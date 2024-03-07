Perry Spring

When Monumental Sports announced plans to expand its geographic footprint and move the NBA’s Washington Wizards’ and the NHL’s Washington Capitals’ home arena from downtown DC to nearby Alexandria-Potomac Yard, it set sports pundit tongues wagging. The real story here, however, is more about politics and real estate. Thematic geographic real estate investing is a long-tested avenue to identify and capture growth and a standard tool at 2nd Market Capital. A perusal of the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria MSA on Portfolio Income Solutions’ Property Directory quickly revealed that JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is the most DC-centric REIT in existence. Our focus today is to examine how JGBS is positioned to address this sports news and determine whether the shares pose an investment opportunity or risk.

Location, Location, Location

If you are making a geographically targeted real estate investment, you want to understand what makes that place tick. What are the drivers of employment, migration, supply, and demand?

Washington DC hasn’t grown at the pace of, say, Las Vegas or Austin, but it’s held its own. Data from Macrotrends describes that the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria MSA population has grown from 3,949,000 at the end of 2000 to 5,490,000 at the close of 2023 (up more than 41%). Post-pandemic, DC faced the out-migration trends experienced by many gateway cities, but growth is projected to resume going forward.

CLARITAS

Job growth drives migration and household formation, which is material in considering real estate demand. The Bureau of Labor Statistics ranks DC as 12th in the nation for 2023 job growth on a sheer numbers basis. Importantly, the region is net up 12,700 jobs after recovering from the devastating employment losses of the 2020 pandemic related shutdowns.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

On the supply side, the Census Bureau reports that 2023 multifamily building permits declined 41% from the heated pace of 2022, but still stood north of 12,000 in December.

U.S. Census Bureau

12,000 units is a lot of new inventory, but Marcus & Millichap’s 2024 DC Multifamily forecast implies that apartment supply and demand are in balance and that vacancy rates will track at a low 5%.

Marcus & Millichap

On the commercial property (office) front, Washington DC is facing the diminishing demand for office space seen throughout the nation. With vacancies running north of 20%, investment opportunity in the office sector looks a long way off.

Marcus & Millichap

While this market inquiry started with a focus on professional sports and entertainment, those industries are a smaller part of DC’s economy. From a somewhat cynical perspective, we see government/politics as the engine that drives Washington. Regardless of which party is in power, progressively more government (and the lobbying population that government supports) is a secular trend that bodes well for real estate demand.

JBG SMITH Properties – The Placemakers

At year-end, JBGS’s portfolio consisted of 69 properties, all located within the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria MSA.

Property Name Property Type City State or Province Marriott-Washington Full-Service Hotel Washington District of Columbia Potomac Yard+ Multi-Use Alexandria Virginia Portfolio-Other VA+ Multi-Use NA Virginia Portfolio-National Landing+ Multi-Use Arlington Virginia Crystal House+ Multi-Use Arlington Virginia 1601 Crystal Drive+ Multi-Use Arlington Virginia RiverHouse Apartments Multifamily Arlington Virginia Fort Totten Square Multifamily Washington District of Columbia WestEnd25 Multifamily Washington District of Columbia 20th Street 220 Multifamily Arlington Virginia South Clark Street 2221-Residential Multifamily Arlington Virginia Atlantic Plumbing Multifamily Washington District of Columbia The Bartlett Multifamily Arlington Virginia Van Street 1221 Multifamily Washington District of Columbia Woodmont 8001 Multifamily Bethesda Maryland West Half Multifamily Washington District of Columbia West Street 900 Multifamily Washington District of Columbia The Wren Multifamily Washington District of Columbia Portfolio-Reston+ Multifamily Reston Virginia Portfolio-DC+ Multifamily Washington District of Columbia Silver Spring+ Multifamily Silver Spring Maryland Crystal Drive 2250+ Multifamily Arlington Virginia F1RST Residences Multifamily Washington District of Columbia Crystal Drive 2525+ Multifamily Arlington Virginia West Street 901 Multifamily Washington District of Columbia Gallaudet Parcel 2-3+ Multifamily Washington District of Columbia 23rd Street 223+ Multifamily Arlington Virginia The Batley Multifamily Washington District of Columbia Exchange Avenue 3331+ Multifamily Alexandria Virginia Exchange Avenue 3330+ Multifamily Alexandria Virginia South Eads Street 1415+ Multifamily Arlington Virginia RiverHouse+ Multifamily Arlington Virginia Gallaudet Parcel 4+ Multifamily Washington District of Columbia South Bell Street 2000/2001+ Multifamily Arlington Virginia Crystal Drive 1550 Office Arlington Virginia Crystal Drive 2345 Office Arlington Virginia Crystal Drive 2121 Office Arlington Virginia Crystal Drive 2231 Office Arlington Virginia Crystal Drive 2011 Office Arlington Virginia Crystal Drive 2451 Office Arlington Virginia South Clark Street 1235 Office Arlington Virginia L Street 2101 Office Washington District of Columbia 18th Street South 241 Office Arlington Virginia 18th Street South 251 Office Arlington Virginia South Clark Street 1215 Office Arlington Virginia 12th Street South 201 Office Arlington Virginia North Glebe Road 800 Office Arlington Virginia South Clark Street 1225 Office Arlington Virginia Crystal Drive 2200 Office Arlington Virginia South Bell Street 1901 Office Arlington Virginia Crystal Drive 1770 Office Arlington Virginia Crystal Drive 2100 Office Arlington Virginia South Bell Street 1800 Office Arlington Virginia One Democracy Plaza Office Bethesda Maryland 12th Street South 200 Office Arlington Virginia Richmond Highway 2001 Office Arlington Virginia Wiehle Avenue 1831/1861 Office Reston Virginia The Foundry Office Washington District of Columbia 17th Street 1101 Office Washington District of Columbia M Street 1700+ Office Washington District of Columbia Bethesda Avenue 4747 Office Bethesda Maryland CBRS Spectrum Office NA NA 12th Street 101+ Office Arlington Virginia South Clark Street 2221-Office Office Arlington Virginia South Bell Street 1800-Expansion+ Office Arlington Virginia Crystal City Shops at 2100 Other Retail Arlington Virginia Crystal Drive Retail Other Retail Arlington Virginia Bethesda Avenue Retail 4749 Other Retail Bethesda Maryland Central District Retail Other Retail Crystal City Virginia Property count displayed as an aggregate of individual property data collected by S&P Global Market Intelligence. + Properties under development Click to enlarge

