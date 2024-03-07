Suphanat Khumsap

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) appears to be celebrating recent investments in the dry bulk sector as EPS, and FCF growth momentum increases. Also, expenditures in the leasing platform, and funding of new vessels could also serve as net sales catalysts in the coming years. I did appreciate also that CMRE recently classified new vessels as held for sale, which may bring more cash in hand to refinance the balance sheet. Recent dividend growth, and the ongoing repurchase of shares at close to $9.5-$10 also appears beneficial. There are some risks from the total amount of debt, rate changes in the industry, or even the action of competitors. However, I do believe that the company is undervalued at the current stock price.

Costamare

Costamare is a company in the field of logistics, and particularly maritime logistics, which according to Alphaliner reports for April 2023 was the third largest owner of containers in the world.

Operations are organized into two large segments: bulk cargo travel and container transportation. This last segment far exceeds the revenue from the bulk cargo segment. In addition, Costamare has an exclusive segment for the operation of platforms, which are used to contract transportation trips and have administrative and commercial purposes. The company's revenue is generated both by the use of this platform and by the payment of transportation services, in some cases with adjustable rates based on contracts.

After the most recent quarterly report, I believe that it is a great moment for reviewing Costamare’s business model. EPS Normalized of about $0.68 was better than expected. In addition, three analysts increased their EPS revisions in the last 90 days. There seems to exist a certain optimism in the market.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I would be paying close attention to the future earnings report, considering the previous history of earnings surprises. In the last two years, the company reported better EPS than expected many times.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Assets: There Is A Significant Amount Of Cash

The company reports a significant amount of cash in hand, close to $745 million, also with short-term investments of about $17 million. With a market capitalization of more than one billion, the total amount of cash represents a significant amount of the market capitalization. Put it in another way, the current stock price stands at close to $11 per share, and the cash per share is not far from $6. Total current assets stand at close to $1.1 billion, and the current ratio is larger than 2x. Hence, I think that liquidity does not seem a problem.

Source: Quarterly Press Release

Total fixed assets, that is the vessels stand at close to $3.4 billion, and the total amount of assets is close to $5.2 billion. Given that the current market capitalization of more than $1 billion, the enterprise value around $3-$4 billion, and the total amount of assets, I think that the company appears a bit undervalued.

Source: Quarterly Press Release

Liabilities: Debt Is Not Small

With current debt of close to $347 million, and long-term debt worth $1.9 billion, it appears clear that the total amount of debt is the reason to explain the recent undervaluation in the stock. In my opinion, if Costamare successfully reduces its total amount of debt, future Ev/FCF, and the total stock valuation will most likely trend higher.

Source: Quarterly Press Release

The total amount of debt is not small, however, it is worth noting that in 2012 the net debt/EBITDA ratio was close to 1.5x what it is today. In 2012, the company traded at close to 18x EBITDA. Today, it trades at less than 5x EBITDA. With these numbers, I do believe that there is certain undervaluation in the stock.

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Growing Leasing Platform

In my view, the purchase of new ships is always a key point in the development of its expansion, and Costamare's intention appears to be achieving maximum operation on these ships, through contractual obligations with international companies. In this regard, it is worth noting the recent increase in the leasing platform, which recently included the 23 new shipping assets with a total investment of about $250 million. Given the recent words of management about the healthy pipeline, I believe that we could expect further net sales acceleration in the coming years.

Source: Quarterly Press Release

The Activities In The Dry Bulk Sector

With recent significant investments made in the dry bulk sector, a newly established trading platform, and beneficial words about the fundamentals of the sector, I would expect demand for the stock. In the last quarter the company noted $200 million in the new venture, which in my view, could bring increases in capacity, and FCF growth potential. In this regard, among all the lines I saw in the last quarterly release, I believe that it is worth paying close attention to the following text.

Following our strategic decision to enter into the dry bulk sector at an opportune time in the cycle, we grew during 2023 our newly established trading platform to an operator managing a fleet of 51 dry bulk vessels. Having invested $200 million in the new venture, we have a long-term commitment to the sector whose fundamentals we view positively. Source: Quarterly Press Release

Costamare appears also ready to sell small vessels, and continue its expansion in the dry market. I believe that sale of assets could bring cash in hand, and offer sufficient liquidity to enhance the balance sheet. In the last quarter, management announced the decision to sell 12 smaller sized vessels.

