Barcin/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

There is always some confusion in the marketplace between BlackRock and Blackstone, so let us set the historical background here:

Founded in 1985, both companies fell under an umbrella company called Blackstone Financial Management, a mergers and acquisitions company. In 1988, BlackRock separated from the parent company and focused on risk management. Today, they're now completely separate companies with different offerings.

While BlackRock focuses on ETFs and traditional investments, Blackstone is a behemoth in the alternative assets space, namely private equity. So while we are very accustomed to seeing ETFs from BlackRock (i.e. just look at the very successful Bitcoin ETF launched by the firm), it is highly unusual to get an exchange-traded fund from Blackstone.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide a high risk-adjusted total return with less volatility than its peers. The fund has Blackstone as its sub-advisor, while the investment manager is SSGA Funds.

The fund is new, having a February 2022 inception date, and currently has $138 million in assets under management. Retail investors benefit from the sub-advisor expertise, given HYBL is an active fund rather than a passive index following one. This translates into Blackstone establishing allocation buckets and general asset sleeves according to the overall macro context.

In this article, we are going to explore the fund's composition and mandate, its brief historical performance, and articulate our view on this name.

Composition - unlike its peers, the name contains CLOs

One of the particularities of this name is its broader mandate when it comes to composition:

HYBL invests in high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and debt tranches of US collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), utilizing a top-down asset allocation approach to determine the relative weights of each asset class, coupled with a bottom-up security selection process to build the portfolio

The fund does not limit itself to fixed rate high-yield bonds, but has the mandate to buy CLOs and senior loans. Which it does:

Composition (Fund Fact Sheet)

Currently, the fund contains 45% loans, 42% bonds and 7% in CLO debt. The fund also has a small bucket for CLO equity, which is highly unusual. This type of asset mix creates a lower duration fund given the higher preponderance of floating rate collateral when compared to its peers.

The name has an even distribution across the ratings ladder:

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

The vehicle takes an even distribution across the ratings buckets, making it a very even-keeled fund. It is interesting to note a rough 15% allocation to every rating sub-category, with only distressed names being underweight. The CCC sleeve is small; thus the name is not taking excessive risk via distressed credits.

Lower volatility name

The preponderance of floating rate collateral has helped the ETF post a lower volatility profile when compared to its peers. The fund has an annualized volatility of only 4%, and a standard deviation of 3.8%. On a historic time-line, the name has managed a much shallower draw-down when compared to a cohort of well-established names:

Data by YCharts

When compared to the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), HYBL has a much shallower drawdown, as shown in the above graph. HYBL is represented by the teal line, which maxed out at a -10% draw, versus the fixed rate JNK and HYG. The fund does achieve its stated goal of lower volatility.

The lower vol level does not come at the expense of the dividend yield:

Data by YCharts

Since inception, the exchange-traded fund has managed to post a superior total return when compared to its peers, a return which is almost double the one exhibited by JNK. Its CLO composition has been a great help in providing a high risk-adjusted return.

Valuation matters - credit spreads are tight at the moment

HYBL successfully achieves its mandate of high returns with low volatility, but it is still a high-yield fund that is very much dependent on credit spreads:

BB Spreads (The Fed)

BB spreads as measured by the ICE BofA BB US High Yield Index Option Adjusted Spread are at 1-year lows, currently at 2.07%. That is a far cry from 3.6% achieved in April 2023 when the regional banking crisis was flaring, or the 3% level seen in November 2023.

Credit spreads can and will move much higher from here on the back of a risk-off event, thus today's levels do not represent an attractive entry point into this name.

While some analysts are arguing all-in spreads are elevated in today's environment (and they are), buying a HY name when spreads are at 1-year lows is not an ideal entry point from a valuation standpoint. Applying the historic fund drawdown profile, and its volatility metric indicates a potential -4% pullback in case of a risk-off move, thus the loss of income equivalent to half a year. HYBL is a good fund to monitor, but today's price level is not enticing in a macro context.

Conclusion

HYBL is a fixed income exchange-traded fund. The vehicle counts Blackstone as its sub-advisor, and represents a rare opportunity to own this manager in the ETF arena. The fund contains a mix of HY bonds, leveraged loans and CLOs, and represents a lower volatility take on HY. The ETF has beaten both JNK and HYG when it comes to total return as measured from inception, with a lower drawdown profile. With credit spreads at 1-year lows, valuation metrics are not attractive for an entry into the name; thus we currently rate it a 'Hold'.