With this analysis, I aim to shed light on Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) in the bigger picture, rather than delving too deeply into quarterly figures or short-term performance metrics. As a long-term investor, I am interested in Xiaomi's long-term orientation and the predictability thereof. Quarterly figures have been thoroughly dissected in existing articles. I stem my thesis on the following key pillars:

The Cash Cow - Xiaomi's successful but deterrently competitive Smartphone business

The Question Mark - Xiaomi's EV play with my very own rough, simplified and indicative yet highly transparent valuation estimates

Sum of the parts - Summing up Xiaomi's current business, my EV estimations and the company's high Net Cash position

Kicking This Off With An Anecdote

I was invested in Xiaomi myself three years ago, initially seeing it as a high-risk investment that I watched closely but also considered possible to turn into a long-term position. Only around four months later, I sold the shares when things got too risky with the United States potentially restricting Xiaomi shares to US investors, suspecting the company to be tied to the Chinese military. Since then, I haven't kept an eye on Xiaomi, which has proven to be extremely advantageous, with Xiaomi shares trading over 50% lower today. Reason enough for me to take a closer look at the Chinese tech giant after a long time.

My first encounters with Xiaomi. (Aktienfinder.net)

The Cash Cow - Smartphones

Xiaomi functions as an ecosystem. Comparing the product margins of their highest-revenue segment, smartphones, with those of high-end providers like Apple would seem unfair at first glance, especially since Xiaomi aims to attract a broad user base - also through other everyday devices - into their software systems. And it's with this relatively small revenue segment, Internet Services, that Xiaomi achieves higher margins. Nonetheless, hardware sales stand out as the independent variable and the value driver of Xiaomi overall.

Xiaomi has certainly managed to establish itself as one of the most significant smartphone providers worldwide over the years. This is a considerable achievement given the sometimes geopolitical skepticism towards Chinese manufacturers. However, the smartphone giant, a few years back, boasted a bit too boldly and has not been able to dethrone the top dogs, Samsung and Apple, to this day. As recently as 2021, this challenge was issued by founder Lei Jun with a target set for three years' time, which should be around this year. However, the year of this claim even marked Xiaomi's interim market share peak. Moreover, the resurgence of other Asian manufacturers like Oppo, Transsion, or Vivo is sobering. Huawei is also a noteworthy example from China that was once at the forefront but couldn't maintain its position in the top 3. Conclusively, Xiaomi is very well positioned in a highly competitive smartphone market that is nearing saturation, with most people already owning smartphones and holding on to them for longer periods. Therefore, I consider Xiaomi to be a good company operating in an unappealing market environment.

Author | Data: statista

Before I examine the EV business as part of my simplified sum-of-the-parts valuation, I refer to analyst estimates for the next two fiscal years. This is because, in my view, these should still predominantly reflect the current business excluding EVs. And the estimates presented below, while high in number with 15 to 30 analysts contributing, show a wide range. That is another sobering factor showcasing high uncertainty, as illustrated by the gray dashed lines.

Author | Data: Aktienfinder.net, FactSet Author | Data: Aktienfinder.net, FactSet

As mentioned, also with the background of long-standing research expenditures in the EV sector, it's not possible to clearly separate the existing business from the EV business. But using the tangible free cash flows as a proxy, a very volatile picture emerges. I am using an average of these highly fluctuating free cash flows as the terminal value for the existing business.

Author | Data: Aktienfinder.net, FactSet

As for discounting these Free Cash Flows, I would apply a relatively high Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) of 11%. This comprises the current risk-free rates of around 4.4% in the USA, to which the HKD shows no significant expected inflation difference. For the worldwide yet China-heavy sales, I estimate an Equity Risk Premium of 6.3%, mostly relying on data from the renowned Prof. Damodaran. I use the average of 24M and 60M beta factors according to Seeking Alpha and make the Blume adjustment, resulting in a slightly above-average value of 1.1. Debt financing is of minimal importance for Xiaomi. As the Terminal Value growth rate, I assume a market-derived 5%. I will summarize the valuation result of the discounted free cash flows along with the EV business and Net Cash at the end of my article.

The Question Mark - Electric Vehicles

Having talked about unappealing market environments earlier, this, from my point of view, also applies to the EV market in terms of competition, although the overall market growth should be enormous compared to smartphones. In EVs, Xiaomi not only aims to establish a foothold but, according to CEO Lei Jun, intends to elevate itself into the ranks of the top 5 automakers within the next 15 to 20 years. This is another bold statement, similar to Xiaomi's earlier one in the smartphone sector, which it couldn't fully deliver on.

Just recently, Xiaomi unveiled the first prototype of their car, the SU7 - a visually impressive vehicle obviously inspired by the Porsche Taycan and Tesla. In the meanwhile, they also already presented the car to a European audience at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona just a week ago. Price-wise, this sporty vehicle is unlikely to disrupt the market in the budget segment, like Xiaomi's smartphones. This is not just my speculation, but statements from Xiaomi itself make it clear that their EV will not be targeted at the low end of the market and will come with a price. Beneath the surface, I see this as a challenging endeavor, especially since the Xiaomi brand in the EV segment seems, at first glance, to diverge from their usual target audience. For my later indicative valuation attempt, I infer that Xiaomi's EV segment will be positioned in the long term price-wise somewhere between BYD and Tesla.

