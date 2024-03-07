Marlon Trottmann

Dear readers/followers,

My article timing for investing in Sika AG (OTCPK:SXYAY) has been less ideal. In fact, when it comes to the articles that I've published, most of them have been published at relative peaks. It's important to understand though that they do not represent the exact times I've bought shares. Also, I bought shares of Sika when the company was at the comparative trough in 2023 as well, during the fall. Here are the RoR and the trends since my latest two articles for this company.

Seeking Alpha Sika RoR (Seeking Alpha)

So, my position for Sika AG is in fact at an impressive overall RoR, even if these articles haven't exactly come in at a good time overall. I do however believe that Sika AG remains a solid investment option with strong fundamentals and market leadership. Remember what exactly it is that Sika does - specialty chemicals in a way that very few other companies manage, with a near-on counter-cyclicality.

In this article, I will provide you with a reminder of why this company is a beyond-solid investment at a cheap price and a good investment even at a more expensive price.

You can find my previous piece here.

Sika AG - Plenty to like even at higher valuation levels

This 110-year company is a market leader in very crucial segments and sub-segments. The headquarters are in Baar, Switzerland. It's active in over 100 nations and has over 10B CHF in annual revenues. This might not sound much, and the company's 1.2% dividend isn't really much to cheer about in today's environment, where 3-4% on a savings account is not unusual at all. Even my lowest savings account manages a 3.75% yield on my cash at this time.

Sika is also the counterpoint to any typical cyclicality in chemicals. It has not for over 12 years recorded a single fiscal year of declining adjusted EPS. This supports a premium that is very atypical for the industrial/chemical sector. The stock is essentially telling the market that "Nope, despite my operating areas, I'm not going to be at all volatile, but you'll have to pay through the nose to get me".

A premium of 30-35x is where Sika AG typically trades, and whenever this company is actually going "down", below 25x P/E or so, you know it's time to really buy this company in large quantities.

So what does the company do that's so great and that provides this sort of through-cyclical resilience that seems contrary to the idea of an industrial business to begin with?

Bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection, is the answer. The company's portfolio includes world-leading bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection brands, including things like Sikaflex, SikaTack, Sika ViscoCrete, SikaBond, Sikafloor, Sika CarboDur Sikagard, Sika MaxTack, Sikaplan, Sikament, and Sikadur. You may notice a theme in the company's naming conventions, which further enhances the "Sika" brand recognition. I'm not in the building or construction trade, but I know this company and its products well.

You don't need to take my word for it. Look at the company's numbers. Sika's Gross margins are 53.6%, this is some of the best margins in the entire industry and goes to show pricing power and quality. Even the operating and net margins are both close to, or in double digits, which is well above the average and in terms of its peers, puts it in the 80th percentile or above.

However, in the last few years, the valuation has normalized post-2021, and it now trades at 30-35x as opposed to the 5-year average of 43x. Going forward, with inflation-adjusted growth and expense increases, I do not expect the company to grow at 15-18%, but rather at 9-15%, perhaps with the exception of 2024 which seems to become a reversal year from 2023, which seems to come in at an actual negative EPS on an annual basis to 2022, the first time since 2010/2011 it has done this.

Still, to call 2023 a bad year would be categorically incorrect. Sika managed to score record results in terms of sales, as well as cash flow and adjusted EBIT. The adjusted ebit margin is up 80 bps, with a record FCF at 1.37B CHF, which was up 58%.

More importantly, Sika also managed the successful integration of MBCC with synergies in the first 8 months alone of over 41M CHF. The company filed 108 new patents, and 188 new inventions, while also reducing GHG emission by 4.4% on a per-ton-sold basis.

In short, the company is continuing to do what makes Sika an innovative industrial business.

Sika IR (Sika IR)

The company started several new plants across the world this year, from the USA to East India, to Switzerland, to China - everything from technology centers to production factories.

The acquisitions and continued development of Sika make certain it spreads its sales appeal and mix to new areas, with a new sales mix of 30/35 to Infrastructure and commercial with a smaller exposure to cyclical automotive and industrial.

Sika IR (Sika IR)

While established markets continue to make up most of this company's sales mix, the company is now 41% emerging markets - important for any company like this that I consider to be relevant. Sika has averaged almost 10% sales growth since 2018, and over 12.2% in EBIT CAGR for the same period, proving in more ways than one its ability to drive earnings and growth on a forward basis. The company has grown both due to pricing, but also due to market share capture.

