near-term headwinds? And what the timeline might be to see kind of growth reaccelerate from there?

Jennifer Witz

Yes. So, our revenue outlook is really impacted by two main factors; a relatively level subscriber numbers going into the year of course and throughout this year and then also the modestly lower ARPU.

And there are a number of things impacting ARPU and the outlook there. We aren't doing a rate increase this year, we've talked about that. I really think it's important to lean in enhancing subscription value first before we position ourselves for another rate increase. And also we've traditionally used and continue to use self-pay promotional plans to retain and attract new customers. That's a factor.

We also have a growing, albeit still relatively small, streaming subscriber base at a lower price point. And then there's the impact just of our OEM paid trial deal. So, we continue to work closely with the OEMs and modify the structure of our deals. Those, over the course of the last few years, have tended to reflect a different trial structure. Some are unpaid some are shorter. And so we've seen that decline in OEM promotional revenue. But typically that comes alongside improved penetration rates or also lower subsidies which you would see obviously in another part of the P&L.

So, those are some of the factors in the outlook for this year. And look our subscriber results for the year, I think will represents largely what we saw last year in terms of the seasonality. So, I would expect to see some losses to the first part of the year and then growth in the second half of the year. And of course we're really focused on improving our net adds year-over-year in terms of how we end the year.

But overall, from a revenue trajectory standpoint, it's all about setting ourselves up for future subscriber and revenue growth. And that comes back to everything we're doing on enhancing subscription value. Because more content consumers engage with in our service, the more likely they are to pay higher rates, take higher packages and to stick with us. So that drives subscriber volumes obviously and ARPU over time. And then of course we're hoping for the tailwind of advertising, but that's a little less certain, but that certainly will help with the revenue outlook as well.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Yes. The product road map I feel like also has an opportunity to help there. You have your new in-dash experience coming. You have a new commerce platform launch. Maybe what's your latest thinking on the timing of each of those opportunities? And then anything else on the product pipeline front that you'd highlight?

Jennifer Witz

Yes. It's really more than a new commerce platform. So it's commerce -- billing commerce subscription management, identity, data platform, MarTech is all tied together in a really significant replatform of the business. And most of it launched in December to support the new app, but that's going to continue to roll through. Existing subscribers will migrate over starting probably with streaming and then the in-car base over the course of this year. And then alongside that improvements in MarTech will launch. And that's right now we're seeing that we should have improved personalized marketing journeys on the streaming side in market even later this month and that will continue to get better.

And what we learned there I think will help reinforce what we roll out in the in-car side of the business over the course of the year. In terms of in-dash I mean it really has to do with 360L. Hopefully, we'll talk a little bit more about that and how we continue to roll out that platform in general and how we can support that in the car with improved discovery in the product but also outside of the car with the data we're getting to inform the marketing alongside that.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

You also have a partnership with Audible coming. Any more detail you can provide in terms of what that partnership is going to look like?

Jennifer Witz

Yes, I mean, its just the first phase they will be launching in the next couple of months. And I'm excited about it because I think there's a lot of commonality across the user bases. We tend to have a very affluent and highly educated listener base. So do those that listen to audio books I mean Audible has been a leader in the space. So it's great to be working with them. And it really involves two components. It's some content sharing across platforms so SiriusXM on Audible, Audible content on SiriusXM. And that provides because it will be integrated in that way, it provides an opportunity for enhanced subscription value for both services, but also exposure to the content and hopefully generation. So on Audible trials for SiriusXM and on SiriusXM trials for Audible. And so we have a lot of common goals and I think we'll see increased ways to work together in the future once we get through the first phase.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Great. Maybe let's move and focus in on the in-car business a little bit. Growth in self-pay net adds is obviously very linked similar to advertising. Te other cyclical part of your business which is auto sales and also outside of your control. What can you do when we talk about kind of reaccelerating the net add picture from an operational perspective within whatever is auto sales backdrop is?

Jennifer Witz

Yes. I mean it starts with not in our control but it certainly starts with the strength of the auto industry in general. And we saw new car SAAR in February 15.8 million which is pretty strong February is seasonally soft month. But year-to-date in January and February were up or the industry is up on the new car side about 4%, a little hard to get a read on the used car market. There's a lag in kind of the industry data reporting. But it seems like there's some recovery there, of course in both.

