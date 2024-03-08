Bjoern Wylezich/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Kuehne + Nagel (OTCPK:KHNGF) (OTCPK:KHNGY) is one of the world's largest logistics providers and freight forwarders. The company is active in approximately 100 countries and employs 81,000 employees, offering its customers global reach. As 2022 was a very strong year for transportation companies, 2023 was weaker on a comparable basis, but it looks like the margins and results just reverted to long-term averages.

Kuehne's primary listing is on the Swiss stock exchange where it is trading with KNIN as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in Switzerland is just over 170,000 shares. The current market capitalization is just under 30B CHF, based on the current share count of just over 118 million shares. I will use the Swiss Franc as base currency throughout this article.

Q4 2023 came in below expectations -and added pressure to the FY 2023 results

There's no need to sugarcoat things, 2023 wasn't a great year for Kuehne +Nagel as the revenue decreased by approximately 40% which had a similar negative impact on the EBITDA and an even higher percentual impact on the EBIT as the depreciation and amortization expenses obviously remained pretty stable.

As you can see below, the total revenue in 2023 came in at 23.8B CHF, a 39.5% decrease compared to a year before. The net expenses for third party services decreased by almost 50% and that's why the gross profit decrease remained limited to just -21%. But that also is the only good news. Most of Kuehne's other operating expenses are pretty fixed in nature and although the company was able to cut costs on the staff expenses and other SG&A expenses, the high single digit and low double digit cost reductions were obviously not sufficient to compensate for what is a pretty big hit to the EBITDA result.

The EBITDA indeed decreased to 2.68B CHF resulting in an EBIT of 1.9B CHF, which is almost exactly 50% lower than the 2022 result. Fortunately the company's net finance income increased but this didn't have a noticeable impact in the greater scheme of things. The net income was 1.46B CHF of which 1.43B CHF was attributable to the common shareholders of Kuehne. This represents a decrease of almost 46% compared to 2022, resulting in an EPS of 12.06 CHF.

Kuehne + Nagel has declared a dividend of 10.00 CHF for 2023. 8.25 CHF will be paid as a normal dividend while 1.75 CHF per share will be paid as a (tax-free) capital reduction. The latter will help to reduce the average tax pressure as the Swiss dividend withholding tax is 35%.

The weak performance in 2023 is mainly caused by a weak fourth quarter as the EBIT fell by approximately 50%. One of the main contributors to the weak result was the sea logistics segment. As you can see below, the EBIT per TEU (twenty foot equivalent units) fell to the low-100 CHF range, coming from a peak of almost 349 CHF per TEU in the first quarter of 2023. Fortunately the company expects to see recovering volumes in the near future and this should hopefully boost the EBIT per TEU.

We see similar margin pressure in the air logistics segment where the EBIT per kilogram is also falling down to historical averages. So we should perhaps wonder if 2023 was a 'bad year' for Kuehne + Nagel or if we are simply going back to 'business and margins as usual' with 2022 being an exceptionally strong year for the freight forwarder.

Looking at the company's cash flow statement, Kuehne's result remained pretty robust but it goes without saying the lower profitability obviously also resulted in a lower free cash flow result.

Kuehne reported a total operating cash flow of 2.68B CHF which represented approximately 1.89B CHF after deducting the cash taxes. However, only 491M CHF in taxes were owed based on FY 2023 so I'd prefer to use that number which means the underlying cash flow from operations was approximately 2.39B CHF.

There are some additional adjustments we need to take into consideration. There was about 563M CHF in lease repayments and interest payments on the leases while we should also deduct the attributable net income to the non-controlling shareholders. The image below shows they received a 172M CHF dividend payment but this was related to the 2022 results where the attributable net income to non-controlling interests was 166M CHF. I'd argue it's more fair to use the 33M CHF in attributable net income as reference. Additionally, I think it's fair to add the 52M CHF in received dividends and interest income back to the equation.

After taking those adjustments into account, the adjusted operating cash flow was approximately 1.65B CHF. The total capex was 310M CHF, resulting in a net underlying free cash flow of 1.34B CHF or approximately 11.3 CHF per share.

Considering the stock is still trading at almost 250 CHF per share, the company is trading at a free cash flow yield of approximately 4.6%.

Investment thesis

2024 will be an interesting year for Kuehne + Nagel as it will be a test to see how well the company remains on track to its ambitious (implied) EBIT target for 2026. Kuehne wants to generate 3B CHF in EBIT in 2026 which would represent an increase of approximately 55% compared to the 2023 result. That would represent an EPS of approximately 19-20 CHF per share with a similar free cash flow result. Should Kuehne indeed be able to achieve this result, the current share price of almost 250 CHF doesn't appear to be outrageous at all. The Kuehne management team commented on this ambition during the Q4 conference call that it is going in the right direction but it is not yet seeing the volumes it was anticipating when it put out the 2026 guidance.

The uncertainty to meet that guidance and seeing how the company is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of less than 5% while the EV/EBITDA ratio for 2024 based on the analyst consensus estimates is approximately 11.

I am on the sidelines here, as Kuehne's current valuation is not appealing enough for me to initiate a long position.

