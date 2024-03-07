Reimphoto

Investment Thesis

Nordea (OTCQX:NRDBY) is a high-quality bank operating in the Nordics. Their scale, great loan portfolio and customer-centric approach to business have allowed the bank to emerge as the market leader within this geographic region.

I continue to like Nordea's ability to generate real income growth amidst the high interest rate environment in the EU and appreciate how little loan losses the bank has experienced over the last year.

Shares remain undervalued by around 25% given a bear-case scenario with even a no-growth bear-case valuation suggesting a fair share price at present time.

Nevertheless, the bank generates almost all their revenue from NII and remains exposed to cyclicities in interest rates.

I rate Nordea a Buy at present.

Company Background

Nordea Bank is a Finnish financial services group operating across the Scandinavian peninsula. The firm was formed through multiple mergers of northern European banks with Nordea being formed in 2001.

The bank has 320 branches and services approximately 10 million retail clients and 600,000 corporate customers.

Nordea has a wide economic moat within their Nordic geographic region with a focus on excellent customer service, a wide range of products and services along with a clear scale advantage contributing to the moatiness of their operations.

A diversified loan portfolio, very low NPA to total asset ratios and excellent capitalization ratios underpin Nordea’s operations. A tight yet constructive regulatory environment in Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark further contributes to the bank’s stability and insulation against poor quality loans.

Frank Vang-Jensen continues to lead Nordea as group President and CEO. I have been following Vang-Jensen for a while and believe his experience within the Nordic banking industry is highly valuable for the bank.

I also appreciate his ability to improve the bank’s profitability even amidst a high interest rate environment pursued by the European Central Bank (ECB).

My previous in-depth analysis article of Nordea’s operations has an extensive segment on their economic moat and business operations. I highly recommend reading that article, “Nordea Bank: Robust, Profitable and Undervalued” to ensure a deeper understanding into the bank’s operations may be achieved.

Financial Situation – Q4 & Full-Year 2023 Update

Nordea recently reported their Q4 and full-year 2023 results which provided an excellent overview of the bank’s strong performance in FY23.

NRDBY Q4 & Full-Year 2023 Presentation

Total NII for FY23 was up 32% as a result of the higher interest rates pursued by the ECB and their effect on Nordea’s loan portfolio. The massive increase in NII was accompanied by a slight decrease in net fee and commission income as a result of lower average AUM and lower lending volumes.

NRDBY Q4 & Full-Year 2023 Presentation

Mortgage and corporate lending volumes remained essentially unchanged in FY23 compared to FY22 with the higher interest rate environment seemingly placing a damper on economic activity growth in Northern Europe.

Nevertheless, the 32% YoY increased NII earned in 2023 was the result of massive 60% increases in interest income being only partially offset by a €1.72B increase in interest expense.

Net interest margin expanded accordingly by 38bp to 1.83% which represents a superb increase from the underwhelming 1.45% witnessed the year prior.

I really like Nordea’s ability to extract increased profitability from the higher interest rate environment that has unfortunately had the exact opposite impact on many U.S. lending institutions.

The lower savings account yields at most European banks are partially accountable for the relatively small increase in interest expenses, while tighter lending regulations help decrease the proportion of loans becoming non-performing at higher rates.

On that note, Nordea saw strong credit quality in 2023 with net loan losses essentially unchanged at €83M for Q4 FY23, up just 10bp YoY. Impaired loans remained stable at 0.89% compared to 0.80% the year prior, while average PD remained steady at 0.68%.

Net loan losses increased 67% YoY from €112M to €187M. However, as a percentage of total loans, these losses remain incredibly minute at just 0.05%.

NRDBY Q4 & Full-Year 2023 Report

Total CET1 capital ratio improved 0.7pp to 17.0% in Q4 FY23, while the bank’s total capital ratio is 22.2% at present time. I really like these strong capitalization ratios and Nordea’s continuous decline in risk exposure amounts with Q4 FY23 representing a three-year low for the bank.