There's more new car inventory. So there's some pricing pressure which should I think provide some pressure on prices and used as well. So hopefully that actually opens up the market and we see more consumer demand. And a healthy robust auto market is great for the business. So -- so we're eager for that to happen and play out. But in the meantime, we focus on the things we can control, which has a lot to do with what we've been talking about in terms of enhancing subscription value, working on continuing the broad rollout of 360L, making sure that there's more consistency in the feature set for 360L, and then taking advantage of all that data we're getting back to ultimately improve the conversion through to self-pay.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Yeah. Important in that 360L rollout is the penetration, steering car penetration. That's kind of bounced around been pretty stable in the low 80s. It's come in a little bit from a few points from I think it was 83 in 2022 and came down a couple of points at least. Can you talk about what's going on there? Is -- do you think it returns to 83? Do you think it moves beyond that? Like what's the outlook for it?

Jennifer Witz

It's always going to move around a bit depending upon model launches and changes in what the OEMs are doing or producing. But in general, I feel really good about the low 80s and two key factors last year at least there were more fleet sales and I think we expected we tend to be penetrated at lower rates in fleet vehicles, because we can't drive through to self-pay the levels we can in consumer.

And then Tesla, right? Tesla's continued growth and market share has been a challenge for us because we're not there yet but I'm hopeful we’ll have some progress there. But, yeah, I feel good about the low 80s. There's always economic opportunities to look to improve penetration but we seem to be in a comfortable level there with the OEMs.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Staying on EV topic you announced new deals with Rivian and Polestar. Do those deals get standard over time? And how should we think about, is there any structural reason why penetration within EVs shouldn't look the same as kind of like OEMs?

Jennifer Witz

In fact our penetration rates among EV vehicles manufactured by say the more traditional OEMs are very strong. They probably trend higher than 80%. And we're in something like 80% or 85% of all EV models. Of course, Tesla is the big gap there. And can we get a lot of requests from our customers, other subscribers, or prospects to have broader representation across the Tesla lineup. And so I'm hopeful that we'll have more to talk about with them in the next couple of months.

But we're in the FNX today. It really has to do with launching more broadly across the 3NY. We did announce -- we launched in Lucid, we'll be launching with Rivian in middle of this year hopefully and Polestar and the great thing about these software forward programs is that when we launch, of course, is a huge development effort upfront. But when we launch in new vehicles, we also typically can do an over their update, which updates all the vehicles out on the road, which that means a lot for those that are broadly distributed. And we can also customize in different ways. And so I'm really encouraged I think we'll hopefully have more to say on that coming months.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Okay. I think you said one of your biggest priority with OEMs in 2024 is to focus on 360L and leaning into that product really scaling that product. Most of us, I feel like view the growth of 360L to be a gradual one, because you're tied to turning over the vehicle installed base. What can you do in terms of -- what's in your control in terms of really focusing on 360L and growing it?

Jennifer Witz

Yeah. I think our biggest opportunity with 360L is a trial start, because that's our opportunity really to expose people to more content and convert them through self-pay. And so, yeah, the base it's going to take a long time to roll through especially with cars staying on the road for many, many years upwards of 20 years in many cases.

But we should be at, on the new car side about 40% of trial starts with 360L this year. And we're really focused on continuing to drive the rollout more broadly across the OEM models, and showing them what's happening in terms of consumer response is really important on that front, and because it's been great for conversion, retention and ultimately ARPU as well. And the OEMs are sharing in the revenue so that certainly helps them.

But we're also focused on future parity. And we just have launched our really most advanced 360L platform on Android Automotive operating system. And that's with the Lincoln Nautilus the 2024 model year. That will be rolling out on more Ford and Lincoln vehicles that have their digital experience platform also in Volvo and Nissan.

And AOS for 360L provides not only that same sort of opportunity as EVs where we can push an over-the-air update to those that have AOS in those models on the road. But also has the most enhanced feature set that we have. So we can do things like broader in-vehicle messaging. We have 101 music channels and really enhance recommendation.

So, one of the things we're excited about is ignition on recommendations, because somebody gets in the car at different times of the day, we'll be able to serve up recommendations. It really is so critical to finding content that we can improve that user interface. And unfortunately, it's going to take a while to work through but I'm encouraged about what we're seeing on the new car side and really excited for this to roll out.

One of the key features that we're going to see this year hopefully is what we call seamless app login. So, if you come into the car with your phone and you're listening SiriusXM in the car, we'll be able to have a button where you can just automatically download the app. And that kind of seamless movement between the in-car experience and your streaming device is ultimately going to result in a lot more engagement discovery of our content and improved retention rates over time.

