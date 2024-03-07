traffic_analyzer/iStock via Getty Images

A Buy rating for Osisko Mining Inc.

This analysis reaffirms a “Buy” rating on shares of Toronto-based Quebec gold explorer Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCPK:OBNNF), which was already assigned in the previous analysis.

The previous analysis saw Osisko Mining as a very good candidate to profitably participate in a rise in gold prices, mainly due to three catalysts: a) the stock price poised to reach an attractive low or entry point; b) the expectation of a sharp increase in the price of gold, driven by strong demand for safe-haven instruments to offset the economic slowdown from the Federal Reserve's anti-inflationary policy; c) a strong positive correlation between the stock price and the price of gold.

OBNNF Positively Correlated to Gold Price

This analysis first aims to clarify the concept of positive correlation: It means that the OBNNF share price and the gold spot price (XAUUSD:CUR) tend to be affected by the same sentiment at the same time. With gold prices expected to benefit from strong bullish sentiment in 2024 due to robust demand for gold, OBNNF shares will most likely experience the same uptrend, regardless of the returns which may differ even remarkably. This relationship is shown graphically in the following diagram.

The lower part of the chart illustrates a strong positive correlation between OBNNF and gold, as the yellow curve is always in the green territory (i.e., above the zero line). Furthermore, this analysis has also provided a measure of how much the share price could rise if the gold price were to turn bullish. A linear model connecting the past 52 weekly returns of the Gold Spot US (the input) to the past 52 weekly returns of the OBNNF stock price (the output) yields a slope (called the "Gold Beta Coefficient") indicating 1.63 times upside potential in the OBNNF share price when the gold price increases: That is, on average, the OBNNF stock price should rise more than proportionally to any change in the price of gold. The analysis only takes into account the last 52 weeks and not further in the past, because if a bull market occurs for gold prices in 2024, it will be because of triggers whose foundations have been laid since last year: mainly the economic recession that the cycle is heading towards because the Fed is sending a hawkish signal to combat elevated inflation. Also, geopolitical tensions and conflicts reinforce gold's safe-haven qualities as a hedge against subsequent uncertainty and risk, so the next markets are likely to look more like the past 52 weeks than before.

The Catalysts for the Gold Safe-Haven Bull Market in 2024: the Economic Recession

With the inflation story recently taking a hit as US inflation rates were higher than expected according to the Fed's preferred gauge, the Wall Street consensus is that the central bank will be patient in cutting rates until the meeting in June, when a Fed pivot on this issue is more likely.

The following indicator shows trends of economic deterioration, with the US Leading Economic Index® in January 2024 reaching the lowest level since the crisis caused by the COVID-19 virus began in March-April 2020 and the first decline since November in the Conference Board's consumer confidence indicating 2 things: a) high degree of uncertainty at the moment and b) significantly fewer optimistic people than before the pandemic.

The slowdown in consumption is an important issue for the economy, as this component makes up about two-thirds of GDP, but investment in growth projects, which also make a good contribution to GDP, currently also lacks momentum: as the chart below shows, the stagnation in lending to the private sector since the Fed’s tightening policy does not pave the way for positivity about the economy.

As a safe haven against the headwinds of the looming recession, the price of gold bullion is expected to rise, and growing bets on an interest rate cut by the US Fed in June could signal serious consequences of past actions for the economy to avoid then with the Fed pivot. Gold prices already appear to be smelling strong safe-haven demand, hitting a fresh high of around $2,126/ounce at the time of writing, up 4.7% from last week.

The inverted yield curve for the spread between a 10-year yield of 4.137% and a 1-year yield of 4.957% on US Treasuries (Duke professor and Canadian economist Campbell Harvey uses a 4.137% 10-year yield to 5.381% 3-month yield spread) signals an economic recession. Seven major economic downturns have been successfully predicted over the past six decades by this indicator.

Osisko Mining's Involvement in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec

The positive correlation seen earlier is supported by Osisko Mining Inc.'s strong exposure to the Abitibi Greenstone Belt on the Ontario-Quebec border in eastern Canada, where there is a major mining center with large gold deposits and various exploration and development activities.

Among the largest gold deposits, this analysis mentions Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.'s (AEM) gold/silver open pit Canadian Malartic (50% interest stake: 603,955 ounces in 2023) and gold silver open pit Detour Lake (677,446 ounces in 2023) and gold/silver base metals underground La Ronde complex (306,648 ounces in 2023).