NRDBY Q4 & Full-Year 2023 Report

Nordea’s personal banking division continues to be the key driver for income growth with the segment seeing a 10% increase in total income as a result of strong NII growth. The cost-to-income ratio further improved in Q4 FY23 thanks to solid income gains offsetting a slight increase in expenses.

NRDBY Q4 & Full-Year 2023 Presentation

Overall lending volumes for the segment remain flat YoY as a result of the slowdown being experienced in most EU nations with regards to economic activity.

A similar picture is present in Nordea’s business banking segment with 10% YoY income gains coming even despite essentially flatline lending volumes. Strong 16% gains in NII once again were the primary driver for growth in this segment.

NRDBY Q4 & Full-Year 2023 Presentation

Nordea’s asset and wealth management business saw a slight decline in total income YoY as a result of lower net insurance income. This came as a result of decreasing forward interest rates negatively impacting insurance incomes.

NRDBY Q4 & Full-Year 2023 Presentation

On a positive note, AUM increased 5% YoY to €378B which is superb to see given the weaker economic activity in the EU bloc. I also like Nordea’s nearshoring of pension and investment operations.

While this did increase the cost-to-income ratio to 50% for the segment, I believe it will tangibly decrease risks associated with the businesses operations thanks to more oversight now being applied to operations within the asset management business.

NRDBY Q4 & Full-Year 2023 Presentation

Overall, total operating profits for the bank were up 18% for the full year despite an 18% decrease with regards to a YoY comparison of Q4 results.

The strong operating profitability in 2023 highlights Nordea’s ability to extract significant profitability even amidst a tough macroeconomic environment.

The primary reason for the decreased profitability in Q4 came as a result of a €23m negative FX impact compared to Q4 FY22 along with 19% increase in total operating expenses, mainly due to almost 600 new employees being hired by the bank.

ROTCE for FY23 was a superb 16.9% compared to 13.8% in FY22, which ultimately illustrates the great returns Nordea has managed to generate in the fiscal year.

I remain a fan of their overall profitability, solid loan portfolio and excellent capitalization levels.

The bank’s diversified position within the Nordics and exposure to EU countries outperforming the bloc in terms of GDP growth and unemployment rates further supports the thesis that Nordea may just be a great bet on high-quality EU banking.

A really fun statistic included in the bank’s Q4 presentation was this table on Nordea’s earnings volatility and funding relative to other Nordic and European banks.

NRDBY Q4 & Full-Year 2023 Presentation

Nordea appears to fundamentally benefit from the aforementioned exposure to low volatility markets all the while retaining superb funding for their operations.

Finally, I just want to mention the superb dividend paid-out by Nordea to shareholders. The current dividend yield FWD is a whopping 7.14% with a 5Y growth rate of 4.50%.

I really like Nordea's approach to rewarding shareholders with excellent dividends, and once again believe it illustrates the management team's focus on conducting excellent long-term business over the chasing of short-term gains.

Valuation – March 2024 Update

Seeking Alpha | NRDBY | Valuation

Seeking Alpha’s Quant assigns Nordea with an "A" Valuation rating. I believe this rating to be a pretty accurate representation of the value present in NRDBY stock at present time, at least when analyzing their core valuation metrics.

The current P/E GAAP TTM ratio of 8.10x is relatively low, especially compared to the overall ratios seen in the “financials” sector. The P/B ratio of 1.25x is also very low in my opinion for a few key reasons.

Firstly, while I love finding deep-value banking opportunities where excessive market pessimism causes shares to trade at below book-value prices, I simply do not see such an opportunity playing out for Nordea at least in the near future.

Nordea’s low-risk loan portfolio and superb asset quality simply don’t warrant a below book value valuation for their shares, at least in my opinion.

