TC Energy: Series 7 Preferred Shares Ready For Takeoff

Dmytro Konovalov
Summary

  • We expect a significant upside for the TC Energy preferred shares, Series 7, over the next six months.
  • The opportunity that comes from the reset of the fixed dividend yield happens only once every five years, and reset at much higher rates is even rarer.
  • An increase in the fixed rate could result in the price reaching or even exceeding the issue price, providing for north of 39% upside in the long term.
  • A potential decrease in interest rates by the Government of Canada later this year would also represent a tailwind for the preferred shares.

I am a seasoned investor and financial journalist with over twenty years of experience in sell-side equity research, corporate and project finance, M&A and valuations, focusing on Canadian electric utilities, and infrastructure sectors. For ten years I worked as an equity research analyst at global banks including UniCredit Securities and HSBC Global Markets. As an analyst, I was top-rated by the Institutional Investor and Extel surveys. I was also responsible for strategic and economic analysis of capital markets. Before my investment banking career, I spent ten years in a Canadian corporate environment working on the development and finance of power projects, as well as mergers and acquisitions for Northland Power. As an active investor, I believe in actionable ideas and the power of a good story and clear arguments. I am interested in sharing those stories and arguments with others, aiming to contribute towards a smarter, and richer world.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRP.PR.D:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

