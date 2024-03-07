NPFD: Distribution Bump Amid Activist Pressure

Lemon_tm

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:NPFD) announced a sizeable distribution boost with their February announcement. This raise itself was shortly after a raise in the distribution announced back in December 2023 as well. Shortly after the fund's inception, the Fed began hiking short-term interest rates aggressively. This caused many leveraged funds, including NPFD, to cut their distributions several times. With the Fed expected to lower rates in the next year or two, that should provide some relief in terms of borrowing costs for the fund.

However, these latest raises weren't likely just based on that fact alone. Instead, there has been further pressure building from Saba Capital Management. Saba initiated a position on January 18, 2024, according to a 13D filing. The position is relatively small, with only around a 5.6% stake in the fund.

Despite that, Saba quickly turned aggressive on NPFD and has filed a preliminary proxy statement for the election of a new independent trustee to the board. Unsurprisingly, one that would likely be more favorable to Saba's ideas on how to close NPFD's sizeable discount. With the move to raise the distribution aggressively, that's a fairly clear sign that they are looking to avoid a battle with the activist.

These moves of bumping up the distribution have seemed to work in narrowing the fund's discount. At the same time, we've also been seeing some discount narrowing in terms of closed-end funds across the board. We were at historically wide discounts, and we've come off some of the widest levels. This also happened with the recovery from last October's recovery, where the equity markets hit correction territory briefly.

NPFD Basics

1-Year Z-score: 1.72

Discount: -11.80%

Distribution Yield: 8.27%

Expense Ratio: 1.51%

Leverage: 35.74%

Managed Assets: $744 million

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation date of February 1, 2034)

NPFD's investment objective is to "provide a high level of current income and total return." They attempt to accomplish this through "investing in primarily investment grade, variable rate preferred securities and other variable rate income-producing securities from high quality, highly regulated companies such as banks, utilities and insurance companies."

Similar to most Nuveen funds, they aren't afraid to be heavily leveraged through borrowings. This often causes a situation where they have to deleverage during any sort of market setback generally. Further, the fund's leverage costs have breached over 6%. Given that, the fund's total expense ratio climbs to 4.74% when including the leverage costs.

NPFD Leverage (Nuveen)

Potentially Brighter Future, Still Attractive Discount

Since our last update, the fund's discount has narrowed to some degree, as we discussed at the opening of this article. This has helped provide a bit more in terms of total return performance since our last update. In fact, it helped the fund provide competitive returns against the S&P 500 itself during this period.

NPFD Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

NPFD's discount might not be as deep as it was, but it still represents a fairly attractive time to consider investing in this preferred fund. After all, the fund should benefit from lower rates in the future due to lower borrowing costs. As we noted above, the fund is now paying 6.05% on its borrowings. That alone consumes most of the 'yield' that could be received from using leverage. This is further then reduced by the management and operating expenses that come to another ~1.50%.

The fund pays at a rate of OBFR plus 0.75%. This is why any 25 basis point cut from the Fed can have a direct and nearly immediate positive impact on a fund that's leveraged in the way that NPFD is on a floating rate.

If long rates also drift lower, that should help out a recovery in the fund's underlying portfolio as well. When risk-free rates become more attractive, yields elsewhere need to climb higher to remain interesting prospects for investors. With fixed-rate instruments, that generally means the price has to go lower to bump that yield up.

That's why, given the fund's inception in late 2021, right before the Fed began hiking its target rate, the fund immediately started falling. The fund lists an average leverage-adjusted effective duration of 2.98 years. That isn't the worst in terms of being overly interest rate sensitive, but when rates go from 0 to 5%, you're going to feel it.

This wasn't just NPFD alone, but the passively managed, non-leveraged iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) as well. As NPFD is leveraged, it makes sense that the drop was further for the fund. It also has a higher expense ratio that plays a role in seeing deeper losses.

NPFD also has exposure to Contingent Capital Securities or CoCos (AKA Additional Tier 1 bonds or AT1 bonds) and those were a particular problem for the CEF last March during the banking crisis. PFF does not have exposure to CoCos.