The Osisko Mining Inc.'s flagship asset is a 50% interest in the Windfall Lake property (see the small red pin in the map below), where the mineral project consists of 286 mining claims covering approximately 12,523 hectares located 700 kilometers north-northwest of Montreal, approximately 200 kilometers northeast of Val-d'Or and approximately 115 kilometers east of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The Windfall Lake property is now undergoing infill drilling and, for the time being, captures the company's expectations for a high-quality, top-class deposit.

Osisko Mining's exploration activities have the potential to establish a gold mine that will provide low-cost, multi-year production of the yellow metal with levels of profitability that increase significantly as the price of gold moves up. These characteristics mean the stock is well-positioned any time there is strong bullish sentiment, as is likely to be felt in 2024.

Over the life of the mining operation, the operator will extract an average annual production of 306,000 ounces of payable gold from the probable reserve, estimated in the feasibility study to be 3.2 million ounces of gold, or 4.1 million ounces of gold including measured and indicated resources. Therefore, production should last at least 10 years and there is the possibility of unlocking additional ounces from the inferred resources of 3.3 million ounces.

Based on the technical project's baseline scenario with a very conservative price assumption of US$1,600/oz compared to the past 5-year average of $1,787/oz., the Windfall Lake property will recover its capital within two years from the initial investment, and it has an internal rate of return of 33.8%, which positions Windfall very strongly for a bullish gold price, as investors usually rate projects starting from 25-30% as most profitable ones.

The project has an after-tax net present value (NPV) of CA$ 1,168.4 million (or US$884.45 million) or CA$3.21/share (or US$2.37), based on approximately 373.17 million shares outstanding, suggesting the existence of incredible upside potential for Osisko should the market, in a sustained period of bullish sentiment for gold, hit the fact that the share price is currently well below post-tax NPV.

Other factors could support this positive expectation and are unlikely to go unnoticed by the market, namely: a) competitive cost for the Windfall Lake project versus other gold mining activities in the Abitibi greenstone belt such as Agnico Eagle Mines Canadian Malartic (50% interest), Detour Lake and the La Ronde complex; and b) robust long-term outlook for the gold price.

The Windfall Lake property project implies LOM operating cash costs of $587/oz Au. on a by-product basis, while Agnico Eagle Mines incurred the following total cash costs in full-year 2023: LaRonde complex $911 per ounce, Canadian Malartic complex (50% interest) $824/oz and Detour Lake $735/oz with all 3 of them on a byproduct basis.

Regarding the prospects for the gold price, the investor should take into account the following situation: due to the ongoing increase in the occurrence of macroeconomic problems and geopolitical tensions, things are becoming extremely uncertain. Given the ensuing headwinds, safe-haven gold is poised for more and more bullish momentum going forward.

By linking the rise of the commodity to a scenario where the mine could generate cash flow in bulk, it triggers the classic mental process that the stock could be worth a lot more than its share price suggests, and this alone is enough to have a positive fallout for the stock price because it catalyzes a lot of market attention.

Under a 50/50 joint venture agreement signed in May 2023, not only the Windfall Lake project but also the surrounding exploration assets in the Quévillon Osborne-Bell and Urban-Barry properties will be developed together with the team from the South African global gold mining company Gold Fields Limited (GFI).

The surrounding properties thus include:

1) 50% interest in the Quévillon Osborne-Bell property, which includes the Osborne-Bell gold deposit (the very small yellow area in the map below). This potential mineral resource basin open for exploration activities includes 2,621 claims covering approximately 140,207 hectares and is located in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area of Quebec.

2) The third mineral asset in the company's portfolio is a 50 percent ownership interest in the Urban-Barry property. This asset consists of 1,372 individual claims covering approximately 74,135 hectares and is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Hunt for a Lower Share Price before You Buy

Currently, shares trade at $1.95 per share, giving it a market cap of $728.41 million, and no dividends are paid. Shares have fluctuated between a lower limit of $1.72 and an upper limit of $3.36 over the last 52 weeks.

Shares are closer to the bottom than the ceiling of the 52-week range and well below the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving averages, but a 14-day RSI of 47.75 shows shares still have scope for reaching a lower level leading to a greater chance of a superior margin going forward.

