Investment thesis

My previous bullish thesis about Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) stock substantially lagged behind the broader U.S. market over the last three months, but I am still optimistic. It is a widely known fact that Alibaba's stock is massively undervalued and it is mainly geopolitical risk that makes investors afraid of the stock. Apart from geopolitical risks, BABA also faces challenges due to the uncertain macroeconomic environment in China and political risks around Jack Ma. But recent developments suggest that the macro environment is improving, which will likely lead to more optimism around BABA among investors. The recent quarterly report was below consensus estimates but the company is still a free cash flow machine and the stock has a vast upside potential. All in all, I am reiterating my "Strong Buy" rating for BABA.

Recent developments

Alibaba reported its latest quarterly earnings on February 7 when the company slightly missed consensus estimates. Revenue was almost flat with a mere 0.82% YoY growth in USD and the adjusted EPS shrank slightly. However, it is important to underline that revenue grew by 5% YoY in the operating currency, Chinese Renminbi [RMB].

Profitability narrowing should also be explained in more details because the adverse effect was cause by one-off events like impairment of intangible assets of Sun Art and impairment of goodwill of Youku, according to the company's latest quarterly SEC filing. Since these are non-cash expenses, Alibaba's quarterly levered free cash flow [FCF] did not suffer and increased from $8.8 billion to $9.6 billion. Strong quarterly FCF helped the company to further improve its financial position and BABA had $86 billion in cash as of the latest reporting date with a shallow leverage ratio.

I am not going into deep details regarding previous earnings because I am sure that my Seeking Alpha peers already covered this topic in deep details. What I want to discuss are developments beyond the latest quarterly report. Alibaba is apparently a high-quality business with extensive presence in emerging industries like e-commerce, artificial intelligence [AI], and cloud infrastructure.

The stock is dirt cheap due to political and geopolitical risks together with challenges the world's second economy is facing. And when I say "dirt cheap" it is not just an attempt to get hype, but I sincerely mean it. The company is currently in almost a $60 billion net cash position and its current market cap is $180 billion. This means that with the net cash position deducted, the company's business is valued at $120 billion. To add context, BABA generated $126 billion revenue in FY 2022. This means that [excluding the balance sheet] the company's business is valued by the market cheaper than one annual revenue. Therefore, today I want to focus on discussing the major adverse factors which are obstacles to BABA shares growth to its fair values.

First, let me start with the macroeconomic picture. There was a lot of disappointment around the Chinese economy's after-pandemic recovery mainly due to the crisis in property sector. However, I see few positive developments in 2024. For example, during the recent session of the Chinese National People's Congress, the country's prime minister announced several measures to achieve a 5% target for economic growth in 2024. Despite this is lower than 5.2% growth in 2023, the previous year was a recovery after a pandemic slowdown. Therefore, a 5% target looks like a solid goal which adds me optimism.

Second, I want to proceed with political and geopolitical risks. The major political risk was linked to the controversy around Jack Ma's sudden disappearance in 2020. Since then, he was not very active in public sphere, but it seems that he is gradually reemerging. He started a new food company in late 2023, and increased his stake in BABA in January 2024. The stock market support stimulus from the government also looks like a political tailwind for BABA.

From geopolitical risks perspective, I also see several positive trends for Alibaba. Despite all the tensions, trade relationships between China and the developed countries is still massive, which is a big positive factor protecting the world from the geopolitical escalation between the East and West. China's 2023 exports totaled $3.38 trillion, out of which $575 billion worth of goods [17% of total] were exported to the U.S. and the equivalent of more than $500 billion were exported to the European Union [EU]. With the U.S. and EU accounting for around one third of the Chinese export, I believe that China is apparently not interested in worsening relationships further with the developed world. The Xi-Biden summit in late 2023 also suggests that the world's two superpowers are willing to improve relationships.

That said, I believe that the major obstacles for a sustainable Alibaba share rebound are likely to ease in foreseeable future. My optimism is also backed by big investors like Blackstone (BX) and Michael Burry increasing their stakes in BABA.

Valuation update

Looking at the valuation ratios we can see that BABA is a significantly undervalued stock. As I have mentioned in the previous section, I believe that recent developments will likely help to close the gap between the current share price and fair stock value.

To derive fair share price I will simulate the discounted cash flow [DCF] model. To factor in all the political and macroeconomic risks I am using a high 15% discount rate again. After the latest earnings miss there was a downgrade in long-term consensus revenue estimates, which I will incorporate into my DCF model. To be conservative, I am using a flat 12.4% TTM FCF ex-stock-based compensation [ex-SBC] margin for the whole next decade. I am also upgrading the net cash position for the fair value calculation, which improved by around $7 billion since my last valuation analysis was conducted.

Consensus estimates project a very modest 3.1% revenue CAGR, which is just one percentage point higher than the historical U.S. dollar inflation rate. Since the revenue growth rate is very conservative I will not simulate other scenarios, and will stick to the around $300 billion market cap as the business's fair value. This indicates a 58% upside potential, which gives my BABA price target of $114.

Risks update

While I believe that geopolitical tensions between China and the U.S. are likely to ease, there is no guarantee that President Biden will remain in the White House after this year's presidential election. Donald Trump, who actually started trade war with China in 2018, is a real candidate who have chances to become the U.S. president once again. And if Mr. Trump returns to the White House there is an above zero probability that relationships with China might deteriorate further even despite vast imports from China.

The official position of the Chinese government regarding the Russia-Ukraine war might be a big adverse factor as well. While there is no direct evidence that China supplies Russia with military aid, in case China demonstrates more involvement in the conflict by supporting Russia with military technologies, this might lead to sanctions from the West for Chinese companies. This will also not help in improving relationships between the developed world and China.

Potential investors should also be aware that despite the improvements in macroeconomic and political/geopolitical situation in China, the sentiment around BABA is still very weak. The stock declined by 7% YTD and investors lost around 20% of their BABA investments over the last 12 months. The stock price has been stagnating for the last two years and it might take several quarters before BABA moves closer to its fair value. Therefore, BABA is unlikely to be a good bet for investors who are seeking for short-term investment opportunities.

Bottom line

To conclude, BABA is a "Strong Buy". Recent developments in the macro environment add optimism to me that the gap between the current market cap and the fair value of the business will start closing in foreseeable future. I firmly believe that almost a 60% upside potential far outweighs all risks and uncertainties related to investing in BABA.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.