Ycharts

Of course, the fund's share price fell even further than the fund's NAV. That put us in a situation where the fund is trading at a discount in the first place. This is a common occurrence a year or two after a new CEF launch. During this period, it just so happened also to be a period where CEF discounts overall had been widening.

Given the higher distribution that the fund is paying out now, it could entice more investors to invest in the fund. That could further see some discount narrowing going forward.

Ycharts

Distribution - Looking Enticing

Speaking of the distribution, the latest raise does push it to a distribution rate of 8.27%. The NAV rate comes to 7.29%, which isn't too unrealistic under most scenarios.

NPFD Distribution History (CEFConnect)

That said, the fund's distribution coverage is looking a bit weak. This is relative to its latest average earnings (shown as the average NII over the last three months), which shows us that coverage comes in only around 75%.

NPFD Latest Earnings And Payout (Nuveen)

This is where capital gains would be required to cover the rest of the payout to investors. With lower rates expected in the future, that's precisely where we could see this coverage metric improve as the borrowing costs would ease back. While rate cuts aren't guaranteed, most believe we will see at least some later in 2024 and then more rate cuts in 2025. At the very least, most don't anticipate rates rising - though there are a few exceptions. There is always a chance that another increase could happen if inflation starts trending higher once again.

NPFD's Portfolio

Some may note the "variable rate" portion of NPFD's name and suggest that rates going down would negatively impact NPFD. However, that just really doesn't appear to be a significant factor in the fund - at least not right now.

The majority of the portfolio is invested in fixed-rate preferred. Though there is a sizeable exposure to fixed-to-floating rate, some of those issues will be called as soon as they start to float. That's something we've tended to see from the companies that can afford to do it.

NPFD Fixed Vs. Floating Exposure (Nuveen)

Since our prior update, the fund has seen its floating rate exposure tick up a bit. Going from 6% previously to 8.9% now is a meaningful shift on a relative basis, but on an absolute basis, it is still fairly marginal.

The fund is also carrying more than just your standard preferred offerings. There are CoCos in the portfolio, which isn't too surprising in the CEF-preferred space, as most of the funds I follow in the space carry these. For NPFD, they listed exposure at 17.30% at the end of January 2024. These became an issue last year with Credit Suisse, which saw its CoCos completely wiped out.

A further staple of the preferred space, and not just for CEFs but also for ETFs, is that banks and insurance companies issue the most preferred. As always, there are exceptions, and there are some ETFs that specifically focus on preferred outside of the finance sector. However, by and large, you will often see that most preferred funds carry sizeable financial sector exposure.

NPFD Industry Exposure (Nuveen)

This breakdown is also fairly consistent with our prior update, with no meaningful shift in sector weightings. For some comparison, PFF is also carrying around 75% of its portfolio listed as "financial institutions."

NPFD also primarily carries preferred that are considered investment-grade, with an allocation of 70.6% of the portfolio rated BBB or higher. The remainder is either below investment grade or not rated.

NPFD Portfolio Credit Quality (Nuveen)

They list 189 positions in total. When looking at the top ten holdings specifically, we don't see any allocations that are particularly overweight. Exposure to JPMorgan (JPM) carries the largest weight of the fund, but overall, the exposure isn't outlandishly large.

NPFD Top Ten Holdings (Nuveen)

JPM was also the largest exposure previously, so we haven't seen too much in terms of material changes to the portfolio overall since our last update. That's fairly consistent with most preferred CEFs and the 17% turnover listed by the fund.

Conclusion

NPFD has bumped up its distribution fairly aggressively. They aren't covering the payout to investors based on the latest NII earnings. Instead, it was likely a preemptive move in an attempt to get Saba Capital Management to be less aggressive. The discount has narrowed in more recent months, but besides the distribution bump, discounts for CEFs have also been narrowing broadly overall. So, it's likely a combination of the two moves that could be driving the discount narrowing.

Further, besides not earning the distribution now, there is a path where coverage could improve. That would be following any potential rate cuts from the Fed. The question on that front is when, how aggressively, and for what reasons rates are being cut. Those factors will all play a meaningful role in terms of seeing improved distribution coverage in the future.