So, it's about broadening the availability of 360L improving feature parity through things like AOS and enhancing awareness in general, through marketing using the data we're getting back from 360L platform to drive more personalized recommendations and marketing, and using it to create awareness around the features as well as consumers.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Yes. You've talked about it helping I think on both churn and conversion. We obviously, get less granular information in terms of its contribution externally. What scale do you think it needs to reach for it to be obvious to investors the benefits that 360L brings into both of those metrics?

Jennifer Witz

Yes. I mean, so we talked about 40% of trials on the new car side this year. I hope over the next couple of years that will get closer to 50% on the new car side. Used car trial starts are growing. They should get close to 50% of total trial starts over that time frame. And so, we're talking about 25% of total trial starts, let's say, in the next couple of years. And so, yes, it's not going to roll through the whole, the conversion rates and churn rates quite the way we would like.

However, the data we get back, we can use again once the platform is rolled out and our in-car base is migrated over. We can use the data that we're getting on 360L to create look-alike models to be able to enhance the marketing we're doing for non-360L vehicle. So, I am encouraged about how it can scale beyond just the trial starts that have it. And it's still early in terms of the number of self-pay customers we have on 360L.

We're probably at about three million subscribers, but there's enough data there to learn an awful lot. And we really haven't traditionally been focused on how to use data to improve retention and we already have really exceptionally low churn rates. And so, I expect us to be able to do even more once we start having better visibility into what customers are listening to. And again, we can improve kind of how we present other things to expand their content engagement.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Yes. That's great. You've spoken in the past about how you view Sirius XM as a complement in terms of an audio product. How does that view or how has that view informs the way that you've approached the product and brands refresh or new initiatives this year?

Jennifer Witz

I mean I think the brand refresh is a perfect example and it's all about getting closer to the content you love, whether it's the Stars or kind of the unique human curator or hosted channels and experiences we have in our product. So the – every one of our subscribers is going to have some form of music catalog, right? And whether that's a music streaming service or some other form of music listening, it's typically a part of somebody's everyday life but our service is really different, right?

Not only do we have a much broader set of content but we have enhanced discovery and real human curation that helps with a much more guided experience. So I really believe we're complementary and not substitutional for streaming services in general.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

When we think about the opportunity for the streaming-only product, do you view the bigger opportunity for Sirius XM as driving an incremental subscriber to sign up for that package? Or do you view the bigger opportunity to be driving extending the listening of your current 30 million-plus base outside of the vehicle…

Jennifer Witz

I think it is both, right? I mean we absolutely know that there's opportunity in streaming-only subscribers with our growth audiences and beyond that. And I expect us to see real progress there. But also just – I think that's one of the things that's played into our low churn also is just being able to have more of our in-car subscribers listen outside of the car. And we have started including that in our subscription packages several years ago luckily right before the pandemic. And I think that drove a lot of out-of-car listening and we still have opportunity there to grow that. So it really is in both areas. And everything we're building on a platform basis is going to support both of them but also it supports 360L, because it's fundamentally streaming delivery and that's increasingly a part of 360L as well. So it's nice that we can actually drive both at the same time.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Of course. One of the biggest I think differentiators from the content perspective that I think defends the complement argument is your sports content, which is something that we don't really see other audio players talk about. Do you think that that's because there's unique value in having kind of all of the audio to sports audio under one umbrella? Or do you think that your audio peers are kind of missing the value in that content?

Jennifer Witz

We definitely have a unique value proposition in sports. I mean by having all the big leagues play by play in one place, I mean it really – it doesn't exist certainly in audio and also in video anywhere. And so, while it may not be the largest driver of time spent listening, it is really important as part of the value proposition. And we see that whether it's trialers or our subscribers are – when they tune into sports that conversion rates and retention rates are higher. So it's definitely a key part of our value proposition.

I believe we're incredibly differentiated there. And it's not just the big leagues, right? We have golf and wrestling and MMA and tennis and racing. So it's a broad set of not only hearing the races or anything else but also the commentary we have around that. And I think there's probably even more we can do there. But it's not just sports, right? I mean we're differentiated also because of the breadth of content we have in talk and podcast with the exclusive content we have with hosts like obviously, Howard Stern or Jeff Lewis or Megyn Kelly, where we have live call in but also and increasingly podcast obviously, as people want a time ships that are listening. But also on the music side, I mean, it's hard to be differentiated in music, because artists want their songs to be everywhere. And so for us, it's about how we package up the music and make it more accessible.

