XHE: Could Benefit From Rotation And Catch-Up Against Broader Healthcare

While the spotlight in the Healthcare sector currently shines brightly on a handful of pharmaceutical companies specializing in weight loss, I think there's a shift coming to sub-sectors that haven't benefited as much from the bull market. If you agree, the SPDR® S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) is worth looking at. This ETF aims to mirror the performance of the S&P Health Care Equipment Select Industry Index, which itself is created to reflect the dynamics of the healthcare equipment space within the broader S&P Total Market Index (TMI). This includes key sub-industries like Healthcare Equipment and Healthcare Supplies, making it a potentially valuable consideration for investors looking to diversify within the healthcare sector.

XHE employs a modified equal-weighted index strategy, offering investors the potential for unconcentrated industry exposure across large, mid, and small-cap stocks. This approach allows investors to take strategic or tactical positions at a more targeted level than traditional sector-based investing.

Relative to the broader Healthcare sector, this has been a tremendous relative underperformer when compared against the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV). Still in a downtrend, yes, but this could have some good momentum potential precisely because it's an unloved part of the marketplace.

A Look Under The Hood

XHE's portfolio includes stocks from numerous companies operating within the healthcare equipment sector. Its holdings are well-diversified, investing a small proportion of XHE's assets in each stock, with no stock making up more than 2.61% of the portfolio. This diversification strategy helps mitigate the fund's volatility. The fund has 68 holdings, and a Price/Earnings ratio of 23.34. Holdings include:

Silk Road Medical Inc. - a healthcare company specializing in developing medical devices for the treatment of diseases affecting the carotid arteries.

- a healthcare company specializing in developing medical devices for the treatment of diseases affecting the carotid arteries. Glaukos Corp. - a pioneer in the medical technology and pharmaceutical industry, focusing on revolutionizing the management of glaucoma and enhancing corneal health.

- a pioneer in the medical technology and pharmaceutical industry, focusing on revolutionizing the management of glaucoma and enhancing corneal health. Align Technology Inc. - a leading global provider in the medical device sector, known for creating, manufacturing, and distributing the Invisalign system, iTero intraoral scanners, along with offering orthodontic, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry services.

- a leading global provider in the medical device sector, known for creating, manufacturing, and distributing the Invisalign system, iTero intraoral scanners, along with offering orthodontic, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry services. Inspire Medical Systems Inc. - an innovative medical technology firm dedicated to crafting and bringing to market minimally invasive solutions for individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea.

- an innovative medical technology firm dedicated to crafting and bringing to market minimally invasive solutions for individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. - a healthcare enterprise devoted to designing, engineering, and marketing products catering to the needs of those living with insulin-reliant diabetes.

Sector Composition and Weightings

As mentioned, XHE tracks the S&P Health Care Equipment Select Industry Index, which represents the healthcare equipment segment of the S&P Total Market Index (TMI). The TMI is designed to track the broad U.S. equity market. The healthcare equipment segment of the TMI comprises the following sub-industries: Healthcare Equipment (which makes up 78.1% of the fund) and Healthcare Supplies (which makes up the remaining 21.90%).

Peer Comparison

When compared to similar ETFs in the healthcare sector, XHE exhibits certain distinctive characteristics. For instance, while most healthcare ETFs are cap-weighted, meaning they invest more heavily in larger companies, XHE uses an equal-weighted approach. This strategy ensures that smaller companies receive the same representation as larger ones, providing a more balanced exposure across different company sizes within the healthcare equipment sector. Yes - XLV as a broad-based Healthcare sector play has meaningfully outperformed as, in general, this has been a cycle that has favored large-cap momentum. But I believe cycles are still a thing, and equal weighting within a neglected sub-industry can potentially yield strong future results.

Pros and Cons of Investing in XHE

Investing in XHE comes with its unique set of advantages and disadvantages.

Pros:

Diversification: XHE provides broad exposure to the healthcare equipment industry, which can help diversify an investor's portfolio. Potential for High Returns: The healthcare equipment industry is known for its innovative nature, which can lead to substantial growth and high returns.

Cons:

Sector Concentration: Since XHE is focused solely on the healthcare equipment industry, it may be more susceptible to market volatility specific to this sector. Risk of Underperformance: Like any other investment, there's always a risk that the fund may underperform due to various market factors.

Conclusion: Should You Invest?

As populations age, the demand for medical devices and equipment escalates, ensuring a steady market for these products. Investing in XHE can be a strategic move for investors looking to capitalize on this demand long-term. The fund offers a diversified portfolio and the potential for high returns due to the industry's innovative nature. This to me, looks like a relative catch-up trade to broader Healthcare momentum, and is worth considering an allocation to.