So, You Want To Invest In DC: JBG SMITH

Mar. 07, 2024 12:33 AM ETJBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Stock
Ross Bowler
Summary

  • Monumental Sports plans to move the Washington Wizards' and Washington Capitals' home arena to Alexandria-Potomac Yard, sparking interest in the real estate market.
  • Washington DC has experienced steady population growth and job growth, making it an attractive location for real estate investment.
  • The demand for multifamily housing is in balance, but the demand for office space is diminishing, creating potential investment opportunities in the real estate market.

United States Capitol Building Magnolia Blossoms

Perry Spring

When Monumental Sports announced plans to expand its geographic footprint and move the NBA’s Washington Wizards’ and the NHL’s Washington Capitals’ home arena from downtown DC to nearby Alexandria-Potomac Yard, it set sports pundit tongues wagging. The real story here, however, is more about politics and real estate. Thematic geographic real estate investing is a long-tested avenue to identify and capture growth and a standard tool at 2nd Market Capital. A perusal of the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria MSA on Portfolio Income Solutions’ Property Directory quickly revealed that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is the most DC-centric REIT in existence. Our focus today is to examine how JGBS is positioned to address this sports news and determine whether the shares pose an investment opportunity or risk.

Location, Location, Location

If you are making a geographically targeted real estate investment, you want to understand what makes that place tick. What are the drivers of employment, migration, supply, and demand?

Washington DC hasn’t grown at the pace of, say, Las Vegas or Austin, but it’s held its own. Data from Macrotrends describes that the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria MSA population has grown from 3,949,000 at the end of 2000 to 5,490,000 at the close of 2023 (up more than 41%). Post-pandemic, DC faced the out-migration trends experienced by many gateway cities, but growth is projected to resume going forward.

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

CLARITAS

Job growth drives migration and household formation, which is material in considering real estate demand. The Bureau of Labor Statistics ranks DC as 12th in the nation for 2023 job growth on a sheer numbers basis. Importantly, the region is net up 12,700 jobs after recovering from the devastating employment losses of the 2020 pandemic related shutdowns.

A screenshot of a spreadsheet Description automatically generated

Bureau of Labor Statistics

On the supply side, the Census Bureau reports that 2023 multifamily building permits declined 41% from the heated pace of 2022, but still stood north of 12,000 in December.

A screenshot of a spreadsheet Description automatically generated

U.S. Census Bureau

12,000 units is a lot of new inventory, but Marcus & Millichap’s 2024 DC Multifamily forecast implies that apartment supply and demand are in balance and that vacancy rates will track at a low 5%.

A graph of a supply and demand Description automatically generated

Marcus & Millichap

On the commercial property (office) front, Washington DC is facing the diminishing demand for office space seen throughout the nation. With vacancies running north of 20%, investment opportunity in the office sector looks a long way off.

A graph with a line and a line Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Marcus & Millichap

While this market inquiry started with a focus on professional sports and entertainment, those industries are a smaller part of DC’s economy. From a somewhat cynical perspective, we see government/politics as the engine that drives Washington. Regardless of which party is in power, progressively more government (and the lobbying population that government supports) is a secular trend that bodes well for real estate demand.

JBG SMITH Properties – The Placemakers

At year-end, JBGS’s portfolio consisted of 69 properties, all located within the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria MSA.

