ARKK: Ready For Liftoff But Patience Is Required

Marco Bello

The rally since the bottom in US equities since October has been absolutely epic. I’ve been bullish on high growth/high beta names as evidenced in my work here on Seeking Alpha, but I’ll also note that equities have run further than I thought they would by this point. This is one of those bull market rallies that takes no prisoners and just keeps going, despite conditions being overbought and any number of fundamental factors saying we need a breather.

One name that I’ve been bullish on that has performed quite strongly is the infamous ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). We all know this one as it was the COVID-era darling of Wall Street, making eye-popping gains before it went bust and lost 82% of its value from its 2021 peak to its 2022 trough. However, things are looking up, and I’m sticking to bullish call from December, so long as certain conditions are met. Let’s dig in.

The current form of ARKK

As we know, ARKK changes its holdings extremely frequently, usually daily. That means the portfolio is constantly shifting in terms of what’s held and in what amounts. However, the top holdings are generally fairly stable, just with shifting percentages. The one thing to keep in mind is that this is a high-beta, growth-oriented portfolio that contains some moonshot names that aren’t profitable. If you’re after stability or dividends, this isn’t for you.

Seeking Alpha

The top names here are familiar ones, with crypto brokerage COIN leading the way, in part because it’s been on an absolutely epic run on Bitcoin’s new highs. The fund has been selling into strength in COIN recently, but it’s still a hefty 11%+ of the total portfolio.

We all know ARKK has been a Tesla bull for a very long time, and it remains so, although Tesla makes up a smaller portion of the portfolio than it used to. Tesla has been awful in recent months, which has cut down on its weighting in the portfolio, but also the performance of the fund itself.

The top 10 names make up 60% of the fund, with the other 28 making the balance, meaning those only average about 1.4% of the fund’s weighting each. If you want to take a position in ARKK, you’d do well to do your due diligence on the top 10 listed here, or at least the top handful, in order to get an idea of whether this fund is for you or not.

It appears many investors are doing just that and deciding this isn’t the place for their money, as ARKK has ceded huge sums of capital in recent months. ARKK, as well as the other ARK family funds, continue to see investors vote with their proverbial feet and head out for greener pastures elsewhere. To be fair, ARKK’s track record over the long term isn’t good, but like I said, these are largely moonshot bets that pay off huge if they are right, and not so much if they’re wrong. I like the growth orientation given we’re in a secular bull market, and I certainly wouldn’t if we weren’t. But in secular bull markets, we tend to see growth outperform value and other areas of the market, and there is perhaps no place I know of that is more growth-oriented than ARK funds, such as ARKK.

A bullish consolidation?

Moving on to the chart, we have what appears to be a symmetrical triangle forming in the daily chart, which if completed, would represent a significant opportunity for the bulls. A symmetrical triangle is exactly what it sounds like; a series of lower highs and higher lows that form a triangle on the price chart. These patterns indicate indecision among buyers and sellers, but generally resolve in the direction of the prior trend. If we look at ARKK, the prior trend was a massive rally from the late-2023 low into the beginning of the consolidation. If this pattern completes and we see an upside breakout, look out above.

StockCharts

I’ve drawn in the triangle and before someone points out it’s not exactly symmetrical, I’m aware. The point is that we have the series of higher lows and lower highs, and regardless of whether it’s exactly symmetrical or not, this is a continuation pattern. Now, the momentum picture is bullish, with the PPO and 14-day RSI in positive territory and gradually rising. In addition, price is above the 50-day moving average (in blue above), with multiple successful tests of the uptrend line.

Therefore, the weight of the evidence suggests to me that we’re more likely to see an upside breakout than a breakdown lower, which is a big reason why I’m bullish. Like I said above, we’re in a secular bull market, so my bias is always up until that changes.

One consideration is ARKK’s correlation to interest rates, or lack thereof. Below is the rolling 100-day correlation to the 10-year Treasury yield, and we can see it’s extremely inverse at -0.90. That essentially means that over 100-day periods, ARKK and interest rates are moving almost completely inverse of each other.

StockCharts

With that being the case, it makes sense to see what interest rates may do in order to inform the direction of ARKK, so long as this relationship holds.

StockCharts

Rates are thus far in the midst of a sustained rebound after getting hammered for months at the end of last year. Yield is testing the rising 50-day simple moving average right now, and that’s coinciding with a centerline test in the PPO. If I were looking at the chart of a stock and saw that, I’d say the odds were good we see a bounce. Thus, unless there’s a news event that derails it, I would suggest the odds of at least a bounce in yields looks more likely than a continuation of a move down. I think long-term, we’re going to see rates lose support and continue to decline, but for right now, I’m skeptical that yield will break down in the short term. If that’s correct, ARKK’s breakout and subsequent rally may have to wait. Just something to keep in mind.

Something else to keep in mind that may warrant some caution is the fact that seasonality is definitely not on the side of equity bulls, or bulls in ARKK for that matter.

Seeking Alpha

This is ARKK’s seasonality, and we can see that March is the second-worst month of the year, beating only September. That does not guarantee lower prices in March, but it does mean it will be more difficult to produce that upside move than it would be if it were a better month like January or November. Just like the conversation on rates, I don’t see this as a long-term derailer, but it certainly is not a help for the time being. Seasonality improves tremendously into May, so it’s possible we see some further consolidation for the next few weeks.

Wrapping up

I’m still bullish on ARKK over the medium-term given we’re in a secular bull market, and this fund owns some extremely high-growth names. I’m also cognizant of the fact that interest rates are a potential headwind for the short-term, as is seasonality. That means we may see some additional consolidation, but I remain longer-term bullish on ARKK.

Finally, I mentioned above this ETF is not for the risk-averse, and in case you’re not sure why, have a look at Seeking Alpha’s risk rating.

Seeking Alpha

Ratings pretty much cannot get worse than this from a risk perspective, so just know this ETF is volatile and it’s not something you want to go mortgage your house to leverage up on given its risk profile. However, for prudently sized positions that are betting on a continuation of this secular bull market, I think you can do worse.