So our customers discover a lot of music. We're really talent forward. We've supported a lot of artists in terms of launching their careers and building them. And there's just this real connection among our subscribers to the music channels, because they're human curated playlists and they're human hosted. And so this human element is really it's hard to describe, but it's really unique and I think that's why it plays so well into the brand campaign is the connection that our subscribers have to the talent, whether it's like Jose Mangan on our hard rock channels or Top Gun AutoNation or it's just they're a guide to your daily habit of listening to your favorite music sports or talk.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

To pivot a little bit. You mentioned the used channel earlier, but what's the state of the used car market today and that as a funnel for you guys? And is there a leg of opportunity there be it from driving more trial starts in the used channel whether it are -- driving higher conversion rates amongst those consumers?

Jennifer Witz

Yeah. I mean, part of the industry that we don't control obviously. But yes, in terms of -- and the nice thing about penetration rates is sort of organic as the cars turned over, we're sort of in the mid-50s today and that will continue to grow over time to closer to where we are on the new car side. The real key for us is capturing more of those transaction at point of sale, right? When somebody buys the car, we want the experience we just like it is on the new car side, which is really unique to us. No other service really lets you just walk in, get a trial, you don't have to do anything. It's completely frictionless.

And so increasingly, we're finding opportunities to do that in the used car side, where the car is on. I mean, because the radio is on and the trial is activated, as soon as the consumer gets their new car. And that -- finding those programs where we can identify those private transactions is really key to unlocking more of that trial opportunity. We probably capture somewhere between 55% to 60% of transactions at point of sale. And if we can grow that, we'll have more trials, a better customer experience in terms of being able to experience the service without doing anything. So -- and then lighting up the radios we have deals with auction houses, as we can do more of that to make sure the radios are on at point of sale as well.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Got it. You've been pretty clear that you don't expect to lean to -- that you don't plan to take price within the in-car business in 2024. Looking to 2025 and beyond, should we expect the kind of ARPU growth to return to the 2%, 3% annual basis? Or what are the gating factors that are going to educate your kind of pricing philosophy beyond this year?

Jennifer Witz

It's really about revenue growth overall, right? I mean, we want volume to grow and rate, but it's really about maximizing demand across our audience segments, and finding those opportunities to increased demand and volume even if the prices are lower. So streaming is a perfect example. And we hopefully talk a little bit more about in-car pricing, but there is more opportunity to capture demand. And you see that with the video streamers, right? It's not directly comparable, but they are introducing ad-supported plants at lower price points and not cannibalizing their non-ad supportive plans. And I think there's more opportunity for us to do that on the in-car side as well as we look to differentiate packages perhaps maybe not with ads or possibly with ads, but also maybe on content or on access like streaming versus in-car which includes streaming.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Yeah. Yeah, you've alluded to getting more flexible or creative with packaging. Can you expand on that at all?

Jennifer Witz

Yes. Look, it's a tricky thing to do, we have to be very thoughtful about it, because we're trying to solve for a lot of things at once. We want to open up this demand. We want to protect our full paying subscriber base. And there's a lot of opportunity I think to do both of those at once, and hopefully, maybe reduce our reliance on promotional plans in acquisition and retention.

Ultimately, it's about enhancing the value of our subscriptions, making sure that we have the right package for the right customer, and a lot of that has to do with how we're presenting our packages to customers, the flexibility that we're going to have with our new commerce platform, and some of the customer service we're putting in place we are working with Sierra, which is an AI-based technology, really cutting-edge conversational AI to make sure that -- and we've just launched it in some chat channels, but ultimately, I think we're going to be able to expand this to voice.

And I think, it can be extended to next best action, and really drive a better customer experience, getting consumers into the package that's best for them based on the content they like and also, again, a lower cost to serve.

So, I think it checks a lot of boxes, and really can help us navigate and provide real consistency, which is hard to get with agents, right? So, really excited about working with Sierra and what's going to come there.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Great. Let's turn to Pandora maybe. You recently signed a multiyear agreement with SmartLess, there's still a little bit of ad market uncertainty today. We've heard some people at the conference, this week talk about some green shoots, but it's still a little uncertain. What made now the right time within that backdrop for SmartLess and what made it the right content?

Jennifer Witz

Well, I always love to hear, whatever people are saying. So I'm going to have to listen to some of the reader transcripts. But, yeah, I think we're seeing maybe some green shoots. It's so early. The first quarter is seasonally soft in terms of advertising, but hopeful for what it might mean for the rest of the year. Our Pandora and our platform segment, again, all of these ad assets kind of come together there. And SmartLess was -- it's only so many podcasts in the top 10 or top 15. So we're really pleased to be working with the team there. They have such a passionate listener base, and they seem to have a lot of fun doing it as well.