Property Name

Property Type

City

State or Province

Marriott-Washington

Full-Service Hotel

Washington

District of Columbia

Potomac Yard+

Multi-Use

Alexandria

Virginia

Portfolio-Other VA+

Multi-Use

NA

Virginia

Portfolio-National Landing+

Multi-Use

Arlington

Virginia

Crystal House+

Multi-Use

Arlington

Virginia

1601 Crystal Drive+

Multi-Use

Arlington

Virginia

RiverHouse Apartments

Multifamily

Arlington

Virginia

Fort Totten Square

Multifamily

Washington

District of Columbia

WestEnd25

Multifamily

Washington

District of Columbia

20th Street 220

Multifamily

Arlington

Virginia

South Clark Street 2221-Residential

Multifamily

Arlington

Virginia

Atlantic Plumbing

Multifamily

Washington

District of Columbia

The Bartlett

Multifamily

Arlington

Virginia

Van Street 1221

Multifamily

Washington

District of Columbia

Woodmont 8001

Multifamily

Bethesda

Maryland

West Half

Multifamily

Washington

District of Columbia

West Street 900

Multifamily

Washington

District of Columbia

The Wren

Multifamily

Washington

District of Columbia

Portfolio-Reston+

Multifamily

Reston

Virginia

Portfolio-DC+

Multifamily

Washington

District of Columbia

Silver Spring+

Multifamily

Silver Spring

Maryland

Crystal Drive 2250+

Multifamily

Arlington

Virginia

F1RST Residences

Multifamily

Washington

District of Columbia

Crystal Drive 2525+

Multifamily

Arlington

Virginia

West Street 901

Multifamily

Washington

District of Columbia

Gallaudet Parcel 2-3+

Multifamily

Washington

District of Columbia

23rd Street 223+

Multifamily

Arlington

Virginia

The Batley

Multifamily

Washington

District of Columbia

Exchange Avenue 3331+

Multifamily

Alexandria

Virginia

Exchange Avenue 3330+

Multifamily

Alexandria

Virginia

South Eads Street 1415+

Multifamily

Arlington

Virginia

RiverHouse+

Multifamily

Arlington

Virginia

Gallaudet Parcel 4+

Multifamily

Washington

District of Columbia

South Bell Street 2000/2001+

Multifamily

Arlington

Virginia

Crystal Drive 1550

Office

Arlington

Virginia

Crystal Drive 2345

Office

Arlington

Virginia

Crystal Drive 2121

Office

Arlington

Virginia

Crystal Drive 2231

Office

Arlington

Virginia

Crystal Drive 2011

Office

Arlington

Virginia

Crystal Drive 2451

Office

Arlington

Virginia

South Clark Street 1235

Office

Arlington

Virginia

L Street 2101

Office

Washington

District of Columbia

18th Street South 241

Office

Arlington

Virginia

18th Street South 251

Office

Arlington

Virginia

South Clark Street 1215

Office

Arlington

Virginia

12th Street South 201

Office

Arlington

Virginia

North Glebe Road 800

Office

Arlington

Virginia

South Clark Street 1225

Office

Arlington

Virginia

Crystal Drive 2200

Office

Arlington

Virginia

South Bell Street 1901

Office

Arlington

Virginia

Crystal Drive 1770

Office

Arlington

Virginia

Crystal Drive 2100

Office

Arlington

Virginia

South Bell Street 1800

Office

Arlington

Virginia

One Democracy Plaza

Office

Bethesda

Maryland

12th Street South 200

Office

Arlington

Virginia

Richmond Highway 2001

Office

Arlington

Virginia

Wiehle Avenue 1831/1861

Office

Reston

Virginia

The Foundry

Office

Washington

District of Columbia

17th Street 1101

Office

Washington

District of Columbia

M Street 1700+

Office

Washington

District of Columbia

Bethesda Avenue 4747

Office

Bethesda

Maryland

CBRS Spectrum

Office

NA

NA

12th Street 101+

Office

Arlington

Virginia

South Clark Street 2221-Office

Office

Arlington

Virginia

South Bell Street 1800-Expansion+

Office

Arlington

Virginia

Crystal City Shops at 2100

Other Retail

Arlington

Virginia

Crystal Drive Retail

Other Retail

Arlington

Virginia

Bethesda Avenue Retail 4749

Other Retail

Bethesda

Maryland

Central District Retail

Other Retail

Crystal City

Virginia

Property count displayed as an aggregate of individual property data collected by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

+ Properties under development

They own retail and multifamily, but (for now) mostly office. The properties are inside DC proper and, progressively, the surrounding communities.

A screenshot of a spreadsheet Description automatically generated

S&P Capital IQ

While the heavy exposure to office properties may be discouraging, in JBGS’s case they need to be viewed not as property owners, but as developers. Or in their preferred nomenclature, Placemakers.

You see, JBGS beat all competitors and wooed Amazon to locate its HQ2 in its Crystal City development in Arlington. They designed office accommodations to Amazon’s specifications but won the deal with a promise to create a walkable community to live-play-work that would enable Amazon to attract the most talented employees.

Within National Landing and its Crystal City and Pentagon City neighborhoods, JBGS is developing multifamily housing and retail/entertainment concepts like Water Park and Surreal at Dining in the Park. These are environments that are not only appealing to prospective Amazon hires, but also to JBG SMITH’s growing roster of defense and technology office tenants.

They have even more ambitious plans for their Potomac Yard development, and that brings us back to basketball and hockey.

