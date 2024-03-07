valiantsin suprunovich

Overview

The last time I took a look at Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN), I decided to stay on the sidelines and rated the stock a Hold. This was due to the fact that the price traded at a higher premium to NAV (net asset value) than what it averaged over the last 3-year period. However, after reassessing some similar BDCs (business development companies) and seeing that they all trade at premiums significantly higher than TRIN does, I feel comfortable starting a position here.

In addition, TRIN reported Q4 earnings and showed growth in loan originations and NII (net investment income). The current dividend yield is 13.9% and was raised by 2% back in December of 2023. As a quick summary, TRIN is a business development company with a focus on venture capital. The fund's primary focus lies in offering venture debt to companies in the growth stage. They provide loans and equipment financing solutions and in return, collect interest on that debt.

Valuation Comparison

For this comparison, I will match TRIN against Hercules Capital (HTGC) and Capital Southwest (CSWC). As we can see below, TRIN is getting outperformed by both CSWC and HTGC in total return. However, when comparing this peer group, I learned that the premium to NAV on these peers is massive compared to where TRIN sits.

Data by YCharts

TRIN currently trades at a premium to NAV of about 9%. Over the last 3 years, the price of TRIN traded around an average premium to NAV of 4.4%. When I looked at TRIN back in December, the premium was 15.5%, and I believed that was too high to initiate a position.

However, TRIN looks attractively priced when taking a look at the peer group's premium. For example, Hercules Capital trades at a current premium to NAV of 58.8% while averaging a premium as high as 42.8% over the last three-year period. In addition, Capital Southwest currently sits at a premium to NAV of 44%! The price of CSWC traded at an average premium of 35% over the last 3 years. We can argue that having these BDCs trade at such a huge premium is justified considering that they have both performed strongly and saw increase in NII. For example, HTGC had a distribution coverage of over 140% last quarter. In addition, CSWC has seen increase NII and declared supplemental dividends.

Well, using this logic, TRIN should also be trading at a much larger premium based on the most recent earnings report. As of the most recent Fed meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell confirmed that rates are going to remain unchanged for the near term as economic data has been strong. The new norm for interest rates are likely to remain higher, which means that TRIN will benefit greatly as they are able to pull in higher income from interest.

Trinity Capital Earnings

TRIN reported earnings to close out their fiscal year and the report highlights strong investment income growth. Their Q4 earnings reported a NII of $0.57 which covered the quarterly distribution of $0.50/share by 114%. In addition, TRIN's total investment income was $47.8 million for the quarter. This growth represents a stellar 15.2% increase compared to the prior year's Q4. Over the full fiscal year, they grew total investment income by a whopping 25% YoY and recorded a net investment income growth of 25.6% YoY. This can likely be attributed to the increase in NII due to a higher interest rate environment and efforts on growing loan originations throughout the year.

Another factor to my rating upgrade is that TRIN's NAV slightly rose to $13.19 compared to the end of the previous quarter. When the NAV rises, the gap between the price and NAV starts to drink, hence the lowered premium. In addition, TRIN announced that they funded a $641.8M in investments throughout 2023. In Q4 alone, management was able to originate $340.7M in new loan commitments, which is a 42% increase over Q4 of the prior year.

TRIN Q4 Presentation

Since TRIN earns the majority of their income from the debt they own, this effort of new loan commitments means that they are actively trying to grow NII through interest and fees from these loans. As of Q4, 74% of their total investment income comes from loans. These new originations can also mean they may be trying to expand into new markets and diversify their overall portfolio.

Lastly, the yield on their portfolio of debt is currently 16.7% which helps explain how NII continues to grow and how the distribution gets covered. Most of their portfolio transactions fall within the $15M - $30M range.

Speaking of portfolio, I really like the spaces that TRIN operates within. By industry, the leading exposure is within Space technology, Green technology, and Finance & Insurance. The majority of their portfolio is based within the U.S. (96.4%) but they do have some exposure to international markets at 2.7%.

Now, I have mainly talked about their debt portfolio, but TRIN has also increased the percentage of revenue they received from equipment financing and equity in Q4. As of this latest earnings report, the equipment financing portfolio of their portfolio grew to 26.4%, increasing over Q3's 20%. Their equity and warrants portfolio percentage decreased to 4.2%. As stated in their earnings call, I fully expect TRIN to continue effectively managing and growing their portfolio.

During the quarter, we expanded our ATM program and added another sales agent. In Q4, we raised approximately $46 million in proceeds at a premium to NAV, further supporting the long-term growth of Trinity. - Michael Testa, Chief Financial Officer.

Risk Profile

The reason TRIN has excelled is because of the way their debt is structured. I think their risk profile is well-suited to ride out any of the upcoming rate cuts or market cycles. This is because a majority of their debt investments consists of floating rates, while only 31% of these debt investments are fixed. This means that in an environment where interest rates are elevated, TRIN can pull in more revenue from interest payments.

TRIN Q4 Presentation

However, this is countered by the average credit ratings within their portfolio. The way their rating system works on credit risk of the debt investments is as follows:

Rated 1.0 - 1.5: Default Likely / Workout

Rated 1.6 - 1.9: On Watch

Rated 2.0 - 2.9: Performing

Rated 3.0 - 3.9: Strong Performance

Rated 4.0 - 5.0: Very Strong Performance.

Most of their debt investment fall within the credit rating of "Performing." The average rating as of Q4 sits at 2.7 and this makes up the majority of their total portfolio at 65.9%. Thankfully, the second majority of their portfolio sits in the "Strong Performance" rating at 22.9%. While 5.3% of their debt investments falls are rated 1.9 and below, I don't think this is a sizeable amount of exposure for any concern. However, this is something to be aware of as we'd ideally like to see the majority of their portfolio fall within the "Strong Performance" area. If we were to go into a recession, this could potentially leave TRIN more vulnerable in comparison to its counterparts with better credit ratings.

TRIN Stock Dividend

Cash flow remains strong with TRIN in this higher interest rate environment. The dividend was raised by 2% in December and NII covered the dividend by 114% over the last quarter. In fact, we've seen twelve consecutive quarterly dividend raises since the start of Q1 in 2020. Supplemental dividends have also been issued on a consecutive quarterly basis since the start of Q1 of 2022. With the yield already nearing 14%, this is pretty impressive.

It will be interesting to see how this can continue once rate cuts happen. One can only guess, but my assumption would be that the supplementals would slow down or even stop altogether until the market reactions cool.

Data by YCharts

I've compiled a list of some of the most popular BDCs out there, and TRIN's dividend is one of the largest within the sector. Although they've been able to consistently cover the distribution as well as provide supplemental payouts, the higher yield may also be a result of the lower credit quality of their debt investments. While I do believe the days of near-zero rates are behind us, it is still unknown how TRIN will perform once rates get cut. For now, though, the dividend is safe and well-covered.

Takeaway

I am upgrading my rating on TRIN to a buy as the premium to NAV has slightly come down in addition to the premium behind much more conservative to its similar counterparts. The dividend yield is nearing 14%, and in an environment where the average interest rate is likely to remain higher, I believe the BDC sector is likely to continue seeing success. The portfolio of TRIN offers diversity in sector and the Q4 results show a growing net investment income.

However, the average credit ratings is something that I think investors should stay cautious of. Although the portfolio has performed fine in the short term, the average credit ratings could be vulnerable to any market downturn or recession. For now, though, TRIN seems like a solid option to lock in a high yield and gain some exposure to the BDC sector.