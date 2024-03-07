AppLovin: Can Once Jilted Investors Now Find Happiness With A Recently Inflected Business?

Arsenii Palivoda

Trying to evaluate the APP turnaround-Chimera or sustainable

2022 was a year I would be happy to forget as an investor. Some pleasant personal milestones to be sure, but one of the worst years in my professional investing career. I still have scars and I am sure many subscribers share those unpleasant artifacts of a year in which Fed action compounded some poor operational performance of prominent IT vendors, leading to some huge losses. One of the worst experiences I endured in that annus horribilis, as the late Queen Elizabeth II put it once in referring to her experience of 1992, was owning AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) shares during part of 2022.

In the midst of the share price implosion and a year with very obvious operational problems, the CEO was persistently and jarringly upbeat about prospects. In the short term, his prognostications and strategy gambits proved to be misguided. He is still upbeat, but perhaps less strident, but in the course of this article, I will try to utilize a bit of Kentucky windage, not the kind used to adjust the aim of a rifle, but the kind used to adjust for some likely built in optimism in projections.

During the period since the start of 2022, AppLovin acquired the business of MoPub, Twitter’s erstwhile mobile ad platform. This was a significant transaction for APP and some comparisons as reported or shown in headlines can seem distorted because of the acquisition.

But as the saying goes, “the past is prelude” and nothing more so than in investing. If AppLovin has changed its spots, or if the world has turned, and the environment improved substantially for this company, I need to evaluate that without prejudice, as lawyers sometimes say.

AppLovin shares are still controversial. Of 20 covering analysts, there are 13 buy ratings with the balance of the ratings at hold or sell. Price targets haven’t budged much lately and are barely above the current share price. Despite my visceral reluctance to recommend the shares of a company with which I had such a bad experience, I am recommending purchase of APP shares at this price and at this time.

The fact is that the company has reported consecutive strong quarters, beating estimates for both revenue and profitability substantially. And the company’s principal competitor, Unity (U), is going through its own period of stress and regression with a turnaround certainly beyond the near horizon. And the mobile gaming advertising market seems to have stabilized and returned to noticeable growth.

During the last conference call, one analyst asked the CEO why his stock wasn’t higher. I certainly don’t know what he might have been expecting as an answer, but of course, the shares have appreciated since the time of the call-the shares have appreciated by 38% since the earnings release.

During the course of writing this article, Unity announced its quarterly results. The numbers, excluding a onetime transaction with Weta FX, a visual effect company that has had a partnership agreement with Unity, were quite disappointing and Unity shares have fallen by about 12% since earnings were released. This is not a reflection of the mobile advertising market, but a reflection of the turmoil wracking Unity. In fact, Unity called out competitive issues in the mobile gaming tools market as an explanation for its revenue decline in that business segment. My guess, which I have no way of confirming, is that the problems Unity is experiencing, are, in turn, providing some kind of tailwind for AppLovin and may do so for several quarters. Unity is pulling out of a number of what it describes as non-core segments, and some of its users seem highly likely to take much of their business to AppLovin.

The CEO of AppLovin expressed the view that the mobile advertising tool market is not necessarily a zero-sum game. That said, it is hard to account for the exceptional growth in AppLovin’s software business without allowing for some significant market share games.

Management made the point that the overall environment for mobile advertising software tools has seen an inflection since the end of 2022. Part of that has perhaps been overall better macro trends and less fears of a hard landing economic scenario. But part of it also relates to increased and more effective use of AI and machine learning. Overall, the predictive power of the embedded algorithms has improved, and this in turn has led to advertisers achieving better targeting and higher ROI, thus increasing their willingness to spend more money advertising on the in-app game channel. I don't think this factor can be over-estimated; when advertisers achieve better targeting and better campaign results, they step up spending. And that is what is animating the growth of AppLovin and should continue to do so.

As many readers will know, AppLovin is a company with two segments. One segment is that of creating and publishing games. The company has a portfolio of Apps. At one time, this portion of the business had been for sale. That never happened. Apps is being run essentially as a cash cow, although it is still 40% of total revenue. Revenues fell by 5% in Q4 year on year, and adjusted EBITDA decreased by 24%. That said, Apps segment revenue grew by 5% sequentially.

The part of the business that provides the growth opportunity is the company’s software platform. That business grew by 88% year on year, and produced an adjusted EBITDA margin of 73%. On a sequential basis, revenue grew by 14%. Those results, simply put, were quite astounding.