The Move

In a Washington Post article published December 13th that detailed Monumental’s announcement to move two of its teams out of DC and into Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin likened the deal to the process the state undertook to win Amazon’s HQ2. DC politicians and leaders weighed in to express their concerns about what harm would come to downtown DC in the loss of the teams. The article didn’t provide the responses of downtown business and property owners, of which JBG SMITH is one.

A group of people crossing a street Description automatically generated

Alexandria Economic Development Partnership

While JBGS’s DC offices and retail might be diminished by the teams’ departure, they are likely the largest winner in the move. That is because they own the Potomac Yard land on which the new sports and entertainment will be constructed. Under the terms of the deal, JBGS will sell the land to a Virgina Sports authority and maintain all adjacent development rights (approximately 8.1 million square feet!).

A map of a city Description automatically generated

Alexandria Economic Development Partnership

This development will take years to materialize, so you need to have a long investment horizon to find this an attractive opportunity. Investors would do well to examine what JBGS is operationally in the present.

Recycling to Transition

Our take is that JBG SMITH communicates with Wall Street in a different way than most REITs. They don’t host quarterly earnings calls and instead produce detailed Investor Packages which include a lengthy letter to shareholders. This communication harkens back to the pre-internet days when investors had to actually read, and we find it a very effective way for management to convey their perspectives.

In the 4Q23 package linked above, management details the Monumental Sports project, the ongoing progress in developments for Amazon and National Landing, and disposition activity. The disposition activity included low cap rate sales of income producing assets and land parcels. They recycle sales proceeds into ongoing new development and aggressive share repurchases (which we will address shortly).

In discussing their operating portfolio, they describe how their “placemaking interventions” facilitate lease up of both office and multifamily. They claim that their stated transition to majority multifamily is mostly complete and will be supported by the DC area apartment market’s resilience and slow-but-steady growth.

We see management’s depiction of office trends to be pragmatic and unsentimental. Their new, state-of-the-art office product continues to draw heavy interest from defense and technology tenants; If older product becomes obsolete, it will be repurposed, demolished, or sold. The office market is not vanishing, it’s just shrinking.

Management has a full slate of plans, and they intend to execute.

Return of Capital – Dividends and Share Repurchase

On Valentine’s Day, JBGS’s board of directors announced a new annual dividend rate of $0.70/share, a reduction from the prior $0.90/share. Unlike other recent REIT dividend cuts, JBGS’s share price did not crater on the announcement. This might be because the press release included the caveat that management believes repurchase of shares at steep discounts to NAV produces a more effective/efficient return to shareholders. Their prior repurchase activity makes the statement very credible.

A graph of blue rectangular bars Description automatically generated with medium confidence

S&P Global IQ

Historically, the JBGs dividends have been very tax efficient. Share repurchases are even more so in that the NAV appreciation effect of share count reduction is not taxed until shares are sold.

A screenshot of a document Description automatically generated

Portfolio Income Solutions

Value

Consensus estimates price JBGS at 13.35x 2024 FFO. That is a market premium to office peers but a slight discount to REITs as a whole. A consensus median 7.40 cap rate places the per share NAV at $23.31, a 34% premium to today’s closing price of $17.37.

Valuing JBGS against triple net, or office, or retail, or multifamily REITs, the stock price doesn’t stand out as a steal. Valuing JBGS as a developer and creator of value, the shares show more promise.

Growth Now and in the Long Run

JGB SMITH’s pipeline of DC-transforming development is at least a decade long. With the Amazon HQ2 deal and now the Monumental Sports project, they rise above the general trends of local real estate markets and create a path of their own design. They demonstrate both vision and discipline in capital management.

We didn’t anticipate it, but we are now happily long office.

This article was written by

Ross Bowler
Ross Bowler is the founder and CEO of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation, a specialized securities analysis and investment advisory firm focused exclusively on the 200+ companies structured as publicly traded REITs, with over 30 years of experience trading and analyzing real estate securities. He designs and manages REIT and REIT-adjacent portfolios tailored to advisory clients' investment goals. With a pre-existing knowledge of each REIT and relationships with REIT management teams, he has an advantage in knowing which REITs to buy and which to avoid.

Ross helps lead the investing group Portfolio Income Solutions along with Dane and Simon Bowler. Features of the service include: a diversified high-yield REIT portfolio, data tables on every REIT, tax guidance, macro analysis, fair value estimates, and quick updates via chat on breaking news. Learn More.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JBGS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles. It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions. Commentary may contain forward-looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article. S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC), a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Ross Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

