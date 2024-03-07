Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Allied Irish Banks, P.L.C. (AIBGY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.04K Followers

Allied Irish Banks, P.L.C. (OTCPK:AIBGY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Colin Hunt - Chief Executive Officer

Donal Galvin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Diarmaid Sheridan - Davy

Chris Cant - Autonomous

Grace Dargan - Barclays

John Cronin - Goodbody

Andrew Stimpson - KBW

Colin Hunt

Good morning and welcome to AIB Group’s Annual Results Presentation. This morning, I will outline some of our key highlights from 2023 and the strategic cycle which is recently concluded. Our CFO, Donal Galvin, will bring us through the 2023 outturn and then we will spend some time outlining our priorities, ambitions and targets for our next cycle to the end of 2026 before we open to the floor for questions.

2023 was the most successful year in the history of AIB. The results we’re reporting this morning reflect not only a supportive economic backdrop and a normalized monetary policy environment, but are also underpinned by the consequences of deliberate management actions taken in recent years to transform and strengthen our business in the interests of all our stakeholders.

Over the past few years, through ambition, determination and delivery, we reshaped our business. We expanded our range of products and services. We integrated new enterprises and portfolios. We opened a record number of new accounts. We dealt conclusively and comprehensively with legacy items which had overshadowed us for so long. We put sustainability at the very heart of our business model. We returned the Group to majority private ownership and we transformed our balance sheet, which is now one of the strongest in Europe.

Our profit in 2023 exceeded €2 billion which equips us to propose total distributions of €1.7 billion while maintaining a robust capital position with a fully loaded CET1 ratio at end of ‘23 of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AIBGY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AIBGY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.