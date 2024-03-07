winhorse

Three fiscal quarters have passed since my initial coverage of FUJIFILM (OTCPK:FUJIF), and things have only gotten better. Performance metrics, as expected, have reached all-time highs for the nine months of fiscal 2023, and a new upward looking medium-term strategy is in the works. Growth investments — primarily in Medical Systems but also Advanced Materials — seem to be putting stress on cash reserves but more near-term gains should replenish the cash flow.

Financial update

In the nine months between April and December 2023, FUJIFILM registered modest year-on-year increases in revenue (+2.9%) and operating income (+1.1%) and a more significant jump in net income (+13%). The latter had much to do with the positive revaluation of the Group’s investment holdings. That aside, currency effects, the Japanese yen’s extreme depreciation, have also helped the reporting results.

Core performance was driven by robust sales in Healthcare and Imaging segments, which added +7.6% and +13.8%. Cash cows Business Innovation and Imaging have been operationally consistent, expanding operating incomes by 5.5% and 41.7% in the nine months to end-December.

The full-year forecast for FY2023, announced in November, envisions financial metrics reaching new “record highs”: revenue ¥2,950b (at an expected growth rate of 3.2%), operating income ¥290b (6.2%) and net income ¥225b (2.5%). The actual numbers, which are to be released in April, may end up being higher (in case of continued strong showing by Imaging) or lower (in light of economic weakness).

Strategy update

Following the early fulfillment of VISION2023, a fresh plan for FY2024-FY2026 is being prepared for launch. Full details will only become available in April, but the general direction is already known. The company is maintaining its growth focus on Healthcare and Advanced Materials, the pair of future profit centers. The resulting gains will not only be reinvested in business but also returned to shareholders given the management’s commitment to consistent increases in dividends.

In Healthcare, investments are centered around the fast-growing Life Science businesses, i.e. CDMO and drug discovery. The new bio-CDMO facility in Denmark is set to commence operations this year, while the US (North Carolina) site will start in FY2025. The two construction projects are costing the company around $7b. By 2030, the management envisions Healthcare accounting for about half of the forecast Group revenue of ¥3.5t. The segment currently accounts for 32% of total sales, ¥918b out of ¥2.9t as of FY2022.

More low-key compared to Healthcare, the Materials segment has had it hard lately, impacted by an extended downturn in semiconductors and a sluggish demand for printing materials in key markets such as Europe, the US and China.

Valuation

Tokyo-listed FUJIFILM (4901) has done exceptionally well over the past year, returning 50% (53% with dividends), way more than the Japanese tech industry and market (43% and 33% with dividends, respectively).

Valuation reflects strong investor interest: at 16.6x, P/E is the highest it has been in over a year. Versus peers though FUJIFILM is still reasonably priced; Olympus (TSE:7733) is at 63x, Nikon (TSE:7731) at 17.6x and Canon (TSE:7751) at 16.4x. Meanwhile, OTCPK:FUJIF has a trailing 12-month P/E of 15.4x.

The upcoming stock split could be interpreted as another bullish signal with a positive effect on the stock price.

Risk

FUJIFILM has sustained dividend payouts through the lows and highs, this fiscal year increasing the dividend amount for the 14th consecutive time. But even though the 1.4% yield is well covered by earnings (at a 23% payout ratio), free cash flow is conspicuously absent, in negative territory for more than a year now — explained by heavy investments in growth opportunities.

This means dividend payments since September 2022 have been covered by either debt or cash or both. Debt levels have not changed dramatically: debt-to-equity rose from 18.9% to 20.5% as of December 2023. (Plus, the debt is historically low and sufficiently covered by operating cash flow, at 64%.) Cash and equivalents, however, almost halved in the same period from ¥447b to ¥243b.

Conclusion

The Group’s 90th anniversary marks a symbolic point of no return past which FUJIFILM will no longer be remembered as a film major that it used to be, but as a multi-faceted innovator in all things imaging. Its ambitions run high, which naturally puts pressure on finances.

Negative free cash flow and the depletion of cash reserves are a concern. But higher earnings, which are expected in the current fiscal year and beyond, might cover the funding gap. Not unimportant is the executive conviction in the future prospects of the Group as well as its experience managing capital-intensive turnarounds.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.