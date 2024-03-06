Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Linamar Corporation (LIMAF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Linamar Corporation (OTCPK:LIMAF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Linda Hasenfratz - Executive Chairman and CEO

Dale Schneider - CFO

Jim Jarrell - President and COO

Conference Call Participants

Krista Friesen - CIBC

Tammy Chen - BMO

Brian Morrison - TD Cowen

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Linamar Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Linda Hasenfratz, Executive Chair and CEO of Linamar. Please go ahead.

Linda Hasenfratz

Thanks so much and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter conference call. Joining me this afternoon are members of our senior team, Jim Jarrell, Mark Stoddart, Dale Schneider, Elliot Burger, and Kevin Hallahan, as well as the members of our corporate IR, marketing, finance, and legal teams.

Before I begin, I'll draw your attention to the disclaimer currently being broadcast. I'll start off with a high-level review of the quarter; Q4 was an excellent quarter and a solid finish to an outstanding year. Financially, we saw record results for the year and double-digit top and bottom-line growth for both the quarter and the year.

Strategically, we had some great progress in the quarter with our Mobex acquisition closed and our Bourgault acquisition announced. Both are solid, profitable businesses which are immediately adding to earnings and both boost proprietary technology we're excited to bring to market and grow.

Markets showed good growth last year, with more modest growth expected for 2024. Market growth last year was amplified by record market share in our mobility business and excellent market share growth in our largest, most important product families, in our industrial businesses and on the innovation and new business side, we saw another strong quarter with

