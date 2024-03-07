Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bitcoin And Ether ETFs Entice Short Sellers

Mar. 07, 2024 1:30 AM ETCOIN, ARKY, YBTC, SETH, BITO, BITX, EFUT, BITI, BTOP1 Comment
Markit profile picture
Markit
3.04K Followers

Summary

  • The top ten most shorted Crypto ETFs indicate Ether, Bitcoin, or a combination of both are primary targets for short sellers.
  • Seven ETF issuers are presently awaiting approval from US regulators to introduce physical Ether ETF products.
  • The regulatory classification of Ether is pending, with questions remaining about whether the SEC will designate it as a security or a commodity.

Gold coins of ethereum and bitcoin on a wooden surface, close-up - Ukraine, Izmail, 17.03.2022

Oleksandr Shatyrov

The top ten most shorted crypto ETFs indicate Ether, Bitcoin, or a combination of both are primary targets for short sellers.

As Bitcoin tops $69,000 and physical Ether ETFs await the green light from US regulators, both cryptocurrencies top

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.04K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Et20 profile picture
Et20
07 Mar. 2024
Comments (2.63K)
The narrative with Eth has a lot more to do with L2s, EIP 4844(blob) and blockchain modularity than ETFs
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COIN--
Coinbase Global, Inc.
ARKY--
ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF
YBTC--
Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF
SETH--
ProShares Short Ether Strategy ETF
BITO--
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.