During the year we took the decision to dispose of 12 smaller sized vessels and agreed to acquire three capesize and one ultramax vessel. Subject to market conditions, our goal is to continue our expansion in the dry market. Source: Quarterly Press Release

Furthermore, Costamare reports several vessels held for sale. Manzanillo and Adventure were recently classified as a vessel held for sale. If those vessels are sold, I believe that new cash hand, and perhaps reduction of debt could enhance the company’s Ev/FCF.

Furthermore, during the three-month period ended December 31, 2023, Manzanillo and Adventure were each classified as a vessel held for sale but no loss on vessels held for sale was recorded, since each vessel’s estimated fair value less costs to sell exceeded each vessel’s carrying value. Source: Source: Quarterly Press Release

New Debt Financing

I believe that the recent successful debt financing operation reported is great news. Costamare reported a new agreement with a European financial institution for the acquisition of containerships, and dry bulk vessels. In my view, debt holders seem to appreciate the business model of Costamare. Equity investors may study the transaction, and acquire shares too. The following image offers further information about the deal.

Source: Quarterly Release

The Dividends, And Stock Repurchase Program

Since the year 2010, the company has offered uninterrupted dividend payments. With 5-year dividend growth rate of 2.83%, and a dividend yield of 4.11%, and trading at 2.5x cash flow, I believe that Costamare is appealing.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In 2024, the company declared a dividend of $0.115 per share. In addition, in the last quarterly presentation, Costamare noted the repurchase of close to 6.26 million shares for a total consideration of $60 million. It means that the company is buying shares at $9.5-$10. Right now, the stock price is not far from the price at which Costamare bought its own shares. In my view, given that most companies do not buy their own shares when they are expensive, the acquisition of shares indicates certain undervaluation at the current price mark.

Source: Quarterly Press Release

In addition, it is also worth noting that there are available funds under the company’s repurchase programs. With this in mind, I believe that we may see new repurchases of shares in the coming years.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Given the acquisition of shares, the share count is also decreasing, which has a positive effect on the Adjusted EPS. In 2023, the share count decreased from about 122.9 million to around 120 million. Further decrease in the share count will most likely accelerate earnings per share, and may bring new demand for the stock.

Source: Quarterly Press Release

My Best Case Scenario

Under my best case scenario, I assumed 2033 voyage revenue of about $1520 million, which is not far from the current net sales. I also assumed voyage expenses of about -$307 million, with voyage expenses-related parties of about -$65 million, and vessels’ operating expenses worth -$136 million.

Also with general and administrative expenses close to -$41 million, general and administrative expenses from related parties worth -$23 million, and management and agency fees-related parties close to -$194 million, I assumed 2033 depreciation of -$482 million.

Source: My Expectations

Note that I did not include gains on sale of vessels, loss on vessels held for sale, swap breakage costs, or income from equity method investments because I believe that they are not part of the company’s current operations. My results also included 2033 operating income of close to $392 million, and if we assume interest income of about $32 million, and interest and finance costs worth -$5 million, total other expenses would stand at -$72 million, and 2033 net income would be of about $465 million.

Source: My Expectations

Under this case scenario, I also used the following figures in the cash flow statements. First, with 2023 net income of $465 million, I included the following adjustments to reconcile net income to CFO. 2033 depreciation would be close to $481 million, with increase in short-term investments of about -$10 million, but no gain on sale of equity securities, or no losses on sale of vessels, or vessels’ impairment losses.

Source: My Expectations

In addition, I took into account changes in operating assets and liabilities including accounts receivable of -$2.3 million, due from related parties of -$63 million, changes in inventories of -$32 million, and 2033 prepayments worth -$5 million.

Besides, with changes in accounts payable worth -$30 million, due to related parties of $2 million, and accrued liabilities worth $124 million, and accrued charter revenue of -$96 million, 2033 CFO would be $832 million. Finally, 2033 would stand at close to FCF $786 million.

