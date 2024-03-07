Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Dmytro Konovalov as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Andrii Yalanskyi

Investment case

We expect a significant upside for the TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)(TSX:TRP:CA) preferred shares, Series 7 (TSX:TRP.PR.D:CA), over the next six months. The main trigger for this is approaching April 1, 2024, when the five-year fixed dividend rate will be reset for the next five years.

A potential decrease in interest rates by the Government of Canada later this year would also represent a tailwind for the preferred shares.

As of February 29, 2024, the price of the preferred shares TRP.PR.D is CAD 18.01, which results in a 5.4% dividend yield. The issue price for this security was CAD 25. An increase in the fixed rate could result in the price reaching or even exceeding the issue price, providing for north of 39% upside in the long term.

MarketWatch MarketWatch

Terms of the fixed rate reset

The TRP.PR.D shares were issued at CAD 25 with the dividend calculated based on the sum of the 5-year Government of Canada Bond plus a 2.38% spread. Five years ago, the dividends were set at CAD 0.98 per share, implying a yield-to-issue price of 3.9%. This indicates the 5-year GOC rate of 1.52% at that time.

As of February 29, 2024, the 5-year GOC rate is 3.595%. With the general expectations for the decrease in interest rates in Canada moved to the summer, it is reasonable to assume that the 5-year GOC rate applied for calculations of new dividends would remain close to 3.5%, which is approximately 2% higher than the rate used at previous dividend calculation 5 years ago.

CNBC, Canada Government Bonds

Using this assumed number, we determine the new yield of 3.5% + 2.38% = 5.88%. This would result in the annual dividends per share for the next five years increasing from CAD 0.98 to CAD 1.47 or by 50%. With this improvement, a significant upward adjustment of the market value of the preferred shares is more than likely.

The calculation date for the new fixed rate

According to the company’s prospectus, the fixed rate calculation date for the TRP.PR.D is set as: “the 30th day before the first day of such Subsequent Fixed Rate Period” which begins on April 30, 2024. That means that the new fixed rate decision will be made on April 1 – just a month away.

Other potential scenarios

There are two other potential scenarios, which both indicate sizable upside. The first is a redemption of the shares by the company. According to the prospectus, the company is allowed to redeem the shares on April 30, 2024, for a cash payment of CAD 25.0 per share, which would also result in a handsome profit to the investors.

The second option is a shareholder conversion of their fixed-rate Series 7 preferred shares to Series 8 preferred shares, with dividends calculated based on the quarterly floating rate. The floating rate in this case means “average yield expressed as an annual rate on 90-day Government of Canada treasury bills” (according to the prospectus) plus the 2.38% spread. Using a 3-month Government of Canada bond yield of 4.98%, we find that the conversion would result in the annual yield to investors increasing to 10.2%. However, this will be recalculated quarterly. With lower interest rates widely expected, we believe that this scenario is not likely.

Peers who went through a similar reset

Comparing the TRP.PR.D shares to the preferred shares that went through a similar reset of the interest rates and represent infrastructure and utilities sectors: Enbridge preferred shares Series P (ENB.PR.P:CA) and Algonquin Power preferred Shares Series A (AQN.PR.A:CA), we can see a significant increase in valuations starting about one month before the reset. Enbridge preferred shares Series P were reset on January 30, 2024. As a result, the yield went up by approximately 1.54%. The value of the shares over one month before that increased from $16.75 on December 29, 2023, to $18.79 on January 30, 2024, or approximately 12.2%. The reset of the preferred shares of Series A of Algonquin Power, which happened on December 4, 2023, resulted in a 1.31% increase in yield. One month before the conversion, market valuation of the company’s preferred shares went up from $18.14 on November 3, 2023, to $20.60 on December 4, 2023, or about 13.6%.

MarketWatch MarketWatch

Low-risk and high-return

This is a rare low-risk, high-return opportunity as TC Energy Corporation is one of the leading infrastructure companies in Canada. It operates an internationally diversified portfolio of gas pipelines that includes assets in Canada, the USA and Mexico. The company is also developing new projects related to gas transportation and storage. Its business includes power generation with a total capacity of 4.6 GW.