In the wake of reporting quarterly results, APP shares rose by 25% and have continued to appreciate. In the 3.5 months since tech stocks began their recent run, APP shares have risen by 63%. There will, no doubt, be many readers at this point, who are looking for a pullback, both in tech stocks generally, and AppLovin shares specifically. No one likes to buy spikes of this magnitude, least of all this author. In fact, despite the results, analysts essentially maintained their ratings, although raising their price targets. As these things go, the average analyst rating reflects a significant level of question about the sustainability of hyper-growth status. Overall, while based on company guidance, growth for the next couple of quarters is estimated to be in the mid-30% range, the 1st call consensus has revenue growth falling sharply in the balance of this year, and then falling more to a very pedestrian level of less than 10% in 2025. The pattern of EPS expectations is similar.

The company did not provide explicit guidance beyond the current quarter. The reason stated is that the impact of the company’s newest technology, AXON 2.0 is not readily visible. Basically, because the use of AI is so novel in this space, the company itself doesn't know how large the opportunity is. Most analysts, without the company to comment on models, simply punted, and did not try to estimate AXON 2.0 growth beyond the June quarter. This, of course, produces expectations and valuation metrics that are more likely than not to be beaten.

I don’t want to pretend that I have something like second sight when it comes to the growth of a mobile advertising technology. I didn’t pick the Chiefs to repeat in the Super Bowl either. But I will try to take as much of a look at AXON 2.0 as I can, and try to extrapolate my expectation into a forecast that might be a baseline for determining the current investment attractiveness of AppLovin shares. Just to be clear, though, I wouldn’t be writing this if I hadn’t concluded that the opportunities of AXON 2.0, the macro and competitive environment, and the other components of the company’s product portfolio were likely to produce results that would be substantially greater than the 10% revenue growth embodied in the 1st Call consensus. Simply put, I am recommending the purchase of APP shares, even after their recent spike, at this time and this valuation.

I think all readers are aware that the last few weeks have seen the continuation of a significant rally in equities with the S&P and NASDAQ indices at all-time highs. There are some who maintain that stocks are at bubble valuations, or that there is an AI mania in terms of some valuations. And then there are days such as Tuesday, March 5th, when the news that Apple I-Phone sales in China fell by 24% on the first 6 weeks of the year ultimately led to a noticeable pullback in the valuation of essentially all high-growth IT shares,

The price progression of APP shares recently is such that they would likely be vulnerable to a market pullback/consolidation phase. The shares are not going to continue their steady rise in the absence of a continued benign market environment. This is not an article attempting to call the market, but an article that looks at APP’s prospective growth and its margins.

Taking a look at APP’s mobile advertising platform

Much has changed in the mobile advertising world since I first wrote about the business. I wound up focusing on companies other than AppLovin in the articles I wrote that were published on SA. I think a bit of history might clarify some of what is happening now. The story starts in early 2022. Essentially, Unity’s own mobile advertising platform ran into serious technical problems that took several quarters to resolve. Subsequently, after more than a bit of drama, Unity acquired ironSource, at that time seemingly the king of the hill in providing tools to help developers monetize their content. In the meanwhile, APP spent its time on the cross, enduring a no-growth period in 2022 before introducing its AXON technology. There were some serious headwinds in the market for monetization tools for mobile gaming that broadly impacted all of the vendors in the space. More recently, advertising activity picked up a bit in mobile gaming. In the fall of 2023, Unity management introduced pricing changes that significantly impacted developers. That in turn has led to some crumbling of Unity's business, and the management team that had led ironSource even after its acquisition by Unity all left, apparently not on the best of terms. Unity has a new CEO whose mandate is to salvage the once leader in the space, and that has meant retrenching and consolidating. While that was going on, AppLovin introduced AXON 2.0 and in literally a bit more than 6 months, its mobile advertising business has risen by more than 50%. No doubt part of that is the result of current users finding more value in the platform, but obviously, part of that growth was a significant market share gain, perhaps brought on by Unity’s current slew of problems.

Axon 2.0, as most current mobile advertising platforms, is based on AI/machine learning. The algorithms were trained on first-party data from AppLovin’s portfolio of games, which include trillions of daily in-app events. Axon is part of a suite of tools that are aimed at developers who need to acquire users, create in-app bidding and an analytics offering to test different strategies.