Source: My Expectations

The sector median Ev/EBITDA stands at close to 11x-12x. However, the company trades at close to 4x-5x. Hence, I assumed an exit multiple of Ev/FCF close to 4.5x.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Also, with a WACC of 9%, the implied enterprise value would stand at $5 billion, and the equity valuation would be close to $3.4 billion. Finally, the implied fair price would stand at $29.

Source: My DCF Model

Bear Case Scenario

Under my worst case scenario, I included a significant decline in net sales, and FCF growth, which included 2033 voyage revenue of about $1 billion, with 2033 voyage expenses close to -$249 million, vessels’ operating expenses worth -$146 million, general and administrative expenses close to -$32 million, and general and administrative expenses from related parties of about -$16 million.

Also, with management and agency from fees-related parties of close to -$151 million, and amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs close to $-30 million, and 2033 depreciation of about -$354 million, I induced foreign exchange gains of about $25 million. Finally, 2033 operating income would stand at about $187 million.

Besides, with 2033 interest income worth $32 million, interest and finance costs of about -$6 million, and gains on derivative instruments of $26 million, net income would stand at about $252 million.

Source: My Expectations

Now, my cash flow statement model included 2033 net income of $252 million, with the following adjustments to reconcile net income to CFO. I assumed 2033 depreciation of $353 million, but no credit loss provisions, amortization of debt discounts, amortization and write-off of financing costs, amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs or amortization of assumed time charter.

Besides, with 2033 equity based payments of about $16 million, 2033 increase in short-term investments close to -$8 million, 2033 changes in accounts receivable of -$9 million, due from related parties of about -$53 million, and changes in inventories of close to -$24 million, I also assumed 2033 insurance claims receivable of -$13 million.

Finally, with prepayments worth -$5 million, changes in accounts payable of -$27 million, due to related parties $1 million, accrued liabilities $98 million, and dry-dockings worth $49 million, 2033 CFO would be of about $574 million, and 2033 FCF would be $475 million.

Source: My Expectations

Source: My Expectations

With a WACC of 10%, and an exit multiple of 4x FCF the implied enterprise value would be close to $1.6 billion, and the fair price would be close to $0.3 per share. Given these results, I do believe that there is more upside potential than downside risk on this name. With that, it is worth noting that the risks are not small.

Source: My DCF Model

Competitors

The competition in this industry is high, it is highly fragmented and has a low number of restrictions on the entry of new competitors. In fact, as stated by Costamare in its annual report, it is expected that in the coming years new participants with large infrastructures will disembark in international markets, seeking to take advantage of the opportunities of growing demand and the activity forecast for the coming years.

Although Costamare is one of the companies with the largest fleet, this does not necessarily ensure that it has majority portions of the market, since there are other types of strategies for the arrangement of use of the ships, and just as this company aims to be part of its clients' production chains, there are other clients in the industry who need to cover transportation with particular schedules for each trip.

Risks

Concentration on a low number of clients is a risk to consider, since it is also part of the company's business model, which, has great competition from numerous participants in regional markets. Within this framework, the general activity of the maritime transport industry is also affected by demand and by global economic conditions that ultimately affect the operating conditions of the company.

The price of transport as well as the price of assets owned by the company are subject to fluctuations, and this together with any disruption in the financial markets or restrictive trade policies and the liberalization of commercial routes by governments in response to the current economic situation also play a role in relation to its risks. The latter applies above all to activities within Chinese territory, where Costamare concentrates a large part of its services from the productive regions of its clients.

My Opinion

Given recent successful investments in the dry bulk sector, the recent increase in the leasing platform, which recently included new shipping assets, I believe that we can expect net sales growth acceleration. The company is also classifying new vessels held for sale such as Manzanillo and Adventure, so I would expect certain enhancement of the balance sheet in the coming years. In addition, successful debt refinancing, dividend rate growth, decreases in the share count, and acquisition of shares at close to $9.5-$10 may bring demand for the stock. There are clear risks coming from the total amount of debt, changes in the transportation rates in the industry, or the actions of larger competitors. Having said that, I believe that Costamare appears quite undervalued at the current price mark of $11-$12.