Recent Q4 and 2023 annual financial results were solid, with revenues increasing 4.48% and 6.4% year-over-year respectively. The company’s EBITDA also demonstrated significant improvement as it went up by 15.8% in Q4 year-over-year and showed an improvement of 11% for the full year 2023 relative to 2022. Earnings per share growth was 21.6% in Q4 2023 over Q4 2022 and a 5.1% increase for the full year 2023 over 2022.

TC Energy’s outlook for 2024 indicates the continuing growth of the business with the next year’s EBITDA exceeding that of 2023 and reaching $11.2-11.5 billion due to the growth of the NGTL System as well as the full year of operation of the Bruce Power Unit 6. The company is planning to bring to commercial operation assets for about $7 billion. In addition, TC Energy is planning to improve its debt position by selling assets for about $3 billion, targeting 4.75x debt to EBITDA by the end of the next year. The capex is also going to decrease from $12.3 billion in 2023 to approximately $8-8.5 billion, resulting in improved cash flows.

TC Energy Q4, 2023 Report

The company is a Canadian “dividend aristocrat” that increased its dividends for 24 consecutive years. We also notice that the company’s preferred shares have a DBRS rating of PFD-2L. This rating indicates “substantial protection of dividend and principal” and “corresponds with the companies whose senior bonds are rated in the “A” category” (according to Home - CanadianPreferredShares).

Company presentation

The risks

Even though TC Energy has a solid credit rating and an outstanding track record of paying dividends, some risks could undermine the investment case for the preferred shares:

Sudden decrease in Government of Canada interest rates before the reset, resulting in a lower-than-expected yield;

"Higher for longer" or even an increase of the interest rates after the reset would depress the potential upside;

Major operational problems that could negatively impact the company's cash flows and dividend coverage.

The government of Canada is likely to start lowering interest rates later this year

Historically, there is a reverse correlation between the TC Energy preferred shares and yields for the Government of Canadian 5-year bonds. We expect that the decrease in the interest rates expected in the second half of the year will have a positive impact on the valuations. Recent macroeconomic developments, especially the slowdown in Canadian GDP growth and trending down inflation, indicate a high possibility of upcoming monetary policy easing.

MarketWatch

Canadian GDP growth rate was negative 0.1% in the third quarter of 2023. Even though the reading for the fourth quarter that came on February 29, 2024 was positive 0.2%, the country’s economy remains weak. The major contribution to the improvement came from the rebound of the exports as crude oil sales increased significantly. The weakness of the Canadian economy is caused by the continuing deceleration of business investment and the decrease in imports. Annual GDP went up only 1.1% - the weakest in the last 6 years (except for 2020).

Canadian GDP Growth

Trading Economics

At the same time, the latest reading of the Canadian inflation rate shows a drop to 2.9% in January 2024. This was lower than the expected 3.3% and 3.4% registered in December. The combination of the sluggish economy and declining inflation provides a solid ground for the Bank of Canada's decision to lower interest rates later this year. It seems reasonable to expect the lower rates to be introduced in the second half of 2024 and continue to go down in 2025.

Canadian Inflation Rate

Trading Economics

Conclusion

This is a unique opportunity to invest in relatively low-risk preferred shares of one of the major Canadian infrastructure companies with an impeccable dividend payment track record. The company has increased its common dividends for 24 consecutive years.

The opportunity that comes from the reset of the fixed dividend yield happens only once every five years and resets at much higher rates are even rarer. It is very likely to result in much higher future dividends and a potentially significant increase in the valuation of the preferred shares themselves.

The window of opportunity is closing quickly as the fixed rate reset is coming on April 1, 2024. The likelihood of a significant decrease in the rates before that seems minimal. At the same time, the probability of interest rates decreasing in the second half of 2024 and 2025 is high. Such interest rate dynamics would significantly benefit the return on the investment in the TRP.PR.D preferred shares.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.