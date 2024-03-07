Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

One Year After The Banking Crisis, How Are Regional Banks Faring?

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.55K Followers

Summary

  • When the regional banking woes unfolded in March 2023, we argued that the challenges were not likely to be systemic.
  • We continue to think that the challenges facing regional banks are likely contained, though near-term market volatility is always possible.
  • Regional bank valuations have not fully recovered, and many investors remain on the sidelines.

Bank symbol with with coins stack. Concepts of the banking system, rising interest rates, inflation, deflation, and savings.

sommart

The bottom line

We continue to think that regional banks do not pose a systemic risk. Investors may benefit from using any unforeseen periods of market volatility to close any regional bank underweights.

U.S. equity markets have been on

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.55K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Comments disabled for this article

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KBE--
SPDR® S&P Bank ETF
KBWB--
Invesco KBW Bank ETF
QABA--
First Trust NASDAQ® ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF
FTXO--
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
KRE--
SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.