If the investor looks at the 14-RSI chart, he will notice that in line with an oversold level value, around the time the COVID-19 virus took hold, the stock price was even below the $1.50 level.

At this point, this analysis sees the possibility of another bottom in the stock price before bullish safe haven gold sentiment kicks in as a response to the recessionary headwind described earlier. Initially, the market will lump everything together and not distinguish gold stocks (or potential gold miners) from everything else and therefore hit OBNNF shares as well, leading to a significant pullback from current levels if market beta of 1.31 still turns out to be true. Then retail investors should try to implement the buy recommendation, although it should be taken into account that Osisko Mining is not characterized by high trading volumes: the average volume (3 months) was 286,690, and if the retail investor increases his position too much or initiates with too many shares, he may subsequently have trouble selling the desired volume when circumstances change.

The Risk

If the retail investor waits instead of implementing a buy recommendation, he does not miss an opportunity. Interest rate cuts bode well for gold prices relative to fixed-income assets. Just the expectation of interest rate cuts is enough to push gold prices higher, but not to cause a recovery in OBNNF stock price. Also, as long as interest rates remain high, the interest rates continue to keep investors away from riskier assets. The Fed continues to signal to use the money with extreme caution, and investors are rightly taking the message. This is currently the problem for Osisko Mining and other stocks, regardless of the business scope, and as long as the Fed continues to signal too risky activities in lending or investing with increased interest rates, people generally will not buy stocks today given the uncertain situation.

The most used benchmarks of US-listed stocks, such as the S&P 500 Index (SP500), Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ), and SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) are currently rising, and perhaps this kind of trend could cause some retail investors to lose their bearings. However, retail investors should know that these are an approximation of the US stock market. They represent only a part of the US stock market sentiment, which is in the spotlight every day and is currently driven mainly by three things: the AI hype, the excitement surrounding the weight loss drug, and the cryptocurrency hitting new record highs. And even the biggest ones now are losing pieces along the way, passing from the S&P 500 “Magnificent Seven stocks” in 2023 to the Magnificent 3 this time around.

It is no coincidence that there is currently such a large gap between the gold price and Osisko Mining's share price, and given the determinants of this discrepancy seen above, it is therefore difficult for OBNNF stock to start its bull market from these levels. Then it would be appropriate to wait until everything resets, including a moderation in the price of gold as well, initially, which only an economic recession that looks like a bolt from the blue can do. Then the retail investor can have more confidence that the positive correlation examined earlier in this analysis is working exactly the way he wants.

The same considerations apply to shares of the stock traded on the Canadian market.

On the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the (TSX:OSK:CA) symbol, shares were trading at CA$2.76 per unit as of this writing for a market cap of CA$988.89 million. Shares are trading below the 20-,50-, 100-, and 200-day simple moving average and closer to the lower bound of CA$2.36 than the higher bound of CA$4.53 of the 52-week range.

Additionally, the 14-day RSI trend of 52.20 suggests that shares have plenty of room for downside in an increased interest rate environment, suggesting there is too much risk on US-listed stocks.

Conclusion

Osisko Mining shares receive a buy rating, which will not be implemented soon, but after an expected significant decline in the share price, with a target price of around $1.5/share.

This stock has a strong positive correlation with gold prices, with the latter set to benefit from robust gold demand expected in 2024 due to the recession. At this point, the economic recession is due to the Fed's aggressive restrictive interest rate policy to combat rising interest rates.

The company has an economic interest in developing the Windfall Lake project under a 50:50 joint venture with Gold Fields Limited, and the project is that the exploration will have to turn Windfall Lake into a lucrative, high-grade gold business in Quebec. This mineral growth target is considered possible after observing what is already present in the surroundings, with other well-known North American operators conducting significant mining, exploration, and development activities.

Based on economic analysis of the technical document, it appears that the Windfall Lake asset may be worth more than the value the stock marketplaces on Osisko Mining stock, and this gap could serve as a strong catalyst for higher stock prices.

The stock is a buy, but since the share price can pull back quite a lot if the stock market gets caught in a fairly bearish mood in the early stages of an economic recession, and indeed there is room for that when looking at the 14- RSI, investors may therefore want to wait before they dive into Osisko Mining. However, the volatility of shares as they chase the ups and downs of gold prices will create new opportunities for retail investors.