Looking at the graph below once again underscores a highly competitive market with currently two major players: BYD as the volume leader in the more affordable segment and Tesla in second place, but in the higher-priced segment. Currently occupying the fifth position is Volkswagen, with nearly half a million EVs sold in 2023. I emphasize the fifth position because this will form the basis for my attempt of an indicative valuation of Xiaomi's EV segment, and because Xiaomi has announced its intention to at least achieve this fifth position within 15-20 years.

Author | Data: statista

Obviously, the competitive landscape in this market is less of a problem than with smartphones, as EV penetration is still relatively low, which should enable tremendous market growth over many years. For my indicative valuation attempt later, I apply a 10% year-over-year growth rate for the EV market, gradually slowing to 5% over a 15-year period.

How Xiaomi managed to seemingly soon bring its first EV to market as a smartphone manufacturer just about three years after announcing its intention initially seemed surprising to me. However, Xiaomi's CEO had already invested in startups like XPeng or NIO a decade ago, which gives Xiaomi its current network and expertise in the industry. Additionally, Xiaomi can use the cash flows from its established segments to finance the EVs on its own. And Xiaomi is serious about R&D, as the slide below clearly indicates. Yet, EV-related operational expenses are still well within a healthy ratio within the overall conglomerate and do not significantly impact its profitability, as shown by the chart thereafter.

Xiaomi Xiaomi

It is worth noting that, alongside the existing EV leaders, other tech giants are also working on their advanced EVs including autonomous driving systems. These include Apple, who, however, seem to be making modest progress, with their release still years away and having had to recently scale back the autonomy of driving. Google is also engaged in research with Waymo on autonomous driving. Xiaomi's selling point, however, is the integration of smartphones, home appliances, and cars within the Xiaomi ecosystem.

Now, let's get started with my own simplified and indicative valuation attempt of Xiaomi's EV business. It's worth noting that this entails more assumptions than usual, as there is limited economic information available about this segment from Xiaomi itself, and to date, the segment consists mainly of announcements and the showcase of a prototype. Please note that I do not take into account synergies between several of Xiaomi's segments and the potentially positive impacts on the Internet Services segment - but to compensate that, my other valuation assumptions may appear somewhat overly optimistic.

I estimated the average selling price (net of taxes) of the two market leaders, BYD and Tesla, between which I would also position Xiaomi both in terms of price and target audience. For this estimation, I relied on the number of cars sold and the revenues in their respective segments, averaging Tesla's around $50,000 and BYD's around $21,000 per car. Thus, I estimate Xiaomi's vehicles to be priced at approximately $36,000 per car (net of taxes). If Xiaomi were to achieve the fifth position in sales like Volkswagen today, which it aims to do in 15-20 years, selling half a million EVs at the estimated average selling price of $36,000 (net of taxes) would result in $17 billion USD of revenue. Extrapolating this over 15 years with the assumed market growth rates of 10% decreasing to 5%, would lead to a target revenue of $55 billion USD by the year 2039. Assuming that the operating margins of the cars fall between those of Tesla and BYD, I apply a margin of 12%. This results in Xiaomi's target Operating Income (OI) for 2039 reaching $6.6 billion USD. Simplifying, I interpolate the current OI from $0 to the target OI in 2039 linearly over the years, and I assume a free cash flow conversion of 50% due to the capital-intensive nature of the automotive business. Considering the EV business to be even riskier than the smartphone business - notably evidenced by Tesla's high beta factors - I apply a higher WACC of 12% for this valuation.

All these assumptions and calculations lead me to assign a present value of close to $16 billion USD or $0.63 per share to Xiaomi's EV business, which translates to 4.91 HKD per share.

All of my Valuation assumptions for Xiaomi's EV business (Author | Data: statista, Aktienfinder.net, FactSet, Seeking Alpha)

Lots Of Xiaomi's Value Is Highly Speculative

Now, summarizing all considerations and valuation calculations from my article:

Firstly, the most tangible part of the business - the existing smartphone, other home devices, Internet of Things, and internet services segments - I valued at 8.35 HKD.

Additionally, Xiaomi has a significantly high net cash position, which leads me to estimate Xiaomi's equity in total at a present intrinsic value of nearly 12 HKD excluding the EV venture, below the current stock price of around 13 HKD.

However, one has to take into account Xiaomi's EV business, which I attempted to value separately and naturally comes with significant uncertainty. I might be tempted to assign an additional speculative value of almost 5 HKD per share for the EV business, as detailed in the previous chapter, which would imply that Xiaomi is currently undervalued.

Author | Data: statista, Aktienfinder.net, own assumptions

Finally, Xiaomi presents an intriguing opportunity as an EV play, yet it is also highly speculative, requiring a significant amount of guesswork. Therefore, the apparent safety discount of 20% compared to my own valuation would even be too low for me to consider investing in Xiaomi myself. However, for the bold investor, this Chinese technology powerhouse may be worth a second look, and those already invested must consider whether the current valuation may indeed outweigh the risks, potentially leading to a hold position. As an outsider, I will continue to refrain from involvement.

