My Top 3 Defense Stocks To Buy Now

Unfortunately, many conflicts occur globally. Also, Russia's war industry is expanding due to the war in Ukraine, NATO expansion, and other factors. Moreover, Russia's war production ramp-up has been much more significant than "Western defense planners" had estimated. Total defense spending rose to about 7.5% of GDP in Russia. Also, despite the negative factors associated with the Ukraine conflict, Russia's economy appears to be doing considerably better than expected.

Russia's GDP At An All-Time High

Russian GDP (TradingEconomics.com )

Due to increased focus on its domestic economy because of Western sanctions, Russia's GDP has risen to an ATH. In fact, the country's GDP has surged by about 28% since the war started to an estimated $2.25T in 2023. Applying a 7.5% defense budget suggests Russia may have spent nearly $170 billion on war production (defense) last year.

Of course, Russia has suffered massive losses on the battlefield, and there is considerable corruption in its system. But do you know how much war production $170 billion buys in Russia? Raw materials are abundant and extremely cheap. The labor force is massive and is also inexpensive.

Moreover, much of the country's defense sector is partly owned by the government or is closely connected in many ways. My family came to the U.S. from the Soviet Union (now Odessa, Ukraine). As a child, I remember the vast military "parades" (mass tanks and other military hardware rumbling through the streets). I'm also a student of history, and we should not underestimate Russia's ability to build up a massive land, air, and tactical/nuclear missile presence in the coming years.

Due to Russia's military resurgence and perceived threats among the NATO alliance nations, we will likely see significant defense increases in future years. Furthermore, it's not just Russia. There is a conflict in Israel, and there are many other hot spots around the globe. Therefore, countries worldwide, including those in the Middle East, will likely look to upgrade their military arsenals.

U.S. Defense Spending Is Increasing

Defense spending % of GDP (macrotrends.com )

U.S. military spending has recently increased to a staggering $800B, which is only around 3.5% of GDP. Therefore, military spending could continue to rise in future years. Top U.S. defense contractors are amongst the most capable military developers and manufacturers globally and are likely to benefit as we advance. My top three defense stock picks are Raytheon/RTX Corp. (RTX), L3Harris (LHX), and Boeing (BA).

1. RTX Corp (RTX) - I wrote about RTX being a top defense stock to own last October. Since then, RTX has appreciated by about 30%. Moreover, RTX remains cheap. The stock trades below 15 times next year's EPS estimates, below 1.5 times forward sales, and pays a dividend of around 2.65%.

Moreover, RTX is one of the most diversified and best defense contractors globally. The company operates three major segments: Raytheon, Collins Aerospace, and Pratt & Whitney. RTX has some of the most advanced and in-demand air, land, sea, space, cyber, and strategic missile technology globally.

RTX's 1-year chart

RTX (stockcharts.com)

RTX likely made a long-term bottom of around $70 last October. The stock has made a considerable recovery and is now going through a consolidation phase. The next move should be toward $95-100 resistance. A breakout is likely after that. RTX has substantial momentum, and the backdrop is favorable for higher-than-expected revenues and better-than-anticipated EPS in future years, making RTX among my top defense picks here.

RTX one-year price target range: $120-250

2. L3Harris (LHX) is a global leader in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance ("ISR") systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

LHX trades at about 15 times next year's consensus EPS estimates, offering a 2.2% dividend. Consensus estimates imply LHX should continue providing double-digit EPS growth moving forward, and it could outperform many forecasts as demand for LHX's products and services rises.

LHX 1-year chart

LHX (stockcharts.com )

LHX has made a solid recovery since the bottom last October, and the stock appears quite bullish here. LHX has been consolidating around the $200-215 level for several months and could begin its next leg higher soon. The 50-day MA crossed over the 200-day MA in December (a bullish dynamic). Also, with LHX's increased growth prospects ahead, it could trade at an 18-20 forward P/E multiple instead of its depressed 15 times P/E ratio here.

LHX's one-year price target range: $265-275

3. Boeing (BA)—Boeing is often considered primarily a commercial airplane manufacturer but also has a considerable defense, space, and security "DSS" business. Last year, Boeing's DSS segment generated about $25B in revenues, an 8% YoY increase, making it one of the most significant defense companies globally.

Boeing's DSS segment is a global leader in developing, producing, maintaining, and enhancing fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft, commercial and government satellites, human spaceflight programs, and weapons.

Boeing's total revenues increased by roughly 17% YoY in 2023, and the company could be in a long-term recovery phase now. While BA has had serious issues (especially with its commercial segment) in the past, the company is likely undervalued here.

EPS Likely To Surge

EPS estimates (seekingalpha.com)

Consensus estimates are for a 142% surge in EPS next year, and we could see considerable growth in the years ahead. Also, sales growth should continue improving, and BA trades at only about 1.2 next year's sales estimates now.

Wall St. Price Targets

Price targets (seekingalpha.com )

The lowest price targets on Wall St. are around where the stock is now. BA's average one-year price target is around $260, nearly 30% above where the stock is now. Higher-end price targets exceed around $300, implying a 50% upside in the next twelve months.

BA 1-year chart

BA (stockcharts.com)

BA has been the victim of some extreme volatility recently. However, the stock's recent 25% drop was primarily due to overbought technical conditions and issues with its commercial business. Also, Boeing is "purchasing" Spirit AeroSystems (SPR), the company responsible for many of Boeing's recent issues. The reintegration of SPR into BA should alleviate BA's commercial problems and strengthen its defense segment.

While BA's stock appears volatile, much of the "bad news" is priced in, and BA could begin a long-term recovery phase from here. Aside from its defense segment (that's likely to improve), Boeing is in an essential duopoly globally on the commercial airplane market, making it a lucrative stock to own long term.

Boeing's one-year price target range: $240-250

The Bottom Line

With Russia's war spending surging, expect the West's military budgets to rise. Conflicts in the Middle East, Asia, and other global hot spots should also encourage nations to increase, optimize, and improve their militaries. Likely, the most capable and best-selling defense products and services come from companies in the U.S. While there are several solid choices, my top three stock picks are RTX, L3Harris, and Boeing, as their sales and profitability could increase more than anticipated, leading to substantially higher stock prices in the coming years.