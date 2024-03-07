JHVEPhoto

Shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) have risen to fresh highs as the business seems to be on rails, driving further revenue and earnings growth.

A combination of long-term tailwinds and occasional bolt-on dealmaking activity creates value for investors. Following a big deal for GE's Transportation business some five years ago, which limited the operating performance a bit during the pandemic, the company has seen a strong performance in recent times.

Right now, the company performs in line with its positioning here. This makes that recent share price gains are well deserved, and so is the current valuation.

Serving Railroads

Wabtec provides equipment and services to railroad companies, including locomotives, freight cars & services, transit, intelligence and related products. Just over 70% of sales are generated from the freight segment, complemented by a smaller transit market.

With growth in the installed base, economic growth and decarbonization being key long-term drivers, the company enjoys long-term growth, certainly as a large installed base result in greater recurring revenues. Moreover, security concerns have risen as well in North America following some high profile derailments.

Wabtec has come into its current existence after it bought GE Transportation in 2019, a huge deal, with Wabtec taking advantage of the woes which the conglomerate faced at the time. This was a major deal to swallow, as the purchase price for these activities even surpassed its own valuation at the time!

The combination was set to create a near $8 billion business, with EBIT margins seen around 15%, and earnings expected around $4 per share. A full integration of these activities might push up earnings numbers towards $5 per share over time, as in fact, synergies from this deal are still being generated today.

The company did not deliver on these ambitions in 2020, for obvious reasons given the developments that year, as the original promises were only more or less delivered upon in 2021.

Through 2022 the company grew sales to $8.4 billion, with adjusted earnings reported at $4.86 per share, as 2023 revenues were set to advance to $8.7-$9.0 billion, and earnings seen at a midpoint of $5.35 per share.

Good News Show Continues

The company has started 2024 with a bunch of good news, as this momentum send shares to all-time-highs around $141 per share here. In January, Wabtec announced a $157 million brake system order from Siemens India. This was followed by a deal with Norske Tog and CSX (CSX), as the value of both orders has not been quantified.

By mid-February Wabtec reported its 2023 results, a year in which revenues rose by more than 15% to $9.7 billion, far exceeding the original outlook for the year, albeit aided by some inflationary pressures. Amidst stable gross margins, Wabtec grew GAAP operating margins by a full point to 13.1% of sales, with GAAP earnings reported at $815 million, equal to $4.53 per share.

Adjusted earnings were reported at $5.92 per share, with most of the discrepancy being the result of amortization charges, which I am happy to adjust for, as adjusted earnings improved even at a quicker pace.

With the total backlog fell 2% to $22.0 billion, it was comforting to see a 10% increase in the 12-month backlog to nearly $7.5 billion, providing a strong outlook for 2024. Moreover, the total backlog increased by around half a billion compared to the end of the third quarter. Given the momentum and backlog, Wabtec guided for 2024 sales at a midpoint of $10.2 billion, plus or minus $150 million. Adjusted earnings are seen at $6.70 per share, plus or minus twenty cents.

Net debt is reported at nearly $2.7 billion, a very reasonable amount with EBITDA having risen to more than $1.8 billion here, for a leverage ratio just below 1.5 times, as further growth is seen for 2024. Inspired by its stronger financial position, Wabtec announced a $1 billion share buyback program, sufficient to buy back about 4% of its outstanding shares. The company furthermore hiked the quarterly dividend by more than 17% to $0.20 per share (on a quarterly basis), with the yield coming in at just 0.6%.

More Good News

After the release of the fourth quarter results, Wabtec announced a R$500 million order from Brazilian-based MRS Logistica, a deal valued at around $100 million. This was followed by the launch of the next-generation railcar mover - the Commander NXT - by the end of February.

With shares having risen to the $141 mark, the company now trades at a 21 times forward earnings multiple, as the share price run seems deserved. After all, the company has seen convincing growth in 2023, outlined a solid guidance for 2024, as Wabtec is more than delivering on its promises, as communicated at the time of the GE Transportation deal.

This is supported by the continued execution, bolt-on M&A and the integration of both firms, with the long-term drivers supporting the long-term bull case, driving long-term growth here.

Having long believed in the integration story, I have seen decent gains on a position as shares have risen from $100 to $140 over the past year, even as valuation multiples have expanded quite a bit. The strong performance makes that the current valuation still looks quite reasonable, as Wabtec has really been a strong performer here, making it a bit early to take profits.