I really am not in a position to directly evaluate claims such as those presented in AppLovin commercials, but Axon 2.0 is said to have an immediate positive impact on the performance of advertising campaigns based on its use. Basically, Axon 2.0 is said to have a significantly upgraded recommendation engine, which reached full capacity just one quarter ago. Advertisers apparently agree that the recommendation engine really is better; the strong revenue growth recently reported is inevitably mainly because advertisers are achieving better returns on add spending.

One of the more interesting potentials discussed by the CEO on the call is the use of the AXON technology outside of the gaming space. There have been some nascent efforts to use the AXON engine outside the gaming space. Connected TV combined which can be integrated with AXON seems to be a way of optimizing the content being bought by advertisers and that solution is in process of refinement and release at the moment.

Connected TV has been one of the hotter trends in the advertising world. It has been a major growth driver for Trade Desk (TTD). Of course, AppLovin’s business is nothing like that of the Trade Desk, but the CEO of the Trade Desk has waxed rhapsodic about that opportunity on multiple occasions over the past few years. The CEO of AppLovin was careful to indicate that AppLovin’s connected TV offering is still in its earliest phases and that it would be a multi-year journey for it to move the needle given the size of the AppLovin software business. But from my view, it is an interesting, and underappreciated opportunity that is not at all reflected in APP’s current valuation.

Why has AXON 2.0 produced the revenue inflection that has animated results? The CEO, with an absence of braggadocio, simply said it was better than its predecessor. At the end of the day, this kind of tool has at its core a prediction engine. The more data that can be quickly collected and analyzed, the better the prediction. It’s not as though there is some viewing portal into a black box that shows the gears spinning more rapidly, it is basically the accuracy of the predictions and their impact on the success of campaigns that is the key. Buyers have come away from using AXON 2.0 with positive experiences as to its efficacy. That’s really the best way to understand why this offering is better than its predecessor.

Just how fast will the company’s software revenue grow in the next few years? Certainly, the 88% growth reported last quarter is almost surely an outlier. I am estimating that the company can grow its software revenues at a 40% CAGR over the next 3 years based partially on continued market share gains and based partially on the overall growth of the in-games advertising market. At this point, AppLovin’s software platform revenues are 60% of revenues, up from 58% of revenues the prior quarter and up from 43.5% of revenues in the prior year. Most of the other initiatives APP is undertaking will simply be too small to move the growth needle in the next 3 years. Essentially, my growth rate forecast is simply that 60% of App's business will grow at 40% or thereabouts for the next 3 years. But I confess, a 40% growth rate for AppLovin software revenues is a bit of a guess.

AppLovin competitors

There are numerous competitors that offer marketing automation tools in the mobile advertising space. Most of these are small companies that are not of great importance in the market. Of course, both Google (GOOG) and Facebook/Meta (META) have their own solutions which are designed to be used by advertisers and agencies as part of a holistic offering.

Much of the competition in recent years has been between AppLovin and Unity. Last fall, Unity took a very misguided step in terms of its approach to the developer community. In response, AppLovin introduced a solution to migrate Unity users to its platform.

The snippet below is dialogue from Reddit:

Chicano_Ducky OP•5mo ago A week back, analysts were saying the pricing changes was a direct attack on AppLovin to destroy it overnight by forcing developers to drop their ad services or be charged. Today, AppLovin had struck back with a ChatGPT powered tool that turns Unity script into Godot, Unreal, or Cocos script after declaring their support for developers. This is a bombshell moment for Unity and mobile gaming as a whole, as AppLovin has gone for the throat after Unity's fumble in Unity's strongest and most profitable market.

AppLovin, in its latest conference call, talked about competition not being a zero-sum game. I am sure that is true to some extent. By now, of course, Unity has walked back its pricing changes. But it is also going through the turmoil of a restructuring with a new leader. I expect that Unity’s CEO, James Whitehurst will stabilize the business after a couple of quarters. In the meantime, shutting down some initiatives and feature/function offerings is likely to lead to further share gains by AppLovin. Mr. Whitehurst has a stellar track record in the IT industry. But without using too many clichés, it takes some time, and exceptional effort to stabilize a leaking ship and then turn it around and restart its growth engines. Part of the investment case for AppLovin shares at this point is sustained market share gains. Some of that is due to technology, of course, some of it is likely due to sales execution, and some of it is, most likely, due to the issues being navigated by Unity.

While there is no current market research on the size of the market for mobile advertising marketing tools, the size of the space is significant, i.e. multi-billion, and growing quite rapidly as the overall market for mobile advertising is growing in the mid-teens range.

