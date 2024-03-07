nortonrsx/iStock via Getty Images

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) reported strong financial growth in Q4 and full year 2023 with the increase in revenues and earnings per share. This growth was driven by the uptick in premium and product revenues. The company also showed growth in net income in 2023, despite the increase in total expenses. This article presents the financial metrics of Elevance Health, strategic contribution of different segments and technical analysis based on the historical trends. It is found that the stock price has significantly grown since the Great Recession low and now appears on the verge of another surge.

A Deep Dive into 2023 Financial Growth

Elevance Health reported strong financial performance in Q4 2023 which is observed by the significant growth in total revenues. Total revenue increased by 6.8% to $42.65 billion compared to Q4 2022. Moreover, the total revenue for full year 2023 increased by 9.4% to $171.34 billion compared to 2022. The yearly and quarterly revenue trends are observed in the chart below which highlights the strong growth in revenues over the long term indicating company’s financial stability.

The premiums were the major contributor to total operating revenue with 82.8% as shown in the chart below. The revenue for premiums was $35.14 billion in Q4 2023. On the other hand, the product and service fee revenue constituted only 12.7% and 4.5% of total operating revenues, respectively. However, the product revenue increased by 30.4% in Q4 2023 as compared to Q4 2022, according to the Q4 2023 earnings report. A similar growth was also observed for the full year 2023, whereby the total operating revenue for products increased by 29.9% as compared to 2022. The product revenue for Q4 and full year 2023 was $5.39 billion and $19.45 billion respectively. The strong growth in product revenue might be due to the significant increase in medical memberships for individuals in Q4 2023 which highlights successful expansion and appeal of insurance offerings.

The total expenses for Q4 2023 increased by 7.1% to $41.65 billion as compared to Q4 2022. Benefits expenses were the major contributor to the total expense occupying 75.2% of total expenses in Q4 2023. The benefit expenses increased by 3.8% to $31.33 billion in Q4 2023. However, the cost of products sold saw a significant growth of 32.7% from Q4 2022. It is interesting to observe that the operating expenses are only 12% of overall expenses amounting to $4.99 billion. Despite the 9.8% increase in total expense for the full year 2023, the net income for 2023 was $5.987 billion which is 1.7% increase from the net income of 2022. Moreover, the earnings per share also increased by 1.1% to $3.63 in Q4 2023, compared to $3.59 in Q4 2022, as per the earnings report. The stable growth in net income, despite higher expenses, indicates Elevance Health's effective management strategies to manage costs and achieve profitability. The strong growth seen in the yearly net income chart below also justifies the long-term growth potential for Elevance Health.

Elevance Health exhibited strong balance sheet in 2023 with total assets of $108.93 billion as compared to $102.75 billion in 2022 as shown in the chart below. Moreover, the company generated $8.1 billion in operating cash flow which is 1.3 times net income and also maintained a healthy cash and investment reserves of $1.6 billion, according to Q4 2023 earnings report.

Moreover, Elevance Health has been involved in share repurchase program for the entire year of 2023. The company repurchased 2.0 million shares for $929 million and 5.8 million shares for $2.7 billion for Q4 and full year 2023 respectively. Additionally, the company has increased the quarterly dividend to $1.63 per share. The chart below shows the consistent increase in the dividend yield which highlights strong financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders. This growth in dividends indicates confidence in future earnings and growth prospects.

Overall, the company’s financial performance throughout 2023 presents financial stability and market strength. The company’s current PE ratio is 19.81 which is above the 5-year quarterly average and last four quarters average of 17.2 and 17.6, respectively. This higher PE ratio suggests that investors are willing to pay premium for shares which highlights optimism about the company’s strategic initiatives and financial performance. The solid track record of the company along with the commitment to innovation and expansion presents a strong case for investment in Elevance Health.

Segments and Memberships Highlights

The influential segments for Elevance Health that contribute to the profitability of the company are Health Benefits and Carelon. The Carelon segment consists of CarelonRx and Carelon Services. As per the Q4 2023 earnings report, the Health Benefits showed operating revenue of $36.54 billion which was 4.4% increase from Q4 2022. On the other hand, the operating revenue for the full year also increased by 7.3% to $148.57 billion. This significant increase was due to the strategic premium rate adjustment aligned with the medical cost trends. The operating gain of Health Benefits segment for Q4 2023 declined by 2.3% to $767 million which is due to the long term investments by the company. However, the operating gain of Health Benefits for the year 2023 increased by 14.4% as compared to 2022, which highlights the long term growth.

The segment faced challenges in terms of membership subscriptions as the total medical memberships dropped by 1.2% to 46.96 million as compared to Q4 2022. This drop in total medical memberships was due to the 9.2% drop in Medicaid memberships and 5.8% drop in Employer Group Risk-Based memberships. The chart below shows that 57.6% of total medical membership belongs to Commercial Fee-Based while 22.4% and 10.2% belong to Medicaid and Commercial Risk-based memberships, respectively. This decline in Medicaid memberships was partially offset by the 5.8% increase in BlueCard memberships. The individual memberships show a strong year over year increase of 29.9% in Q4 2023.