So it fits nicely into the portfolio. And I think, our podcasting strategy has largely been consistent. I mean, a lot of other companies, I think, have adjusted or shifted their strategy over time as the industry has grown and matured, and we've been pretty consistent about how we believe it complements the ad business we're in. We really were one of the key drivers in digital audio advertising with Pandora. And it just adds assets to the portfolio, and allows us to sell, support the creators in terms of monetization on the bucketing side, but also provide more solution for brands across the portfolio. So, I think it's a great asset to have. It fits right into that ad portfolio that we have. But also, we were able to work on something more unique for SiriusXM subscribes.

So, there'll be some SmartLess episodes that will launch first on SiriusXM. There will also be some backlog catalog that will be exclusive to SiriusXM. So that balance is pretty unique for us because we can -- there's very strong margins on the SiriusXM side, and it's kind of a benefit that we can provide value to our subscribers, but also keep broad distribution and provide more opportunities for advertisers to come into the space.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Great. Podcasting has developed a lot. It feels like over the last three, five years in terms of just advertiser buy in, measurement, ad insertion? What are -- where do you think we are today in kind of making podcasting an attractive format for ad buyers? And how can that help -- what do we need to kind of help drive the next leg of growth for Podcast?

Jennifer Witz

There's a lot of gaps I think still on targeting, and measurement, and brand safety and suitability. And we have brought a lot of solutions there to help brands navigate that. We have network buys that help them buy across audience segments within brand safety and suitability parameters.

We have better targeting and measurement. But it's by definition, there's less first-party data because, they're so broadly distributed across multiple platforms. But we've been able to provide a lot more targeting despite that.

And I think things like Synthetic Voices, there's a lot of things that we can bring to advertisers to ultimately improve the monetization there. So I think we're still at the early stages. Despite the fact that Podcast has been around forever, I think there's just programmatic all this stuff is really just starting to grow, Cam.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Do you think that the bigger opportunity is there a lot of either or questions might be both again? But do you think the more attractive opportunity for Podcasting is the -- to ad monetization or just driving overall engagement on the platform and adding value to listeners?

Jennifer Witz

Yeah. I think, look, broadly distributed Podcasts are always going to monetize the best way, right?

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Yeah.

Jennifer Witz

Because there's such a huge audience, but there will be select opportunities for us to bring components of the content to SiriusXM subscribers, to enhance overall subscription value. So that's the balance.

We've done that with Conan. We'll do that with Ashely Flower's of Crime Junkie she developing The True Crime channel for SiriusXM, in addition to her number one or two ranked Podcast which we're thrilled to have in the portfolio as well. So it's going to be a little bit of both.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Yeah. All right. Well, we're almost out of time, but given this is TMT. And it's a key theme I can't let you go without asking about AI. How is your thinking evolving with regard to AI and what the opportunity is for SiriusXM to leverage it?

Jennifer Witz

I guess, I'd start with -- I think about it on a couple of spectrums. You have kind of really consumer-facing at one end and productivity enhancements. And it's your back-end capabilities.

And then you have, sort of the spectrum of capabilities which is Mechanization and Machine Learning, all the way through to true Generative AI text voice, video ultimately. And we're in different places, I guess on that matrix.

And from a true consumer-facing product standpoint, I think we're not going to be AI, at least for SiriusXM. We want to be very human. And you see a lot of companies leaning into more Algorithmic Playlists and AI-generated hosts and for us, it's about doing the opposite, making sure that people really feel a connection to our service and that emotional value that they get, which really I think has been core to low-churn and very satisfied customers.

But then, there's lots of things to do to enhance content discovery. We talked a little bit about we're using Salesforce tools in Einstein which is AI-base to scale marketing campaigns. It's all -- it's really incredible to see what we can do with the data that we're now getting on listening to be able to improve life cycle marketing.

But then, what I mentioned with Sierra, I mean, they're really leading edge, on customer service. And so thrilled to be working with them and the solution they're bringing. I think it's going to provide again better customer value and better solutions for customers when they're reaching out to us to solve problems and get into the packages that they want, but also do that at a lower cost to serve. So it is going to benefit our business overall.

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

Awesome. That brings us to time. But Jennifer, thank you so much for joining us.

Jennifer Witz

Thank you, Cameron. Great to be here.