AppLovin and AI

These days it is important to assess how a given software company is utilizing AI for its internal processes. It is also important to figure out how AI fits into what a company is actually selling. While generative AI is the technology rightfully getting much attention, the concept of AI itself has been around for some time. Many readers will recognize that some of the spell checkers and grammar checkers they use are actually based on AI. When a user receives prompts for the next word in a document that is actually AI at its most basic level.

In adtech, AI consists of technologies that collect, analyze and apply data for marketing and for ad monetization. In the case of AppLovin-and its competitors-AI is used to for in-app bidding to ensure the best balance of traffic volume and revenue. AppLovin-and again other vendors-are now using ChatGPT and other generative AI offerings to create ad copy and design drafts of actual ads. Right now, from what I have seen, this process is just in its infancy and has a long, long way to go.

AppLovin offers services based on AI that allocate budgets across channels and audiences. AI can be used to automatically hit KPIs, it is used to calculate and analyze the success of specific campaigns, it can be used to collect key data about the ad spend of competitors. As mentioned earlier, the current incarnation of AXON is used to enable precision ad targeting and to predict ad performance before launching campaigns. I have linked here to a blog outlining APP’s AppDiscovery offering. AppDiscovery is part of the AXON platform and the company has indicated that it is this SKU that is driving much of its growth.

At the end of the day, AI technologies allow advertisers and game creators to substantially improve the ROI they can achieve from marketing spend. In considering the CAGR for AppLovin, and its dramatic inflection, one of the basic reasons is that the use of AI has resulted in significantly better results for users of tools such as AppDiscovery. There is no real way to quantify this, and no real way of evaluating whether APP has the “best” AI tools that are currently available. But the level of ROI being created by AppLovin’s AI offerings makes it highly unlikely that the projected growth slowdown portrayed in the 1st Call consensus is reflecting real trends.

AppLovin’s Business Model-Can the company maintain its current level of profitability?

Last quarter AppLovin not only reported exceptional growth, but also reported exceptional profitability Last year, the company reported a gross margin of 68% up from 55% in the earlier year. In Q4, gross margin reached 74%, compared to 48% in the year earlier period, and to 70% in the prior sequential quarter. In Q4, the company achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 50%. The company’s software business had an adjusted EBITDA margin of 73%. The annual free cash flow margin was 30% and free cash flow conversion was 70% of adjusted EBITDA.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA margins have been greater than 40% the last 3 quarters and have risen steadily for multiple quarters. Some of that is leverage at scale, but equally, as the proportion of revenues coming from the software business has risen and as software margins are substantially greater than the margins of the apps business, margins have continued to rise. Since it seems highly likely that the software business will continue to grow much more rapidly than the apps business, I think that adjusted EBITDA margins will continue to rise consistently.

As mentioned, the company is only providing guidance one quarter at a time. The company is forecasting an adjusted EBITDA margin of greater than 50% for this current quarter, an exceptionally strong level that has no historical precedent either by this company or really by analog companies. Much of the margin improvement is a function of leverage at scale. The company is still increasing opex, but basically, while overall revenues rose by 36% year on year in the latest quarter, opex rose by 15%.

The company’s gross margins are still benefitting from its significant optimization strategy in its Apps business. Basically, the company closed 1/3rd of its game development studios and took other cost remediation action. This in turn brought the cost of revenue down by 26% year on year in the latest quarter. Sequentially, cost of revenues rose by less than 4% while revenues rose by more than 10%.

As mentioned, the company is only providing guidance one quarter at a time. The analyst consensus, therefore has been significantly constrained in terms of forward expectations. While the analyst consensus reflects company guidance, more or less in terms of Q1 margins, it shows no further margin improvement for the balance of the year. Most analysts when confronted with the need to make projections without company guidance choose to do so by regressing to the mean. In this case, that presents a consensus value that is likely to be considerably inaccurate. There is nothing I have seen that suggests a significant margin regression in the 2nd half of the calendar year. I think that valuation estimates should be set based on expectations that last year’s levels are a new norm for margins, and for free cash flow conversion.

To some extent, maintaining the margins of last quarter and projected for this quarter is a function of revenue growth. There is still a significant potential for operating leverage in the model. The company has continued to invest in sales and marketing and in research and development at significant rates. It has been able to keep its G&A expense flat, year on year.

As mentioned, AppLovin’s free cashflow margin last quarter reached 36%, double the year-earlier margin and up from 22% in the prior quarter. For the full year, the company’s free cash flow margin was 32%. The improvement in margins is mainly a result of improving profitability. Deferred revenue growth has become positive; this is basically a function of the very rapid growth in the company’s software business.

