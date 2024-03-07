tigerstrawberry

Investment thesis

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) development looks promising as the company expands its production with a decent pace, while costs are mostly covered by government grants. Macro outlook remains positive, and we believe that First Solar’s further financial results are generally safe, but the key risk associated with the investment idea is a possible repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act. We set a BUY status on the company due to significant upside from the current market prices.

Macro model inputs

Despite there is a common opinion that solar industry is coming to oversupply state, generally, we feel certain about First Solar's financial results.

Recently Wood Mackenzie has increased their forecasts for solar installations, other global energy agencies are also remaining positive outlooks.

Wood Mackenzie

2. First Solar’s capacities are sold out. New orders are set to be delivered after 2027, meaning that client acquisition rate remains strong. Also, according to management, further average selling prices continue to increase – recent contracts have a base ASP of 31.8 c/w which is 8.6% higher than current rates.

3. As First Solar is a unique company to work with Cadmium Telluride technology, it won’t be affected by a possible shortage of polysilicon.

4Q FY2023 report overview

We’ve been covering First Solar since 2022. Our previous article version is accessible via this link.

Overall, Q4 2023 results were slightly worse than expected due to usual shipment delay:

Revenue totaled $1 159 mln (+15.6% y/y), down from our forecast of $1 369 mln due to slower module sales (4.0 GW versus the forecast of 4.6 GW). Because the company doesn’t recognize revenue until the customer takes delivery of the cargo, such recognition can be pushed back from one quarter to the next.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $489 mln (+1 879% y/y), missing our forecast of $527 mln due to lower revenue for the period. The main metrics of the business’s profitability were in line with our expectations.

Free cash flow totaled $214 mln, topping our forecast of $69 mln due to slower capital expenditures in the period.

Anyway, production in the period totaling 3.6 GW (+49% y/y), which marginally surpassed our forecast of 3.5 GW. Because the company doesn’t recognize revenue until the customer takes delivery of the cargo, such recognition can be pushed back from one quarter to the next.

The company’s guidance for 2024 was largely in line with our outlook:

First Solar sees sales reaching 15.6 GW – 16.3 GW (we forecast 15.9 GW), and US production capacity rising by 5 GW/year to 21.2 GW/year.

The average selling price will slightly decrease due to execution of commitments on some legacy contracts. Nevertheless, the general trend of rising ASP remains stable, as new contracts in the prior quarter were concluded at an average price of ¢31.2/W, or ~7% above current levels. However, given the large backlog, the new contracts were concluded for delivery in 2028 and 2029. Therefore, we expect the impact from the execution of legacy commitments to be short-term.

Given grants under the IRA, First Solar sees gross revenue reaching $2-2.1 bln in 2024, which means a margin of ~50% and is in line with our outlook. The cost of module production continues to fall due to scale effect and positive momentum from feedstock prices.

First Solar

Also, following the release of the financial results, we have added projections for 2026 to our forecast. By that year, the company will put into operation production capacity of 2.7 GW/year, and the output of modules will rise to 22.8 GW.

First Solar

Given the short-term impact from the planned execution of legacy contracts in 2024 and the slight adjustment to the sales forecast for 2025, we are lowering the revenue forecast from $4 754 mln (+34.7% y/y) to $4 617 mln (+39.1% y/y) for 2024, and raising it from $5 655 mln (+19.0% y/y) to $5 768 mln (+24.9% y/y) for 2025. The forecast for 2026 is $6 958 mln (+20.6% y/y).

Invest Heroes

The company’s performance in terms of costs and its management’s guidance for 2024 are in line with our prior outlook, so we are lowering the forecast for adjusted EBITDA from $2 212 mln (+83.5% y/y) to $2 052 mln (+75.8% y/y) for 2024, but are raising it from $2 913 mln (+31.7% y/y) to $2 921 mln (+42.4% y/y) for 2025. The forecast for 2026 is $3 703 mln (+26.8% y/y).

Invest Heroes

second quarter of 2024. Given the small discount, we believe the government is close to an agreement about when it will start granting the rebates, so we assume it will be the second half of 2024, which will lend support to First Solar in generating free cash flow and implementing investment plans.

Associated risks

The key risk faced by First Solar is the repeal of the Inflation Reduction Act. The majority of republicans unambiguously declared that IRA bills are ones to cut. Donald Trump also said that he would decrease spending in case of winning the elections.

If payments to producers are canceled, First Solar's profitability and valuation will fall by ~50% ($160/share).

Invest Heroes

Valuation

We are evaluating FSLR price based on discounted at 13% EV/EBITDA 2025 multiples method. For the valuation purposes, we’re also projecting free cash flow and accounting it in projected net debt. We are raising the target price of the shares from $284 to $296 due to:

the increased EBITDA forecast for 2025;

The shift of the FTM valuation period. (We are evaluating the company by its projected results in 2025 that are discounted at the rate of 13%, which have become closer by one quarter.)

Based on the new assumptions, we are raising the rating for the shares to BUY.

Invest Heroes

We are evaluating the company by its projected results in 2025, when most of the manufacturing capacity will come online. The target price of $296 was achieved by discounting the price of 2025 at the rate of 13% per annum.

Conclusion

Given that subsidies to producers under the Inflation Reduction Act will be reflected in the company’s gross costs, First Solar is fully resolving its issues related to the high production costs of solar panels. Because the law will be in effect until 2027, and demand for solar panels, with all else being equal, will be supported by tax credits that will be made available to buyers (which is especially appealing at a time when the corporate income tax rate rises to 28% starting from 2024), First Solar’s financial results become almost completely protected and to a greater extent depend on the pace of putting new capacity into operation.

To manage the position, we suggest keeping an eye on financial statements of FSLR and its competitors and industry research (e.g. EIA, IRENA, Wood Mackenzie).