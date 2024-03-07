Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
First Solar: An Attractive Risk-Premium Ratio

Mar. 07, 2024 7:28 AM ETFirst Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Stock
Invest Heroes
Summary

  • The demand for solar technology is still rising. Despite potential oversupply, First Solar demonstrates steady customer acquisition rate and average selling price increase.
  • 2023 results were slightly worse than our expectations due to delivery shifts. Anyway, FY2024 management outlook is positive and meets our forecast.
  • We expect EBITDA to increase by 76% y/y in FY2024 and by 42% y/y in 2025.
  • Government grants payout are about to begin. In Q1 2024, First Solar entered an agreement to sell a part of their receivables to a third party with a small discount, and we expect that official payments will begin in 2H 2024, supporting the company’s free cash flow generation.
  • The key risk faced by First Solar is the repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act. If the Republicans win the election and gut IRA spendings, the company’s profitability and target price would decrease by about 50%.

Investment thesis

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) development looks promising as the company expands its production with a decent pace, while costs are mostly covered by government grants. Macro outlook remains positive, and we believe that First Solar’s further financial results are

Invest Heroes LLC is a CIS-based research firm founded in 2018.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

