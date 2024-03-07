Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: NYCB Gets $1B Investment Boost

PM Images

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) gets $1B investment from Mnuchin-led investor group. (00:26) Tesla (TSLA) may lose more production out of Germany than anticipated following arson attack. (01:57) Fortnite maker Epic Games says Apple (AAPL) has banned its developer account. (02:37)

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) is raising more than $1B from a group of investors led by former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's firm, the company said on Wednesday.

Joseph Otting, a former Comptroller of the Currency, will become NYCB's CEO. The company is also reconstituting its board.

Other investors include Hudson Bay Capital, Liberty Strategic Capital, Reverence Capital, and Citadel Securities.

Under terms of the deal, New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) will sell to the investors shares of common stock at a price of $2.00 per share and a series of convertible preferred stock with a conversion price of $2.00, for an aggregate investment of $1.05B. The investors will also get 60% warrant coverage to purchase non-voting, common-equivalent stock with an exercise price of $2.50 per share, a 25% premium to the price paid on the common stock.

With the $1B investment, "we believe we now have sufficient capital should reserves need to be increased in the future to be consistent with or above the coverage ratio of NYCB's large bank peers," Mnuchin said.

The transaction is expected to close on March 11. NYCB said it will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the equity capital raise.

NYCB sank 42% on Wednesday before the stock was halted at 12:34 PM pending news. After a string of trading halts, shares surged to positive territory, only to halt again at +9.3% at 3:18 PM. NYCB finally ended the day +7.45%.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) may have a longer than anticipated down period at its Gigafactory near Berlin, according to reports out of Germany.

A Tesla (TSLA) official told Bild that the company's plant will not have full power restored until the end of next week after an arson attack disrupted a key electricity pylon. Car production is expected to be suspended until the end of next week due to the difficult repairs needed to the large pylon and the sabotaged power supply system. Thousands of houses near the Gigafactory are also without power.

Germany Gigafactory manager André Thierig is quoted as assuming a "high nine-figure amount" in lost production euros for the plant that produces as many as 1,400 Model Ys a day.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has terminated the developer account for Epic Games. This spells trouble for the maker of Fortnite and its plans to release its own third-party app store on iOS in the European Union.

In a blog post published on Wednesday, Epic shared a letter sent by Apple's (AAPL) lawyers, which called Epic "verifiably untrustworthy" and stated that Apple (AAPL) doesn't believe Epic will adhere to its contractual commitments.

"This is a serious violation of the DMA and shows Apple has no intention of allowing true competition on iOS devices," said Epic.

The exchange comes in the wake of Apple's decision to allow alternative app stores on iOS in order to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act. Epic quickly followed with plans to launch its own app store and Fortnite on iOS in the EU.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN) will reveal its next-generation vehicle called the R2 at an event in Laguna Beach, California. The electric SUV model is expected to be smaller and cheaper than the R1S and R1T. The company has hinted that the model could be listed in the $40,000 to $60,000 range. Mass production of the R2 is not expected until 2026.

General Electric Company (GE) will hold its GE Aerospace Investor Day event with the aerospace leadership team scheduled to present.

Cigna Group (CI) will host its Investor Day in New York City.

Mattel (MAT) will host a Virtual Investor Presentation to provide a strategic business update and its plans for 2024.

VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Iain Stuart will deliver an oral presentation featuring positive data from the Phase 1b trial of VYN201 in vitiligo at the 2024 Global Vitiligo Foundation Annual Scientific Symposium taking place in San Diego.

Wall Street's three major averages on Wednesday ended well off their session highs. The focus was on Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress, with the central bank chief largely reiterating that policymakers were in no hurry to cut interest rates.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) rose 0.58%. The S&P 500 (SP500) reclaimed the 5,100 points mark, climbing 0.51%. The Dow (DJI) advanced 0.20%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, nine ended in the green.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the green. Crude oil is down 0.9% at more than $78 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.3% at more than $67,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is down 0.25% and the DAX is flat.