They own retail and multifamily, but (for now) mostly office. The properties are inside DC proper and, progressively, the surrounding communities.

S&P Capital IQ

While the heavy exposure to office properties may be discouraging, in JBGS’s case they need to be viewed not as property owners, but as developers. Or in their preferred nomenclature, Placemakers.

You see, JBGS beat all competitors and wooed Amazon to locate its HQ2 in its Crystal City development in Arlington. They designed office accommodations to Amazon’s specifications but won the deal with a promise to create a walkable community to live-play-work that would enable Amazon to attract the most talented employees.

Within National Landing and its Crystal City and Pentagon City neighborhoods, JBGS is developing multifamily housing and retail/entertainment concepts like Water Park and Surreal at Dining in the Park. These are environments that are not only appealing to prospective Amazon hires, but also to JBG SMITH’s growing roster of defense and technology office tenants.

They have even more ambitious plans for their Potomac Yard development, and that brings us back to basketball and hockey.

The Move

In a Washington Post article published December 13th that detailed Monumental’s announcement to move two of its teams out of DC and into Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin likened the deal to the process the state undertook to win Amazon’s HQ2. DC politicians and leaders weighed in to express their concerns about what harm would come to downtown DC in the loss of the teams. The article didn’t provide the responses of downtown business and property owners, of which JBG SMITH is one.

Alexandria Economic Development Partnership

While JBGS’s DC offices and retail might be diminished by the teams’ departure, they are likely the largest winner in the move. That is because they own the Potomac Yard land on which the new sports and entertainment will be constructed. Under the terms of the deal, JBGS will sell the land to a Virgina Sports authority and maintain all adjacent development rights (approximately 8.1 million square feet!).

Alexandria Economic Development Partnership

This development will take years to materialize, so you need to have a long investment horizon to find this an attractive opportunity. Investors would do well to examine what JBGS is operationally in the present.

Recycling to Transition

Our take is that JBG SMITH communicates with Wall Street in a different way than most REITs. They don’t host quarterly earnings calls and instead produce detailed Investor Packages which include a lengthy letter to shareholders. This communication harkens back to the pre-internet days when investors had to actually read, and we find it a very effective way for management to convey their perspectives.

In the 4Q23 package linked above, management details the Monumental Sports project, the ongoing progress in developments for Amazon and National Landing, and disposition activity. The disposition activity included low cap rate sales of income producing assets and land parcels. They recycle sales proceeds into ongoing new development and aggressive share repurchases (which we will address shortly).

In discussing their operating portfolio, they describe how their “placemaking interventions” facilitate lease up of both office and multifamily. They claim that their stated transition to majority multifamily is mostly complete and will be supported by the DC area apartment market’s resilience and slow-but-steady growth.

We see management’s depiction of office trends to be pragmatic and unsentimental. Their new, state-of-the-art office product continues to draw heavy interest from defense and technology tenants; If older product becomes obsolete, it will be repurposed, demolished, or sold. The office market is not vanishing, it’s just shrinking.

Management has a full slate of plans, and they intend to execute.

Return of Capital – Dividends and Share Repurchase

On Valentine’s Day, JBGS’s board of directors announced a new annual dividend rate of $0.70/share, a reduction from the prior $0.90/share. Unlike other recent REIT dividend cuts, JBGS’s share price did not crater on the announcement. This might be because the press release included the caveat that management believes repurchase of shares at steep discounts to NAV produces a more effective/efficient return to shareholders. Their prior repurchase activity makes the statement very credible.

S&P Global IQ

Historically, the JBGs dividends have been very tax efficient. Share repurchases are even more so in that the NAV appreciation effect of share count reduction is not taxed until shares are sold.

Portfolio Income Solutions

Value

Consensus estimates price JBGS at 13.35x 2024 FFO. That is a market premium to office peers but a slight discount to REITs as a whole. A consensus median 7.40 cap rate places the per share NAV at $23.31, a 34% premium to today’s closing price of $17.37.

Valuing JBGS against triple net, or office, or retail, or multifamily REITs, the stock price doesn’t stand out as a steal. Valuing JBGS as a developer and creator of value, the shares show more promise.

Growth Now and in the Long Run

JGB SMITH’s pipeline of DC-transforming development is at least a decade long. With the Amazon HQ2 deal and now the Monumental Sports project, they rise above the general trends of local real estate markets and create a path of their own design. They demonstrate both vision and discipline in capital management.

We didn’t anticipate it, but we are now happily long office.