Not terribly surprisingly, AppLovin does use stock-based comp. That said, the company’s stock-based comp. ration has been and remains relatively low at 11% of revenues compared to 7% of revenues the prior year. Stock-based compensation fell by 20% sequentially. I prefer to look at dilution as the true cost of SBC. As it happens, the weighted average share count for APP has been declining because of a relatively substantial share buyback program, recently expanded. The outstanding share count fell by a bit more than 6% year on year, and by 2.5% sequentially. The company is buying back shares at a rate above those being issued for equity compensation awards. Given the substantial level of free cash flow, the company is likely to continue to buy back shares and to shrink its overall capitalization.

A few weeks ago, the company announced that one of the VCs who has been a holder, KKR, was selling 19 million shares. At the same time, AppLovin announced it was buying a bit more than 9 million. The 9 million share buyback will further reduce the outstanding share count. Overall, the company indicated that the net of the buybacks, and share-based comp., outstanding shares would likely fall another 10% this year. In the interest of conservatism, I have used a weighted average outstanding share count of 330 million shares for 2024 in arriving at valuation metrics compared to the 347 million outstanding shares reported as of the end of 2023.

As mentioned, I have forecast that AppLovin revenues will grow 24% this year to about $4.35 billion. This estimate is 6% above the consensus for reasons I tried to explain earlier in this post. That brings the projected EV/S ratio to a bit greater than 5X. Overall, when considering both the EV/S ratio, a 24% CAGR, and a free cashflow margin of 30%, the shares are selling at a valuation more than 30% below average.

Wrapping Up-Recapitulating the case to buy APP shares

Although AppLovin shares have spiked sharply in the last several months, appreciating by almost 70% in the last 4.5 months, I believe there is significant further upside potential. The financial results of the company in the last several quarters have been exemplary, and that was particularly true of this latest quarter in which overall revenue rose by 36%, the company reported GAAP profitability, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 50%, and a free cash flow margin of 32% for the full year.

While the company is only providing guidance one quarter at a time, the guidance it has provided was strong with an expectation for year-on-year revenue growth continuing at around 36% while maintain an adjusted EBITDA margin of 50%,

Analysts seem more than a bit dubious about future growth with the published consensus for revenues in 2H 2024, suggesting that growth will slow to about 3%/quarter after 2Q, and then to 9% next year. Those estimates are very hard to accept given the current momentum of the company’s software business. In fact, while the software business grew a somewhat incredible 88% last quarter, I have forecast forward growth of 40% in the software segment, bringing my estimated CAGR to 24%-25% for the next 3 years.

I imagine that much of the growth skepticism is a holdover from the baleful business record of 2022. I have, myself, had to look beyond the experience I had with the shares and really the company back at that time, but I recognize that companies change, the environment changes and the technology changes.

In particular, AppLovin has been effective at harnessing the power of AI to create AppDiscovery, the specific SKU that is being called out by management as its growth driver. AppDiscovery is all about acquiring the right users at massive scale which in turn allows creators to monetize their creations through performance-based mobile and CTV campaigns.

At the end of the day, the reason for AppLovin’s massive software growth is simply that Discovery, and its associated offerings, provide advertisers with great ROI performance that optimizes advertising spend. There is no substantive reason I have seen as to why this won’t continue. Most advertisers make decisions based on cost/CPM and the success of campaigns using a particular software tool; if using the AppDiscovery tool creates strong returns and optimizes cost and is more effective doing so than alternatives, then I do anticipate that its growth will continue at elevated levels not at all anticipated in the consensus.

While it is impossible to know specifically, I imagine that AppLovin has been taking significant market share from Unity. The recent departure of the senior executives at Unity who had run its software effort perhaps signifies some issues with product and investment levels. And the unforced error that enraged many Unity developer customers probably is still having a lingering, if indeterminate impact. While the market for mobile game optimization software may not be a zero-sum game, it seems highly likely that some of APPs success both now and in the future is built on the foundation of market share gains.

I don’t imagine it is likely for APP shares to reprise their performance of the last 4.5 months. On a trading basis, I wouldn’t be surprised to see some kind consolidation…until the next earnings release, scheduled for the week of May 8th. But I invest for the long term, and I plan to initiate a position in the shares sometime between now and the actual earnings release date. I believe the shares will produce significant positive alpha over the next 12 months.