Sika IR (Sika IR)

I do not think it is exaggerated to say that the sole risk I see for Sika is the valuation. Its operational execution leaves, to me, nothing outside of what the company has managed, and the recent large M&A with MBCC is a strong addition to the company in value, provided Sika can introduce the same sort of company culture and know-how that has made it a market leader in Europe for the past century.

The company's own expectations, at the very least, call for the growth trajectory to continue. EBITDA is expected to grow to a margin of upwards of 20-23%, with a 6-9% CAGR in profit over the next 3-5 years. Note that this is much lower than the 13.3% CAGR the company has managed since 2018. So even Sika management acknowledges with clarity, that forward growth is going to be less than historical growth. This is the reason why I say the company may not be as good as many people say.

The company remains at an 11% overall market share in the sector. This is a very concentrated market, with the 30 top companies including Sika accounting for 55% of the global market not just in bonding, but we're talking all construction chemicals and industry, which is a 110B CHF market on a TAM basis.

The company's future growth strategy is summarized here.

Sika IR (Sika IR)

Where market penetration using its leveraged strong position, with cross-selling, a multi-channel approach, and geographical focus in key geographies with high potential market makes for the company's core strategy that is expected to drive returns here.

Likely?

I believe so, yes.

Sika AG will never be a dividend powerhouse. Analysts do not believe it, and I as an analyst following the company share this view. That is not how the company operates. The company reinvests into operations instead, and as long as there is operational superiority, that is not a problem.

Currently, I do not see a problem - but I see valuation challenges.

Let me show you what I mean.

Valuation for Sika - It remains tricky

The reason why I say it's tricky is that it's hard to tell how the current market is going to discount and value a company such as this one. The current normalized level of P/E taking into account a 5-year average comes to 36.5x. The normalized 5-year is 43.62x. But on a 20-year basis, this drops to less than 25x, to 23.5x.

Sika AG Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

If the company should normalize to such levels, you won't be seeing any sort of impressive return. We're talking almost negative RoR, even if the company on average grows 14.4% in the next few years.

In order to attain market-beating levels of RoR, you'd need to forecast it at least at 36x - the current P/E - in order to get that 15%. The low yield is part of the culprit here. That would put the 2026E price at around 380 CHF. My current PT is closer to 300 CHF - the current 2024E 36x P/E - and I maintain that price target here.

S&P Global analysts have an even lower target than I do for the company. We're working from a target range beginning at 225 CHF but going up to 390 CHF, with an average of 290 CHF. Out of 21 analysts, only 8 consider the company a straight "buy" here, so there's a conviction problem given that the company currently trades at less than 260 CHF.

The way that I interpret this is that even the analysts following the company here aren't sure what the next few years of growth will bring the company in terms of valuation. Will a company like this manage to maintain its valuation premium, or will we see a decline to the 25-30x P/E range, which would be far closer to the "historical truth", if we call it that?

That's the rub.

, I bought most of my position at a low price, which means that my current cost basis for the company is about 226 CHF. I consider this a very good and conservative entry, even if we go to 25-30x P/E for the long term.

And while I do consider my PT of 300 to be valid for the long term, I want to emphasize this - it's for the long term.

My thesis is positive - but I will continue being cautious here. Below you will find my stance for 2024E.

Thesis

Sika AG is a world-leading specialty chemicals business with market-leading and superb brands. It has solid management, solid growth, solid profitability, solid fundamentals, and credit rating.

The lack the company has when it comes to looking at as an investment is primarily two. First off, the company's dividend yield is sub-par and unlikely to change. Secondly, the company's valuation is almost triple that of other chemical investments - and this is up to you whether this is something you want to go into.

Provided you accept a very high premium, and you're fine with the low dividend yield, then this is an investment for you.

I do consider it a "BUY" - but my PT goes only to 300 CHF - and this is on a forward basis - so the upside is slim here, as I see it. It's also based on a continued premiumization, which I do consider to be valid, but where I would still be careful - because the market might decide otherwise. I would limit exposure and try to buy below 30x P/E when possible.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

This means that the company fulfills all but one of my criteria, making it relatively clear why I view it as a "BUY" here - provided that the premiumization is something you can get on board with.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

