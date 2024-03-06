Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Presents at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 6, 2024 5:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Witz - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cameron Mansson-Perrone - Morgan Stanley

Cameron Mansson-Perrone

I'm Cameron Mansson-Perrone, Morgan Stanley, music, live events analysts.

With that, please welcome Jennifer Witz, Chief Executive Officer of SiriusXM. Jennifer, welcome. Thanks for coming.

Jennifer Witz

Thank you, Cameron. Happy to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Cameron Mansson-Perrone

I want to start, I guess, I want to get into the 2024 outlook, but maybe we start, you outlined three goals on the call, which I thought would be a good place to kick things off. The first one, enhancing subscription value. Is that a reference to what you've done in terms of refreshing and improving the streaming application, and what will soon be the improvements to the in-dash experience? Or is there an added content or packaging element to that as well?

Jennifer Witz

Yes. So key to enhancing subscription value really is ensuring that our trialers and our customers have broader exposure to the great content we have. So it really touches on every aspect, product, marketing, and content. You've heard us talk a lot about what we're doing on the product side.

In December, we launched our new apps off the new platform. And what we're really focused on is making sure that we have enhanced recommendations, better discovery and control features in our products, both outside the car and in the car, to enable customers to better find the content that they love.

Comments (1)

d
dblock
Yesterday, 9:20 PM
Comments (349)
I would like to hear "Sirius Presents how management plans to address the multi decade languishing of the share performance". Investors actually see the pps as a thing though no one in management ever wants to speak about it except to say,"We don't watch it every day." jmo.
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business.