Carelon segment also showed 14.1% year over year increase in operating revenue reaching $12.4 billion in Q4 2023. This growth was due to the increase in the pharmacy product revenue which is driven by the pharmacy member base and acquisition of BioPlus specialty pharmacy. Upon evaluating both segments, Carelon has shown significant growth in profitability on quarterly and yearly as observed by the increase in operating revenue and operating gain. This growth could be due to the higher prescription volumes, strategic acquisition and improved performance across Carelon Services businesses.

Understanding Historical Price Trends

The technical picture of Elevance Health is also strongly bullish as observed in the monthly chart below. The chart shows that the stock price is trending higher after the Great Recession lows at $22.70 in 2008. This strong price growth after the Great Recession was due to the company’s strategic growth initiatives, successful expansion and adaptation to the healthcare sector. Elevance Health has offered services beyond health insurance which include Medicare Advantage and Medicaid managed care. These service segments experience growth with demographic changes or shifts in government policies.

The company has also invested significantly in technology to improve operational efficiency and patient care which includes the adoption of telehealth, development of mobile apps and improved data analytics. Elevance Health has also expanded its market presence using acquisitions and partnerships. One of the significant acquisitions was the acquisition of Amerigroup with $4.9 billion deal in 2012 which expanded Elevance Health’s footprint in the Medicaid sector. Moreover, the acquisition of HealthSun in 2017 further strengthened the company in Medicare Advantage by adding over 40,000 members to Elevance Health’s portfolio. On the other hand, the acquisition of Aspire Health and Beacon Health Options in 2018 and 2019 enhanced the company’s capabilities in providing value based healthcare services. These acquisitions have allowed Elevance Health to quickly scale up operations in different areas of healthcare. Additionally, the company has maintained strong financial performance using cost management. The successful integration of acquisitions has boosted investor’s confidence which resulted in a strong price growth over the years.

The monthly chart also highlights the 50 months moving average which is trending upward and providing entry points for buyers after the Great Recession low. It is observed that the stock price broke this moving average in 2010 and started to increase in value. The price correction in 2012 offered the first entry point at the long-term support of the moving average for long term investors. After this buy signal, the stock price rallied higher to hit a high in 2015 at $154.77. The price correction toward the moving average again hit the support at $111.67 which was considered as the second buy signal.

The price increased from $111.67 to a new high of $299.40. The subsequent corrections back to the moving average resulted in another buy signal which is referred to as the third buy signal. This buy signal emerged during the Covid-19 low when the price marked a low at $163.51 before the next surge. The inverted head and shoulder pattern in 2020, followed by a strong breakout suggested that the prices are on the verge of breaking higher. It is observed that the latest price drop in 2023 to $409.37 was reversed with the emergence of bullish hammer on the moving average. This reversal is considered the fourth buy signal after the Great Recession and indicates that the price is expected to surge higher similar to past movements.

It is interesting to observe that when the stock price marked a bottom, the RSI also bottomed around the mid level before going into the overbought regions. This indicates that the price has bottomed during the fourth wave in 2023 and is about to surge higher.

Key Action for Investors

The price action of 2022 and 2023 can be further observed in the weekly chart below which shows the emergence of rounding bottom pattern in 2023. This rounding bottom was further supported by the double bottom at $436.06 and $433.37. The neckline of this rounding bottom lies at $541 which is the significant barrier for the next rally. A break above this barrier will initiate the next price surge to new record highs.

Based on the strong financial performance of Elevance Health and the strong price action, the stock price is expected to continue its upward trajectory. The strong rebound from the 50 months moving average and the emergence of rounding bottom indicate that the next surge higher may be of bigger magnitude. Investors can consider buying the stock price at current levels to benefit from the upcoming surge.

Risks

The healthcare sector is sensitive to regulatory and policy changes that highlight the market risks for Elevance Health. Any change in healthcare laws or regulations related to Medicare and Medicaid can impact the company’s operational profit margin. Moreover, the healthcare sector is highly competitive with new technologies affecting the business models. Elevance Health needs to remain competitive in the market using innovations and strategic acquisitions. On the other hand, the stock price has not broken the barrier of $541 which highlights the risks of further consolidation in tight range. If the stock price fails to break above $541 and instead breaks below $409, it could initiate a strong decline in price.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, Elevance Health has shown strong financial performance in Q4 and full year 2023 which is marked by the significant growth in revenue, strategic contribution from segments and strong balance sheet. The company has managed expenses effectively and remained profitable in 2023 with 1.7% increase in net income for full year 2023. The significant growth in individual and BlueCard memberships along with the strong segment performance further highlights the company’s adaptability and focus on expanding its market presence. The technical analysis also reveals strong uptrend and bullish price action followed by the fourth buy signal after Great Recession which was generated in 2023. The emergence of the rounding bottom on weekly chart suggests that the price is likely to break higher.

Elevance Health's strong financial foundation, strategic market positioning and bullish price development indicate that the company is positioned for future growth. Investors can consider buying the stocks at current levels in expectation of higher prices.