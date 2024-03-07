LRT Capital Management February 2024 Investor Update

Just_Super

Dear Friends & Partners,

Our investment returns are summarized in the table below:

Strategy Month YTD 12 Months 24 Months 36 Months Inception LRT Global Opportunities +12.13% +21.37% +20.69% +3.66% +7.18% +20.67% Click to enlarge

Results as of 2/29/2024. Periods longer than one year are annualized. All results are net of all fees and expenses. Past returns are no guarantee of future results. Please see the end of this letter for additional disclosures. Click to enlarge

LRT Global Opportunities is a systematic long/ short strategy that seeks to generate positive returns while controlling downside risks and maintaining a low net exposure to the equity markets.

For the month of February, the strategy was up 12.13%, bringing overall results to+21.37% for the year. All results are net of fees. Beta-adjusted net exposure was 17.30% at month end. The attribution of February's return was 0.91% from market beta, and 11.22% from our alpha generation.1 Our longs contributed significantly to performance partially offset by our shorts. Top gainers on the long side included Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX), EMCOR Group Inc. (EME), Albemarle Corporation (ALB), Saia, Inc. (SAIA), and Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD), partially offset by losses on Exponent Inc. (EXPO), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), and Deere & Company (DE). See the appendix for additional disclosures. We continue to be cautious on the overall market as evidenced by our current low market beta.

The common refrain when it comes to hedge fund letters is that the longer the letter, the worse the results. In keeping with this, I will make my remarks to you this month very brief. The overall U.S. stock market continues to move up in a straight line. The market's momentum is undeniable. Everyone's favorite AI company, NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), is up over 60% year-to-date, while Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a seller of computer server hardware is up over 200%. The market sentiment is extremely bullish: NVIDIA is the best company in the world2, its CEO Jensen Huang is a genius3, AI is going to change the world4, data is the new oil5, etc. I do not dispute that NVIDIA is an amazing business, that Jensen is brilliant, that AI will have an impact or that data is important. I simply don't have anything insightful to add that isn't public knowledge and already part of this extremely bullish sentiment. I feel no pressure to jump onto the momentum bandwagon - in fact I'm happy to stand apart from the crowd and watch where all of this goes.

History has shown that innovations tend to benefit consumers more than the inventors of new technologies. After all: the Internet, planes, and automobiles have truly changed the world, yet Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is a shadow of its former self, General Motors Company (GM) went bankrupt, and The Boeing Company (BA), despite operating in a duopoly with Airbus, has been a disastrous investment. Lest you think that Boeing's poor stock performance is only a result of recent management missteps at that company, let me reassure you: it is not. Boeing's poor returns are a result of the very challenging industry economics of commercial aviation manufacturing. No one sums up how difficult of an industry this is better than Jean Pierson, the former CEO of Airbus: "You can't win, you can't break even, and you can't quit"6. Make no mistake, commercial air travel is awesome - but the economic prospects of the two major aviation OEMs are not.

Today, NVIDIA can do no wrong and the company continues to go from apparent strength to strength with its AI chips: the H1007, H2008 and the upcoming B1009. Will the company overshoot the market needs with these new and more powerful chips in a classic innovator's dilemma / disruptive innovation fashion, while smaller, simpler and cheaper AI chips from competitors come to market? I can't be sure, but it is plausible - and certainly it is not something that is expected by the market. Which brings me to my main point today: investment management is not about chasing returns or picking the next "hot" stock - investment management is primarily about assessing and managing risks. That is why I continue to invest in a very diversified way, in quality companies, with the best possible balance of factor exposures, and only minimal overall exposure to the equity markets.10 With that in mind, I have eschewed the hot and the trendy and instead allocated our capital to more stable industries, such as: specialty insurance11, plumbing and hospice care12, low end hotels13, and cost-plus government contracting14 - just to name a few. I remain concerned about the overall market valuations and risk adverse, despite our strong year-to-date performance.

I take seriously the responsibility and the trust that you have given me as a steward of a part of your savings. As always, if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact me. I appreciate all your ongoing support.

Lukasz Tomicki, Portfolio Manager, LRT Capital

