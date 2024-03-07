MJ_Prototype/iStock via Getty Images

Metro Inc. (OTCPK:MTRAF)(TSX:MRU:CA) reported alright earnings, although economic pressures are evident. However, the majority of the pressure is coming from new depreciation and other duplications due to a new investment that is still ramping of a distribution center in Quebec. These operational investments have yielded fruit in the past, with current resilience testament to that. Inflation would be offset were it not for the company being at peak inefficiency with its new operational changes, that will all smooth out by next Q1. Food inflation is also tempering, which is a good thing. However, we don't think the stock is great value considering headwinds and the multiple, even if there's a relative case.

Q1 2024 Earnings

The earnings were really quite informative. The operating expenses were up 10.5% compared to last year, ahead of sales, therefore crimping margins. EBITDA grew less than 2%, despite sales growth of more than 6.5% in light of the fast-paced operating expense growth. But here's a critical fact:

So I won't give you a precise breakdown, but if you remove those extra costs and these inefficiencies and so forth, when you also factor in the higher e-com third-party fees that we have, in terms of percentage of sales, it would have been roughly similar to last year. So you're right. - Francois Thibault, CFO of Metro Inc.

He's talking about the investments that have already happened and are incoming for distribution centers in Quebec of frozen and later fresh foods, meant to support retail and online sales. This is an operational investment. They have done these in the past. Gross margins have been stable despite pressure from mix effects. Less colds and flus this year has meant less OTC demand at pharmacies, which are a relatively high GM segment. Moreover, there was a lot of downtrading. Within food, discount and promotional offerings grew meaningfully in the mix, reflecting cost of living pressures. But operational improvements have managed to keep those margins stable despite segment mix effects being negative, as well as intra-segment mix effects in food being negative.

We highlighted that last year with the Ontario freezer that we're able to generate some good efficiencies as well that helps the margins. So it's not just the mix, it's also our operational efforts at reducing costs and reducing efficiency. So all this blended, we were able to keep gross margins stable year-over-year, both Food and Pharmacy. - Eric La Fleche, CEO of Metro Inc.

But they have introduced costs like depreciation, which is explicitly reducing operating profit growth. Also, the operational efficiencies haven't kicked in yet. In fact, they are dealing with introduced inefficiencies currently and early learning economies that won't resolve till Q1, as they also have another facility for fresh coming in a quarter or two that will repeat the issue with the frozen center in Quebec but with lag.

Without operating expense issues, profit would have grown nicely at around 10%, reflecting operating leverage from higher same-store sales. We also notice though that the downtrading effect is visible with same store sales up almost as much as revenue, meaning very little benefit from net pricing increases. This 10% operating profit growth will be key to our expectations. If there is additional topline growth, which we'd expect to be of normal profitability, we think that a jump of EBITDA of 15% is going to be possible from this quarter till Q1 2026, or in two years. That's a decent annualized growth rate.

Bottom Line

How does that stack up to current valuation? If we take food retail comps provided by Seeking Alpha, the forward multiple of Metro looks in line with comps, actually a bit higher at around 16x compared to 14x. There's not a very strong relative case. It's more expensive than the pharmacy peers too. In absolute terms, 16x forward isn't that fantastic considering around 7% annual operating profit growth for now, but it's not bad by any means either. What is nice is that Metro is very safe with fixed rate debt, so no concerns there, and this is worth some consideration considering rates are likely to stay high.

The bottom line is that operational improvements have proven successful, and profitable growth is rather likely. An additional boon would be better economic conditions to reverse downtrading effects as well as front-store effects in pharmacy, which would grow margins and sales. We are less confident in Canada than the US though. This may get the company over 7% in growth annually when the next two or three years are out. 16x forward is not bad for that kind of growth. But it's also not that fantastic. Capital costs remain high, and there are cheaper things out there today.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.