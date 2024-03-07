Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NIO Stock Is A Speculative Buy (Upgrade)

Danil Sereda
Summary

  • Today, I'd like to take a fresh look at NIO's growth prospects in the current "China oversold" reality. Maybe NIO has just bottomed out? Read on.
  • NIO reported for Q4 FY2023, beating the quarterly consensus estimates regarding sales (surprise of 1.54%), but missing on the bottom line (surprise of -47.38%).
  • NIO's success in terms of gross profit still has a weak leverage effect on EBITDA and net profit. Also, NIO's China BEV market share is likely to get smaller soon.
  • But from what I see, the NIO stock price has priced in most of the negatives surrounding the company. A mean reversion is highly likely, in my view.
  • So despite NIO's current financial challenges, I believe the stock has a strong likelihood of recovery in the short to medium term.
Introduction

If you have been following me on Seeking Alpha long enough, you might remember my conviction that the risks in Chinese assets (especially in equities) are too high. This opinion formed in my mind back in 2021

Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NIO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

ndardick
ndardick
Today, 8:36 AM
Comments (8.26K)
Surprised to see a spec recommendation from you, Leo, but I do encourage you to continue to broaden your horizons.
W
Wait For The Other Shoe To Drop
Today, 8:23 AM
Comments (700)
You spelled NVIDIA wrong…
