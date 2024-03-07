Image Source/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Over the last year, one of the worst performing stocks in the market has been ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT). Shares of the electric vehicle charging company have lost more than 80% as the company has continued to miss revenue growth expectations. On Tuesday, fourth quarter results were released, and the pain for investors doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon.

For those unfamiliar with the name, it offers a portfolio of charging hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. In fiscal 2021 (January ending), the company reported revenues of just over $146 million, but that number soared to over $468 million just two years later. The main problem is that over that same time, net losses (before adjustments for convertible stock) also soared from $197 million to $345 million.

For the just reported Q4, revenues were $115.8 million, down 24% from $152.8 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Networked charging systems revenue for the fourth quarter was $74.0 million, down 39% from $122.3 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Subscription revenue was $33.5 million, up 30% from $25.7 million in the prior year’s same quarter. Analysts had cut their average estimate by nearly $10 million in the past three months, and the company still missed the street average for more than $120 million. As the chart below shows, revenue estimates for the current fiscal year have collapsed over the past year.

Fiscal 2025 Revenue Estimate (Seeking Alpha)

Unfortunately, ChargePoint's guidance likely means estimates will come down even more. For the period ending April 30, 2024, ChargePoint expects revenue of $100 million to $110 million, significantly below the $128.5 million figure the street expected. While the street was looking for a very small decline, the midpoint here means a roughly 19% drop. Analysts were looking for tremendous sequential growth, up to 40% year over year by Q4, but one must wonder how much of that potential growth will evaporate now.

Perhaps the only good news reported here was that the company reaffirmed its goal to achieve positive non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 of this fiscal year. Management did announce it was cutting its workforce by 12% back in January, as it looks to get those massive losses down. With revenues missing street estimates in five of the last six periods though, the company has a lot to prove here. With gross margins being less than 20% in the latest period, there's not a lot of room for spending on the operating line, which was around 100% of revenues in fiscal Q4.

With these large losses ongoing, ChargePoint has burned through a lot of cash in recent years. Almost $350 million was burned in the last twelve months, up from about $285 million in the year earlier. While cash and restricted cash was $357.8 million at the end of the year, it took almost $290 million in equity sales during the year for that number to remain that high. Debt also remains close to $284 million, but ChargePoint has no debt maturities until 2028. As a result, when combined with stock based compensation, shares outstanding have gone from 348 million to 421 million a year.

The problem for ChargePoint currently is that public EV charging is not a great business to be in. A majority of charging can be done at home, and Tesla (TSLA) has a tremendous supercharging network that's being opened up to most automakers over the next couple of years. ChargePoint is showing decent growth with its subscription business, but it's not growing as fast as hoped and not generating any profits or positive cash flow. Electric vehicle production plans in the US have been cut back recently by a number of automakers, limiting the potential opportunity for these charging companies.

As for valuation, ChargePoint went into the Q4 report trading 1.45 times its fiscal year expected revenues. That's substantially higher than fellow charging name EVgo (EVGO), which goes for just 1.15 times its respective fiscal year (December 2024 ending). EVgo is expected to show a lot more revenue growth in percentage terms over the next couple of years, so I cannot justify paying up for ChargePoint.

Until ChargePoint can start putting together some solid results, I'm going to rate the stock as a sell. Revenue estimates continue to decline, with losses and cash burn piling up. Investors are being diluted by the quarter, and while a capital raise may not be needed in the short term, more cash may eventually be raised. The valuation doesn't work here and if shares were to drop below $1 at some point in the coming months, a reverse split could be another catalyst for the downside.

I would consider eventually moving to a hold if revenue estimates could finally level off, combined with some meaningfully reduced quarterly losses and cash burn. I'd also like to see another equity raise to solidify the balance sheet. For the moment though, I can't argue buying this name while it trades well above a 1.0 price to sales ratio, especially as it keeps guiding lower.

In the end, ChargePoint announced another disappointing set of results on Tuesday. Despite heavily reduced estimates, Q4 revenues missed and current quarter guidance was well below expectations. Large losses and cash burn continue, while competition will only increase as Tesla's supercharger network becomes available to more automakers. With a valuation that's still a bit high even after the plunge, it would not surprise me to see ChargePoint shares hit new lows this year.