Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nu Holdings: The LATAM Stock To Set An Alert, Wait, And Hit Buy

Mar. 07, 2024 5:44 AM ETNu Holdings Ltd. (NU) StockINTR
Daniel Urbina profile picture
Daniel Urbina
9 Followers

Summary

  • The company has achieved impressive financial performance, with strong revenue growth, profitability, and improving average revenue per active customer while maintaining per-customer service cost constant.
  • Nu’s strategy of growing through cross-selling to Brazilian customers and the introduction of savings accounts in Colombia and Mexico makes me believe that there is still ample room for growth.
  • Despite the company’s stock surging impressively from historic lows, the decreasing multiples due to favorable accounting data are compelling signals that reinforce my strong buy rating.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Daniel Urbina as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Smiling woman buying things with a credit card

Antonio_Diaz/iStock via Getty Images

This article was written by

Daniel Urbina profile picture
Daniel Urbina
9 Followers
Hey there! My focus here is to provide you with insightful rating analysis on the world's leading fintech firms to help you navigate and comprehend the latest investment opportunities while identifying potential pitfalls. My favorite picks are those that are tilted towards both the growth and quality factors. These are stocks that have a strong growth story combined with robust financial statements to support the growing narrative. My first investment was made seven years ago, and I am currently a CFA Level III candidate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have an alert on my broker to notify me if the stock price hit the level of $9.60 (currently at around $11). I have the intention to buy the stock at $9.60 (or lower) if fundamentals remain constant or improve.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.