While shares did briefly trade at a P/B of 0.89x at the height of pandemic pessimism in 2020, timing such an opportunity is almost impossible.

Seeking Alpha | NRDBY | 5Y Advanced Chart vs DJXSF

On a 5Y timescale, NRDBY stock has largely matched the performance of the greater European banking segment as measured by the STOXX 600 Bank optimized ETF (OTC:DJXSF).

Seeking Alpha | NRDBY | 6M Advanced Chart vs KRE

I also find this comparison of Nordea bank’s stock against the SPDR Regional Banking ETF (KRE) very interesting. Over the last 6M, NRDBY shares have essentially matched the performance of U.S. regional banking counterparts, all the while being significantly less volatile.

The Value Corner

By utilizing The Value Corner’s Intrinsic Valuation Calculation, a more objective and quantitative perspective may be developed with respect to the bank’s current value.

Using today’s share price of $12.20, an estimated 2024 EPS of $1.62, a conservative “r” value of 0.015 (1.5%) and the current Moody’s Seasoned AAA Corporate Bond Yield ratio of 5.03x, I derive a base-case IV of $16.30. This represents a still substantial 25% undervaluation in shares.

My bear-case CAGR value of 0.0 (0%) aims to model a deep EU recession where Nordea’s profitability flatlines. Even in such pessimistic market conditions, shares remain fairly valued at an IV of $12.00.

In the short term (3-10 months) it is difficult to say exactly what is in store for NRDBY stock. While I do like Nordea’s ability to extract profitability in the higher interest rate environment, I believe a recessionary period in 2024 in the Eurozone may impact the bank’s stock price negatively.

In the long term (2-4 years) Nordea appears to have all the ingredients required for consistent growth of deposits and loans, all the while maintaining a high-quality asset profile.

In my view, banking is a fundamentally wonderful business that only breaks down if irresponsible decisions are made on the asset side of operations. Nordea exhibits exactly the kind of oversight, conservative management and realistic targets that underpin a sound banking business.

The current undervaluation presents some margin on safety, although my expectations for a weaker 2024 remain real. If share prices drop $2-$3, I believe a fat-pitch case would be present, especially given that share prices of around $9-$10 would imply a P/B of approximately 0.90x.

Nordea Risk Profile

Nordea faces risk from their reliance on NII for revenue generation along with exposure to a relatively limited geographic region.

While a great loan portfolio underpinned by superb asset quality does help eliminate volatility in Nordea’s earnings, cyclicality associated with NII as a result of ECB controlled interest rates is still a threat.

Lower interest rates may present Nordea with a short-term income boost as interest expense decreases. However, the ability to underwrite loans at higher rates now is a great opportunity that may allow the bank to fortify their NIM tangibly.

While Nordea does not face any huge ESG related concerns, I believe their exposure to geopolitical threats has risen as a result of the tensions between the EU, Finland, NATO and Russia. Finland in particular shares a 1340km (830mi) border with Russia.

Any tensions in this region could be disastrous for NRDBY stock due to plunging investor confidence.

Overall, I find Nordea to have a medium risk profile. Cyclicality is most definitely a part of the bank’s earnings, although Nordea does manage this threat effectively. I find the lack of tangible ESG concerns to be very positive and believe Nordea would make for a solid ESG conscious investment pick.

Of course, these matters are highly subjective, and I implore you to conduct your own research into the bank’s risk profile before forming an opinion on the subject.

Summary

Nordea is perhaps my favorite regional European bank. Their superb asset quality and conservative approach to loan management instills me with confidence that the bank is pursuing consistent long-term value generation rather than short-term gains.

The current valuation is still quite attractive although a recessionary environment in the Eurozone may dampen some of their growth prospects.

However, given that even a no-growth scenario prices shares at their current value, I do still like the value opportunity presented by NRDBY stock.

Therefore, I rate Nordea a Buy at present time and seek to benefit from any share price dips to further bolster my position in the stock.

